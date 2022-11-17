It's not surprising that the city which holds the Indy 500's identity is predicated on speed. Indianapolis is a city built on both speed and efficiency; no wasted movements or wasted time. You can see this embodiment in how the city itself is constructed with its skywalks and its proximity to everything in its downtown area. You get to where you need to be quickly.

Indianapolis is also home to one of the best running backs in the NFL in the Colts' Jonathan Taylor, who has dazzled home crowds with his breakaway and breathtaking runs over the course of his young career.

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • #28 Att 129 Yds 609 TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

But just across town at the University of Indianapolis, home of the Greyhounds, there is another talented runner who has done the exact same thing since arriving on campus as a true freshman back in 2018. So much so that he's turned himself into a legitimate pro prospect.

His name is Toriano Clinton.

The 5-foot-8, 197-pound tailback has been nothing short (pun intended) of prolific for the Greyhounds. Clinton is the school's all-time leading rusher with 4,485 yards, holds the school's single-season rushing record with 1,525 yards, and is the program's all-time leader in total touchdowns with 52. He also owns the Division II record for most rushing yards in a quarter with 197 yards.

There have been a couple of UIndy players who have gotten NFL opportunities in DB Dick Nyers, WR Reece Horn and OL Ruben Holcomb. Clinton looks to keep that tradition going of Greyhounds running their way into the professional ranks.

(For last week's Hunt Report, be sure to click here.)

College Football

RB Toriano Clinton

Year: Senior

Senior College: University of Indianapolis

University of Indianapolis Height: 5-8

5-8 Weight: 197

For guys coming from smaller colleges, it's always about the more you can do, and Clinton definitely brings a lot of tools to the table. Firstly, he is a tremendous runner, possessing all of the requisite skills necessary to be successful. From a vision, footwork, balance, patience and burst perspective, he checks all of those boxes for sure. But also, he's got the ability to make a dent early in career as a return specialist. He took a similar path as a true freshman, averaging 37.9 yards per kick return and bringing three back for touchdowns. Watching his film, you can see that he's more than comfortable catching the football. They don't throw it to him often, but when they do, he shows that he's more than capable of handling that role. Next game: Nov. 19 vs. Pittsburg State

S Kenneth Merritt

Year: Graduate student

Graduate student College: Fayetteville State

Fayetteville State Height: 6-0

6-0 Weight: 197

I'm a big fan of Merritt's game. He was someone I took notice of last year when studying his two excellent teammates in Joshua Williams and Elvin De La Rosa. I am glad I earmarked him as a player to watch for 2023. He's got the ability to be a very good split field safety for a defense. He shows good ball awareness to play it well once it's in the air, while also showing the closing speed to the receiver over the middle of the field to separate him from the football. Merritt is strong in the ally in run support, and has upside as a potential blitzer off the short corner. Next game: Nov. 19 vs. Delta State

Year: Senior

Senior College: Union College (NY)

Union College (NY) Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 185

Body control is a non-negotiable that wide receivers have to have in order to thrive at the position. Ross has excellent body control. You can see this manifest itself in how he is able to consistently sink his hips to get in-and-out of his breaks. He does a phenomenal job of setting up the defender, getting him to open up his hips, before abruptly breaking off the route and working back to the quarterback. As a red zone threat, he shows that he's above average at winning above the rim, able to go up top to snatch the ball off the top of the defensive back's head. Their regular season is done, so I am excited to see if he can get into one of the smaller all-star games to watch him work vs. defensive backs from higher levels of college football.

QB Jalen Fowler

Year: Redshirt senior

Redshirt senior College: North Carolina A&T

North Carolina A&T Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 235

Fowler has such a smooth throwing motion that allows him to maximize his velocity, which then lets him be able to drive the ball to any area of the field. He's got excellent throwing mechanics and can really beat tight coverage with his arm. I think he's a truly underrated prospect in this draft class. He's waited his turn over the course of his career at A&T, and has finally come into his own as a player. The good news is that because this is his second year as a full-time starter, he's got a lot of growth left within his game. He sees the field very well and never is afraid to take the shot downfield when the situation presents itself. This week vs. Gardner-Webb, he and the Aggies have a chance to capture the Big South Conference title and punch their ticket to the FCS playoffs. Next game: Nov. 19 vs. Gardner-Webb