The 2023 HBCU draft class is shaping up to be another stellar one. I don't know if it will top what we saw with the well-rounded nature of last year's class, but I will say this about the 2023 group of prospects: it's a deep and talented class on the defensive side of the football.

If your favorite team is in need of a pass-rusher, this class has them in abundance. What's been impressive to see on film is the overall athleticism of the group across the board.

Here's a look at The Hunt Report's Top 20 HBCU prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

1. EDGE Joshua Pryor (Bowie State)

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 242 pounds

Love what I saw from Pryor at both the HBCU Combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl, mainly that he's up to 242 pounds and carries it well. When you combine that with how well he performed all throughout the week, he catapults back into the top spot where he once was a few seasons ago.

2. EDGE Andrew Farmer (Lane College)

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 251 pounds

I've been on this Farmer train for the better part of two seasons now. He's got excellent speed-to-power and has been able to capitalize on both his postseason opportunities at the Hula Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl.

3. LB Isaiah Land (Florida A&M)

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 226 pounds

Watching him play well as an off-ball linebacker at the Senior Bowl -- after checking in at 226-pounds -- means the sky's the limit for the former Rattler. He's trending in the right direction in terms of positional projection.

4. CB Keenan Isaac (Alabama State)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 188 pounds

Isaac has been a stud at multiple all-star game events (NFLPA and HBCU Legacy). With his length, athleticism and ball awareness, he has played himself into a potential Day 3 selection.

5. DB Isaiah Bolden (Jackson State)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 203 pounds

Bolden can play anywhere in the secondary. He's got good man-to-man skills and also terrific return skills. The more you can do, the longer you can stick around. Look for Bolden to have a lengthy career as a pro.

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 229 pounds

Miller made his presence felt on the daily down at the Senior Bowl, starting out looking like a core special teamer and ending looking like someone who you can't take off the field.

7. C Mark Evans II (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 293 pounds

Evans was one of the better tackle prospects coming into the season, but because he measured in at 6-2 293, he started to get looks at other OL positions. He started playing center at the East-West Shrine Bowl and really blossomed in that role. The athleticism really showed up more so when he kicked down inside.

8. EDGE Jermaine McDaniel Jr. (North Carolina A&T)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 239 pounds

McDaniel's ball get-off and acceleration around the corner not only showed up on tape at A&T, but also at the HBCU Combine. He was so impressive during his workout that the following day he was selected by the New Jersey Generals in the 2023 USFL Draft. He has that first-step explosiveness you look for coming off the corner.

9. WR Xavier Smith (Florida A&M)

Height: 5-foot-9

5-foot-9 Weight: 171 pounds

Size is not a skill, and if you're good enough, you're big enough. All of that aptly describes Smith, who lit up the HBCU Combine by reportedly running in the 4.3s. He was able to parlay a good week of work in the Legacy Bowl by taking home the game's MVP award. The former Rattler can hurt you in a multitude of ways as a receiver, runner after the catch and also as a returner.

10. DE Camron Peterson (Southern)

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 275 pounds

Peterson is such a versatile defender, showing the ability to rush over the offensive tackle and also over the guard. He's got the ability to play as either as a 7-technique or as a 5-technique.

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 174 pounds

Warren plays a lot bigger than his listed size. He's got the matchup ability to cover in the slot or on the outside. His confidence was off the charts at the Legacy Bowl, which really helped him stand out.

12. S Derrick Tucker (Texas Southern)

Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 200 pounds

Tucker both looked the part and played the part at the HBCU Combine and Legacy Bowl. He's a very disciplined player who doesn't make many false steps and does a really good job closing on the football and ball-carrier.

13. TE Kemari Averett (Bethune-Cookman)

Height: 6-foot-6

6-foot-6 Weight: 260 pounds

At 6-6 and 260 pounds, Averett moves really well for a guy his size. His enormous catch radius makes him essentially open when he's covered. He's going to be a significant factor in both the high and low red-zone areas.

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 200 pounds

Nunn-Liddell reminds me of my former teammate and future CFL Hall of Famer Kyries Hebert with how violent he attacks downhill to make the stop. And when Nunn-Liddell hits you, you go down. He played corner in college, but with the way he played during the Legacy Bowl week, he could have a home as a combo safety/matchup defender.

15. DB Raheme Fuller (Texas Southern)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 214 pounds

Fuller is a player who not many are talking about, but they should. He's got great size, length and versatility. He can play corner or safety and shows above-average awareness out there on the field. You can tell he was well-coached in college.

16. LB Jordan Lewis (Southern)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 218 pounds

Lewis was a pass-rushing extraordinaire at Southern, but at 218 pounds he wasn't going to be playing in that role as a pro. Getting reps at off-ball linebacker and a situational rusher at the HBCU Combine and Legacy Bowl really helped clear up some questions on whether or not he could make the transition.

17. EDGE Nelson Jordan (Alabama State)

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 245 pounds

As a pure rush end, Jordan is a problem to deal with. This was evident on film at Samford, Alabama State and during the week of work at the Legacy Bowl. I think he's got as much juice coming off the corner as Jermaine McDaniel.

18. OL Tony Gray (Jackson State)

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 315 pounds

Gray really blossomed into a very good offensive tackle at Jackson State, improving every season. He's got good footwork and hand usage that makes him a prospect of intrigue with upside left in his game.

19. OL Maurice Campbell (Benedict)

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 330 pounds

Campbell was stellar during his time at Benedict, one of the better offensive linemen in all of Division II. He's got a heavy handed punch that is able to consistently stymie defenders at the point of attack.

20. LB Devin Dourisseau (Langston (OK))

Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 208 pounds

Dourisseau is a super athletic, run-and-chase player who covers so much ground from sideline-to-sideline. He's a fluid athlete who can play as a nickel linebacker for some teams, but could also star as a core special teamer for many others.

Honorable mentions