When December rolls around, it usually means the weather gets a bit colder, the peppermint mocha starts flowing, and everyone starts to get into the holiday cheer. It also signals the end of the college football regular season and the start of the myriad of bowl games on the schedule. Yes, the playoffs at the FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA levels are entering their quarterfinal weekend, and the FBS now has their own playoff system as well that begins this season.

But for me, it really means the start of my postseason all-star game circuit, which always gets me down to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the FCS Bowl. Celebrating its 10-year anniversary this season, the FCS Bowl is comprised of potential NFL Draft and pro hopefuls from the FCS, NAIA and Canadian USports collegiate levels. They all compete in a two-day practice format in front of scouts from the NFL, CFL, UFL, Indoor Football League and European Football League, hoping to extend their football careers past college. The event culminates with a game on the third day.

Why only two practices and then a game, when many other postseason all-star games have week-long practices before their games? Well, speaking with National Team coach Jim Collins, who has been a part of the game since its inception, he said it's all by design.

"We understand that the majority of our players will have to start their pro journey as an undrafted free agent in a rookie minicamp and/or tryout situation. Our goal and set-up for the game is to get them ready for what a rookie minicamp looks and feels like. You only have two days to show you can execute a scaled-down playbook and showcase your skills to warrant an extended look and/or opportunity at a regular training camp."

This is what makes the FCS Bowl unique and why it is constructed the way it is. In fact, in last year's game we saw defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez from East Texas A&M (then-Texas A&M-Commerce) make waves in the event, get the call up to the Tropical Bowl in January against FBS competition, thrive there as well, and finally end up hearing his name called in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings.

So, if you're a potential prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft class and an invite comes your way from the FCS Bowl, jump at the opportunity and take advantage of the chance to perform in front of scouts. You may never know what can come of your opportunity.

With that being said, here are some of the prospects who stood out in this year's edition of the FCS Bowl.

National Team standouts

Austin McKinney, CB, Northwest Missouri State

McKinney did a really good job showing good savvy within his technique in coverage. He wasn't too handsy and knew when/where to be judicious when deploying them. He had a couple of nice reps in 1-on-1s, which are heavily favored toward the receiver.

Jordan Daniels, OL, Western Carolina

Daniels did a solid job in both 1-on-1s and in team periods. He's got the type of anchor you want to see in an offensive lineman and did a really good job in resetting his hands once engaged with the defender.

Ryon Thomas, QB, Fairleigh Dickinson

Thomas was the most consistent out of the QBs throughout the practices, winning team MVP in the process. It is very hard for QBs in these all-star game settings to find the proper timing and sync with guys they essentially met that day, but Thomas made it look like he had been working with these receivers all year long.

Other standouts

Bo Spearman, LB, Austin Peay

Carl Smith Jr., WR, Robert Morris

Andrew Volmar CB, Bethune-Cookman

Dylan Brown, CB, UW-River Falls

Warren Robinson, EDGE, East Texas A&M

David Abolarinwa, DL, New Haven

Marcus Barnes, CB, William & Mary

Thomas Burke, TE, The College of New Jersey

Cain Johnson, OL, Augustana College

Kesean Dyson, LB, Maine

Mario Martin, DL, Delta State

Joseph Barton, DL, Delta State

Here are some of the practice clips from the National Team:

Day 1: WR/DB 1-on-1s

Day 2: WR/DB 1-on-1s

American Team standouts

Jonny Bottorff, OL, Northern Arizona

To me, Bottorff was the best offensive lineman out there on either squad. The level of both consistency and technique really stood out to me. In the 1-on-1s vs. the defensive line, he was able to stonewall rushers from both the center and guard positions. It wouldn't surprise me to see him get a call up to the Tropical Bowl.

Michael Love, WR, Long Island

Love is a guy who has the ability to return kicks and punts. He doesn't waste any time getting in-and-out of his cuts or breaks, which is an important trait to have at the position.

Arnold Young, DL, Montclair State

Young was so impressive during the two practices that there were multiple scouts pulling up his game film to see if what they were watching in Daytona was the same guy who showed up on film in New Jersey. Needless to say, he was really impressive out there.

Other standouts

Marcus Williams, RB, Mississippi College

Austin Jablonski, WR, Concordia (NE)

Kurtis Ravenel Jr., WR, Kutztown

CJ Wiggins, WR, Missouri S&T

Max Epps, DB, East Texas A&M

Devin Matthews, RB, Towson

Andrew Pitts, CB, Angelo State

Kendarius Smith, CB, Nicholls State

Jacari Carter, WR, UAlbany

Jaylon Barden, WR, Samford

Jaylin Richardson, RB, Concordia-St. Paul (MN)

Jacob Sitsler, OL, Oklahoma Baptist

Mickel Clay, OL, North Alabama

Darius "Juju" Williams, DL, North Carolina Central

Here are some of the practice clips from the American Team:

Day 1: WR/DB 1-on-1s

Day 1: OL/DL 1-on-1s

Day 2: WR/DB 1-on-1s

Day 2: OL/DL 1-on-1s