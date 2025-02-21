The final stop on the postseason all-star game circuit as we steamroll toward the 2025 NFL Draft was the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans. This is the fourth year of its existence, and I've seen the event grow each year, which is a good thing for these prospects but also for the football scouting ecosystem as a whole, as it gives teams from all the professional leagues another chance to uncover some hidden gems.

What makes this event unique is that there is a combine attached to the beginning of the week, giving some of the prospects who are participating in the week of practices -- and some who are not participating in the practices -- an opportunity to get verified testing results and work out in front of pro scouts.

Speaking of which, all 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the HBCU Combine and throughout the week of practices.

I spoke with Howard safety Kenny Gallop, who participated in the College Gridiron Showcase event a few weeks ago, and asked why he chose to also participate this week in New Orleans.

"I wanted to embrace the chance and opportunity to put myself in front of scouts once again to show them I want to compete.", Gallop said. "And to be honest, you only get to go through this process once as a football player, so I also want to take it all in, the process, the opportunity, everything. I wouldn't have wanted to miss this event. It's an honor."

Well, there's nothing more left for me to say other than let's take a look at how this week unfolded in New Orleans.

HBCU Combine standouts

The former Jackson State star was the talk of the HBCU Combine with his testing numbers:

40-yard dash: 4.55 seconds

4.55 seconds Vertical jump: 38.5 inches

38.5 inches Broad jump: 10-foot-8

McDaniel raised both eyebrows and potentially his stock after his performance to begin the week here in New Orleans.

Irv Mulligan, RB, Jackson State

Mulligan was the top back in terms of HBCU Combine testing, as he was another Jackson State standout who came into this event focused, with a plan and ready to leave no doubt in the minds of pro scouts.

Here's a look at how he did during Monday's combine:

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

4.58 seconds Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

35.5 inches Broad jump: 10-foot-1

We've talked about Asante in The Hunt Report back during Week 1. He only participated in the combine and not the week of practices, but left a great impression:

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

6-foot-6 Weight: 223 pounds

223 pounds Arm length: 34 1/4 inches

34 1/4 inches Wingspan: 80 1/8 inches

Combine results

40-yard-dash: 4.78 seconds

4.78 seconds Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

33.5 inches Broad jump: 9-foot-11

Asante is just an impressive physical specimen who still has a ton of upside left in his game. Remember, he had six blocked kicks in his Morgan State career.

Stokes has similar mearsureables as Asante and had an equally impressive combine as well. He was one of the prospects who had scouts excited about how it would all translate to the upcoming week of work during the practices.

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 255 pounds

255 pounds Arm length: 32 7/8 inches

32 7/8 inches Wingspan: 80 1/2 inches

Combine results

40-yard-dash: 4.76 seconds

Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

Broad jump: 10-foot-4

Bohler is coming off an impressive all-star game performance at the Hula Bowl, so it was surprising to see him here at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Still, it was awesome to see him go through the workouts and testing during the combine portion, which I'm sure played well in the eyes of the pro scouts in attendance.

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 193 pounds

Combine results

40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds

4.53 seconds Vertical jump: 38 inches

38 inches Broad jump: 10-foot-5

10-foot-5 Bench press reps (225 pounds): 11

Team Gaither

Quarterbacks

Romelo Williams

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 195 pounds

195 pounds School: Virginia State

Willams was the most consistent passer of the week, showcasing strong velocity on his passes that traveled outside the numbers to the far hash. I thought during team periods he showed good patience to stay in the pocket and then escape out to buy time before firing shots downfield.

Other standouts

Running backs

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 215 pounds

215 pounds School: Delaware State

Sutton looks the part of an NFL running back and played the part as well. Obviously we all know about his ability as a runner, but the Legacy Bowl practices were opportunities to showcase his ability as a receiver, which he was able to do all throughout the week. From the HBCU Combine to the practices, just an excellent week in New Orleans for Sutton.

Jada Byers

Height: 5-foot-6

5-foot-6 Weight: 190 pounds

190 pounds School: Virginia Union

Byers just stood out during the practices, whether it was the diminutive size or how quick he looked with the ball in his hands. It's fascinating because none of his measureables/testing would have you look twice, but it was when the ball was snapped and in his possession that reminded you how he put up video game numbers at Virginia Union.

Other standouts

Wide receivers

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 192 pounds

192 pounds School: North Carolina Central

The HBCU Combine star was able to carry that performance over to the week of practices, showcasing his excellent acceleration and ability to win 1-on-1 battles throughout the week. Arguably, no one on the offensive side of the ball made more money this week than Mr. Davis.

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 190 pounds

190 pounds School: Howard

Hawthorne has such smooth acceleration within his routes that it has a tendency to catch the defensive back by surprise, allowing him to cruise right past him. His ability to get deep downfield was what stood out the most to me this week.

Other standouts

Tight ends

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 253 pounds

253 pounds School: South Carolina State

Toney's physicality and strength showed up in how he handled contact both within the route and at the catch point. With excellent hand-eye coordination, Toney showed the receiving side of his game to go along with already being a standout blocker in the run game.

Offensive line

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 313 pounds

313 pounds School: South Carolina State

You can tell Johnson was well coached at South Carolina State, as his technique and attention to detail were on point. To me, he was the most consistent of the guys up front all week. He projects as a center in the pros, but it was good to see how athletic he was during the OL/DL 1-on-1 drills. He showed he could also handle guard duties if need be.

Other standouts

Jamaree Moyer, Virginia Union

Jared Achuff, Bowie State

Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 294 pounds

294 pounds School: Morgan State

Williams was by far the best overall defensive player this week...on either team. There was not a rep he didn't dominate. Talking to folks here throughout the week, he was always one of the first names brought up when asked who stood out the most. I think he played himself into being drafted on Day 3 come April.

Isaac Anderson

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 290 pounds

290 pounds School: Virginia Union

Anderson was super quick off the ball and has a variety of tools in his pass-rushing bag. It was the combination of both quickness and power that made him such a terror to block this week.

Other standouts

John Hannibal, South Carolina State

Quantez Mansfield, North Carolina Central

Linebackers

Benari Black

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 215 pounds

215 pounds School: Johnson C. Smith

Black's athleticism in coverage was the major takeaway from this week. At times you thought you were looking at a safety covering backs and receivers, and who's to say a team may not see him in that capacity. He was very fluid in zone coverage and wasn't panicky in man coverage in what was a good overall week for him.

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 220 pounds

220 pounds School: Johnson C. Smith

What's in the water down there in Charlotte?? Head coach Maurice Flowers is proving to be an excellent developer of talent, as both of his linebackers really stood out. Smith, like Black, looked extremely comfortable in coverage, showing excellent closing speed on the ball and arriving with good form to make the tackle. I'd be interested to see how these guys are able to continue to elevate their status during the pro day circuit.

Other standouts

Ahmad Nelson, Tennessee State

Keandre Booker, Tennessee State

Defensive backs

CB Robert Jones

Height: 6-foot-0

6-foot-0 Weight: 177 pounds

177 pounds School: Howard

Jones was steady and consistent all throughout the week. I was impressed with his combination of both patience and technique during 1-on-1s. He also wasn't shocked/panicky when the ball came his way. He played through the hands of the receiver, often getting the pass breakup.

S Kenny Gallop

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 216 pounds

216 pounds School: Howard

Gallop has terrific football instincts and awareness. On his very first rep during 1-on-1 drills against the WRs, he forced the QB to eat the ball because he read the route perfectly, running it better than the wideout. His instincts allow him to anticipate and close quickly on routes and in the run game.

Other standouts

Justin Fleming, DB, Winston Salem State

The Hunt Report: How small-college prospects have performed during Senior Bowl week Emory Hunt

Team Robinson

Quarterbacks

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 223 pounds

223 pounds School: Grambling

Crawley put together an impressive week from start to finish. As one of the standouts at the HBCU Combine, the week of practice was an opportunity for him to remind folks of what we saw from him as a junior back in 2023, which is what got him on the radar coming into 2024. It's safe to say that with the way he threw the ball with touch, timing and accuracy -- and the right velocity on certain throws -- mission accomplished.

Other standouts

Daniel Richardson, Florida A&M

Running backs

Irv Mulligan

Height: 5-foot-9

5-foot-9 Weight: 198 pounds

198 pounds School: Jackson State

Mulligan was highly discussed after his HBCU Combine performance, and as expected, he stood out during the week of work as well. Talking to scouts about his prospects, multiple said he could be a standout kickoff returner as a pro, which would be something he wasn't asked to do in college.

Other standouts

Wide receivers

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 213 pounds

213 pounds School: Prairie View A&M

Savage plays a big man's game on the perimeter, as he's very physical within his route running and at the catch point. He made some spectacular catches throughout the week, just matching the skills and traits I saw from him on film this year vs. Michigan State.

Da'Shun Mitchell

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds School: Savannah State

Every day there was a big catch made from Mitchell during either 1-on-1s or 7-on-7s. He's got very good athleticism, and what stood out most to me was how he didn't mind sacrificing his body for the reception.

Other standouts

Tight ends

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 210 pounds

210 pounds School: Alcorn State

Griffin is rather unique because he's built like a wide receiver, yet plays tight end. Because of that, it makes him a difficult matchup for both backers and safeties. He's got really good body control, showing comfort in catching the ball away from his body with ease.

Other standouts

Offensive line

Christian Twymon

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 300 pounds

300 pounds School: Miles

During OL/DL 1-on-1s, Twymon did a great job showcasing his ability to anchor on a consistent basis. Defensive linemen tried multiple times to bull rush him, yet he just sat in a chair and ended the rep. Very good showing this week for the former Golden Bear.

Other standouts

Defensive line

CJ Pressley

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 250 pounds

250 pounds School: Prairie View A&M

Pressley was a chore for offensive linemen to deal with throughout the week. I thought his ability to convert speed to power was impressive, and it was a big reason why he found himself in the backfield more often than not.

Fred Stokes

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 255 pounds

255 pounds School: Prairie View A&M

Stokes checks the "off the bus" box, as he instantly looks like an NFL defensive end. This week of work -- the HBCU Combine and the practices -- just confirmed that in my opinion. His excellent get-off, hand usage and knack for always quickly finding the football had scouts buzzing.

Other standouts

Linebackers

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 217 pounds

217 pounds School: Alabama State

I was impressed with the discipline of Dozier in coverage. He's wasn't overly panicky in either man or zone and stayed true to his technique and keys, getting himself in position to make the play. He had a nice heads-up play for an interception on Day 2. Just an example of being where you're supposed to be and making the plays there to be made.

Defensive backs

CB James Burgess

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 193 pounds

193 pounds School: Alabama State

Burgess is impressive physically, checking the height/weight/length boxes, but it was his play this week that tied all of those excellent physical traits together. Because of his physical abilities, he's able to play a little bit more patient than most, which frustrated receivers throughout the week. He's definitely one of the prospects who elevated his stock at this event.

DB Robert McDaniel

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 213 pounds

213 pounds School: Jackson State

We spoke earlier about how McDaniel stood out at the HBCU Combine, but he built on that during the practices. He's got a versatile skill set that could land him at either corner or safety as a pro. It's that type of tantalizing versatility and athleticism, along with the ball skills and coverage ability, that made him one of the standouts here.

S Travis Martin

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 213 pounds

213 pounds School: Langston (OK)

Martin really impressed with his play this week. He's a safety but showcased very good coverage ability. He can match-up vs. bigger wide receivers and tight ends, making him a chess piece for a defense. He was also able to check the boxes athletically during the HBCU Combine.

Other standouts