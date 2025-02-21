The final stop on the postseason all-star game circuit as we steamroll toward the 2025 NFL Draft was the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans. This is the fourth year of its existence, and I've seen the event grow each year, which is a good thing for these prospects but also for the football scouting ecosystem as a whole, as it gives teams from all the professional leagues another chance to uncover some hidden gems.
What makes this event unique is that there is a combine attached to the beginning of the week, giving some of the prospects who are participating in the week of practices -- and some who are not participating in the practices -- an opportunity to get verified testing results and work out in front of pro scouts.
Speaking of which, all 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the HBCU Combine and throughout the week of practices.
I spoke with Howard safety Kenny Gallop, who participated in the College Gridiron Showcase event a few weeks ago, and asked why he chose to also participate this week in New Orleans.
"I wanted to embrace the chance and opportunity to put myself in front of scouts once again to show them I want to compete.", Gallop said. "And to be honest, you only get to go through this process once as a football player, so I also want to take it all in, the process, the opportunity, everything. I wouldn't have wanted to miss this event. It's an honor."
Well, there's nothing more left for me to say other than let's take a look at how this week unfolded in New Orleans.
HBCU Combine standouts
Robert McDaniel, DB, Jackson State
The former Jackson State star was the talk of the HBCU Combine with his testing numbers:
- 40-yard dash: 4.55 seconds
- Vertical jump: 38.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10-foot-8
McDaniel raised both eyebrows and potentially his stock after his performance to begin the week here in New Orleans.
Irv Mulligan, RB, Jackson State
Mulligan was the top back in terms of HBCU Combine testing, as he was another Jackson State standout who came into this event focused, with a plan and ready to leave no doubt in the minds of pro scouts.
Here's a look at how he did during Monday's combine:
- 40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds
- Vertical jump: 35.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10-foot-1
Nana Asante, EDGE, Morgan State
We've talked about Asante in The Hunt Report back during Week 1. He only participated in the combine and not the week of practices, but left a great impression:
Measurements
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 223 pounds
- Arm length: 34 1/4 inches
- Wingspan: 80 1/8 inches
Combine results
- 40-yard-dash: 4.78 seconds
- Vertical jump: 33.5 inches
- Broad jump: 9-foot-11
Asante is just an impressive physical specimen who still has a ton of upside left in his game. Remember, he had six blocked kicks in his Morgan State career.
Fred Stokes, EDGE, Prairie View A&M
Stokes has similar mearsureables as Asante and had an equally impressive combine as well. He was one of the prospects who had scouts excited about how it would all translate to the upcoming week of work during the practices.
Measurements
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 255 pounds
- Arm length: 32 7/8 inches
- Wingspan: 80 1/2 inches
Combine results
- 40-yard-dash: 4.76 seconds
- Vertical jump: 35.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10-foot-4
Kendall Bohler, CB, Florida A&M
Bohler is coming off an impressive all-star game performance at the Hula Bowl, so it was surprising to see him here at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Still, it was awesome to see him go through the workouts and testing during the combine portion, which I'm sure played well in the eyes of the pro scouts in attendance.
Measurements
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 193 pounds
Combine results
- 40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds
- Vertical jump: 38 inches
- Broad jump: 10-foot-5
- Bench press reps (225 pounds): 11
Team Gaither
Quarterbacks
Romelo Williams
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 195 pounds
- School: Virginia State
Willams was the most consistent passer of the week, showcasing strong velocity on his passes that traveled outside the numbers to the far hash. I thought during team periods he showed good patience to stay in the pocket and then escape out to buy time before firing shots downfield.
Other standouts
Running backs
Jaden Sutton
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 215 pounds
- School: Delaware State
Sutton looks the part of an NFL running back and played the part as well. Obviously we all know about his ability as a runner, but the Legacy Bowl practices were opportunities to showcase his ability as a receiver, which he was able to do all throughout the week. From the HBCU Combine to the practices, just an excellent week in New Orleans for Sutton.
Jada Byers
- Height: 5-foot-6
- Weight: 190 pounds
- School: Virginia Union
Byers just stood out during the practices, whether it was the diminutive size or how quick he looked with the ball in his hands. It's fascinating because none of his measureables/testing would have you look twice, but it was when the ball was snapped and in his possession that reminded you how he put up video game numbers at Virginia Union.
Other standouts
- Jarett Hunter, Howard
- Elijah Burris, Hampton
Wide receivers
Joaquin Davis
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 192 pounds
- School: North Carolina Central
The HBCU Combine star was able to carry that performance over to the week of practices, showcasing his excellent acceleration and ability to win 1-on-1 battles throughout the week. Arguably, no one on the offensive side of the ball made more money this week than Mr. Davis.
Kasey Hawthorne
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 190 pounds
- School: Howard
Hawthorne has such smooth acceleration within his routes that it has a tendency to catch the defensive back by surprise, allowing him to cruise right past him. His ability to get deep downfield was what stood out the most to me this week.
Other standouts
- Jalal Dean, Tennessee State
- Ah'Shaan Belcher, Shaw
Tight ends
Keshawn Toney
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 253 pounds
- School: South Carolina State
Toney's physicality and strength showed up in how he handled contact both within the route and at the catch point. With excellent hand-eye coordination, Toney showed the receiving side of his game to go along with already being a standout blocker in the run game.
Offensive line
Cam Johnson
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 313 pounds
- School: South Carolina State
You can tell Johnson was well coached at South Carolina State, as his technique and attention to detail were on point. To me, he was the most consistent of the guys up front all week. He projects as a center in the pros, but it was good to see how athletic he was during the OL/DL 1-on-1 drills. He showed he could also handle guard duties if need be.
Other standouts
- Jamaree Moyer, Virginia Union
- Jared Achuff, Bowie State
Defensive line
Elijah Williams
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 294 pounds
- School: Morgan State
Williams was by far the best overall defensive player this week...on either team. There was not a rep he didn't dominate. Talking to folks here throughout the week, he was always one of the first names brought up when asked who stood out the most. I think he played himself into being drafted on Day 3 come April.
Isaac Anderson
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 290 pounds
- School: Virginia Union
Anderson was super quick off the ball and has a variety of tools in his pass-rushing bag. It was the combination of both quickness and power that made him such a terror to block this week.
Other standouts
- John Hannibal, South Carolina State
- Quantez Mansfield, North Carolina Central
Linebackers
Benari Black
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 215 pounds
- School: Johnson C. Smith
Black's athleticism in coverage was the major takeaway from this week. At times you thought you were looking at a safety covering backs and receivers, and who's to say a team may not see him in that capacity. He was very fluid in zone coverage and wasn't panicky in man coverage in what was a good overall week for him.
Jack Smith
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 220 pounds
- School: Johnson C. Smith
What's in the water down there in Charlotte?? Head coach Maurice Flowers is proving to be an excellent developer of talent, as both of his linebackers really stood out. Smith, like Black, looked extremely comfortable in coverage, showing excellent closing speed on the ball and arriving with good form to make the tackle. I'd be interested to see how these guys are able to continue to elevate their status during the pro day circuit.
Other standouts
- Ahmad Nelson, Tennessee State
- Keandre Booker, Tennessee State
Defensive backs
CB Robert Jones
- Height: 6-foot-0
- Weight: 177 pounds
- School: Howard
Jones was steady and consistent all throughout the week. I was impressed with his combination of both patience and technique during 1-on-1s. He also wasn't shocked/panicky when the ball came his way. He played through the hands of the receiver, often getting the pass breakup.
S Kenny Gallop
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 216 pounds
- School: Howard
Gallop has terrific football instincts and awareness. On his very first rep during 1-on-1 drills against the WRs, he forced the QB to eat the ball because he read the route perfectly, running it better than the wideout. His instincts allow him to anticipate and close quickly on routes and in the run game.
Other standouts
- Justin Fleming, DB, Winston Salem State
Team Robinson
Quarterbacks
Myles Crawley
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 223 pounds
- School: Grambling
Crawley put together an impressive week from start to finish. As one of the standouts at the HBCU Combine, the week of practice was an opportunity for him to remind folks of what we saw from him as a junior back in 2023, which is what got him on the radar coming into 2024. It's safe to say that with the way he threw the ball with touch, timing and accuracy -- and the right velocity on certain throws -- mission accomplished.
Other standouts
- Daniel Richardson, Florida A&M
Running backs
Irv Mulligan
- Height: 5-foot-9
- Weight: 198 pounds
- School: Jackson State
Mulligan was highly discussed after his HBCU Combine performance, and as expected, he stood out during the week of work as well. Talking to scouts about his prospects, multiple said he could be a standout kickoff returner as a pro, which would be something he wasn't asked to do in college.
Other standouts
- Walter Wilbon, Florida Memorial
- Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M
Wide receivers
Shemar Savage
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 213 pounds
- School: Prairie View A&M
Savage plays a big man's game on the perimeter, as he's very physical within his route running and at the catch point. He made some spectacular catches throughout the week, just matching the skills and traits I saw from him on film this year vs. Michigan State.
Da'Shun Mitchell
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 200 pounds
- School: Savannah State
Every day there was a big catch made from Mitchell during either 1-on-1s or 7-on-7s. He's got very good athleticism, and what stood out most to me was how he didn't mind sacrificing his body for the reception.
Other standouts
- Keenan Hambrick, Alabama A&M
- Jamari Gassett, Florida A&M
Tight ends
Tavarious Griffin
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 210 pounds
- School: Alcorn State
Griffin is rather unique because he's built like a wide receiver, yet plays tight end. Because of that, it makes him a difficult matchup for both backers and safeties. He's got really good body control, showing comfort in catching the ball away from his body with ease.
Other standouts
- Thomas Nance, Bethune-Cookman
- Jeremiah Pruitte, Florida A&M
Offensive line
Christian Twymon
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 300 pounds
- School: Miles
During OL/DL 1-on-1s, Twymon did a great job showcasing his ability to anchor on a consistent basis. Defensive linemen tried multiple times to bull rush him, yet he just sat in a chair and ended the rep. Very good showing this week for the former Golden Bear.
Other standouts
- Jalen Goss, Florida A&M
- Evan Henry, Jackson State
- Jordan Taylor, Benedict
Defensive line
CJ Pressley
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 250 pounds
- School: Prairie View A&M
Pressley was a chore for offensive linemen to deal with throughout the week. I thought his ability to convert speed to power was impressive, and it was a big reason why he found himself in the backfield more often than not.
Fred Stokes
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 255 pounds
- School: Prairie View A&M
Stokes checks the "off the bus" box, as he instantly looks like an NFL defensive end. This week of work -- the HBCU Combine and the practices -- just confirmed that in my opinion. His excellent get-off, hand usage and knack for always quickly finding the football had scouts buzzing.
Other standouts
- Donte Reed, Mississippi Valley State
- Treqwan Thomas, Alabama State
Linebackers
Rico Dozier
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 217 pounds
- School: Alabama State
I was impressed with the discipline of Dozier in coverage. He's wasn't overly panicky in either man or zone and stayed true to his technique and keys, getting himself in position to make the play. He had a nice heads-up play for an interception on Day 2. Just an example of being where you're supposed to be and making the plays there to be made.
Defensive backs
CB James Burgess
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 193 pounds
- School: Alabama State
Burgess is impressive physically, checking the height/weight/length boxes, but it was his play this week that tied all of those excellent physical traits together. Because of his physical abilities, he's able to play a little bit more patient than most, which frustrated receivers throughout the week. He's definitely one of the prospects who elevated his stock at this event.
DB Robert McDaniel
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 213 pounds
- School: Jackson State
We spoke earlier about how McDaniel stood out at the HBCU Combine, but he built on that during the practices. He's got a versatile skill set that could land him at either corner or safety as a pro. It's that type of tantalizing versatility and athleticism, along with the ball skills and coverage ability, that made him one of the standouts here.
S Travis Martin
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 213 pounds
- School: Langston (OK)
Martin really impressed with his play this week. He's a safety but showcased very good coverage ability. He can match-up vs. bigger wide receivers and tight ends, making him a chess piece for a defense. He was also able to check the boxes athletically during the HBCU Combine.
Other standouts
- Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M
- Marcel Blocker, Florida Memorial