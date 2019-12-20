Texas Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

The Texas Bowl features one of college football's most productive running backs in 2019. There are some notable current and former NFL players to win MVP in the game since its creation in 2006. Former Ravens running back Ray Rice, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette have all taken home the hardware.

There are a handful of 2020 NFL Draft prospects to monitor in this game, so let's break them down.

Oklahoma State

Chuba Hubbard, RB

Hubbard is a really fast player able to regulate his speed. He is patient in waiting for blocks and then hits the gaps hard. The Canada-born talent takes good angles and serves as an effective pass-catcher out of the backfield. At times, he shows questionable balance and less of an ability to break tackles compared to his peers. Hubbard is an explosive back capable of producing a few big plays a game, however. The running back is likely destined for Day 2 of the draft.

Entering the game, he leads all Power Five running backs with 1,936 rushing yards and is tied for second with 21 touchdowns. Hubbard has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in all but one game this season. He has exceeded 200 rushing yards on four separate occasions.

Texas A&M

Quartney Davis, WR

Davis is a big-play threat as well. The junior primarily lines up out of the slot, but the Aggies look to get him the ball in a variety of ways including jet sweeps and screens. Davis runs good routes and displays good body control. The Texas native has soft hands in the sense that the ball sticks when it gets to him. He is an intriguing player. It would be interesting to see him in a more downfield passing attack because Texas A&M only executes a few per game.

More to watch

Fans were robbed of having the opportunity to watch Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace. Wallace, who is one of the best draft prospects at his position, suffered a torn ACL in early November.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond does not throw many downfield passes but he has shown good accuracy on those limited opportunities. The Aggies run some run-pass option designed plays, which are becoming more prevalent across college football. When he does throw, the ball comes out on a rope. He looks a little stiff at times and does not go through his progressions. Wide receiver Kendrick Rogers does a lot of things well. He shows good body control and has good hands. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike has received a lot of buzz in recent months. The Texas native has gotten faster off the ball this year and has played more explosive football.