There is an old saying that goes, "It takes one to know one" with regards to a person's familiarity with another's job, situation or role within an organization or team. This particularly rings true with the receiver position. Normally, you have receiver coaches at the collegiate level who have played the position, either collegiately, professionally or both.

At the University of Richmond, receivers coach Winston October is one of the best pure coaches in college football. He also just so happens to have starred at Richmond and played professionally in both the CFL and NFL. Currently, the Spiders offense is must-see television because of its passing game, and it has a couple of receivers in Jakob Herres and Leroy Henley who are starting to catch the attention of pro scouts.

Earlier in the week, I was able to catch up and chat with Coach October about his guys and get his thoughts on the position as a whole.

"Not too much has changed about the position since I've played. Everything still comes down to fundamentals," says coach October when asked about whether or not he's seen any differences in how the position is played. "The guy that taught me was Richard Mann, who was the last coach who was with Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh, and he said something that I'd never forget: technique will always beat skill."

That rings true when you begin to think about how guys consistently win at the position at the professional level. And not just win, but who win and play for a long time as well. Speaking of the professional level, I asked coach October about the upstart leagues in the XFL, USFL and European League of Football and if he believes that now is arguably the best time to be a collegiate football player?

"The opportunities are way better than they've ever been before! I think that if you just work as hard as you can, and do the things required at the position and it shows up on film, when pro day comes around and you test well, you'll have plenty of opportunities to continue playing the game."

Richmond has two excellent receiving options in Herres and Henley, both of whom we'll spotlight in this week's article. But, obviously, I had to get the coach's take on both guys and what makes them so special.

"Herres is a really smart player. The ability to adjust on the fly is something he does a really good job of. Naturally he was born with a bit of an advantage with his height, but also having the ability to know when to use his size and play a big man's game is excellent. And because he's familiar with both the QB and the offense, he's playing at a really high level."

Herres played with Reece Udinski at VMI from 2018-2021 before both guys transferred out -- Udinski in the spring of 2021 before Herres this past summer.

October then went on to discuss Henley.

"Leroy did a really nice job in the spring and in the summer working with Reece, building the type of chemistry necessary. Leroy's taking the coaching rather well and is playing with the urgency of a guy in his last season as well. His approach is one of being a sponge, watching how both Herres and Udinski did it at VMI together, and doing what he can to get up to speed. He's in constant communication with the QB to see how he can help make (the QB's job) much easier, and you just love seeing that from a WR."

Before we ended our call, the coach left me with a gem that he got from his mother.

"My mom taught me a long time ago to 'bloom where you are,' and good things will happen for you."

Which makes complete sense when you think about the whole premise of this article, spotlighting those who have done just that at smaller programs.

WR Jakob Herres

Year: Graduate student

Graduate student College: Richmond

Richmond Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 215

Herres plays with the sense of urgency you love to see within a receiver's game. He is looking to score the ball once he has it in his hands. Herres can win at any level of the field -- short, intermediate and deep -- and he's also an excellent option inside the red zone as well, showing the ability to play and win above the rim consistently. Coming off an excellent career at VMI, where he caught passes from QB Reece Udinski, he fits in perfectly within this Spiders offense and is coming off his first score as a Spider in what was a 12-catch, 174 yard effort last weekend against Elon. He's got good physicality and core strength, and some could even view him as a flex TE option at the professional level. Next game: Oct. 15 vs. Villanova

WR Leroy Henley

Year: Graduate student

Graduate student College: Richmond

Richmond Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 215

Henley has a certain quiet confidence about his game that shows up on film with how he runs his routes. He's very meticulous in his approach and makes sure to make every rep look and feel the same. I love the nuance within his game that shows he's someone who has played a lot of football, knowing when, where and how to use his hands and body to haul in certain passes. He's playing primarily outside with Richmond, but could also serve as a bigger inside receiver as well. Next game: Oct. 15 vs. Villanova

QB Reece Udinski

Year: Graduate student

Graduate student College: Richmond

Richmond Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 220

The well-traveled Udinski (VMI, Maryland) has shown tremendous growth every season at VMI (2017-2020), but he barely got opportunities at Maryland last season, which led to his coming back for another season and transferring to Richmond. What really stands out to me about his game is how he's able to make seam throws and throws outside the numbers from the far hash with ease. He's capable of playing the traditional game, or as a point-and-shoot passer in an Air Raid/up-tempo offense. He can really drive the ball to every quadrant of the field. So far he's off to a great start this season with 13 touchdowns to only one interception. Next game: Oct. 15 vs. Villanova

QB Matthew McKay

Year: Redshirt senior

Redshirt senior College: Elon

Elon Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight: 212

McKay is arguably one of the more efficient passers in the FCS. He started his career back at NC State in 2017 before transferring in 2020 to Montana State, helping lead the Bobcats to the FCS playoffs last year. Last season he completed over 62% of his passes for just over 2,000 yards with 16 touchdowns to only three interceptions. He was also able to contribute over 300 yards rushing and two scores. Currently he's putting up very similar numbers at Elon. Where he hurts a defense is with his efficiency. He's going to consistently make the right throw, the right read, the right decision and will most importantly protect the ball and the possession. He's very Tyler Huntley-like in that regard, and can play any type of game the situation calls for. Next game: Oct. 15 vs. Rhode Island

S Stuart Anderson

College: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 219

I'm always intrigued by the athletic journey of some guys en route to their current destination. Anderson was once a wide receiver and core special teamer at Norfolk State before making the move to the defensive side of the ball. Last season was only his first year of starting after initially acclimating to the safety position in 2019. This year he looks much more assertive, confident and is subsequently making more plays at the position. I was the color analyst on their game against Morgan State, and you saw him consistently pop up with some impactful hits and good, all-around safety play. He's able to blitz and play in the alley rather well, and he has a great understanding of the passing game because of his offensive background. Anderson is definitely a deep sleeper with tremendous upside to keep an eye on. Next game: Oct. 15 vs. Delaware State

RB Thuro Reisdorfer

Year: Graduate student

Graduate student College: Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Height: 6'0

6'0 Weight: 215

I don't know how and where the Cougars find these power backs with speed, because the last one they had in Gabe Watson was tremendous and Reisdorfer is equally as dynamic. Reisdorfer has a compact, efficient running style that's similar to that of Nick Chubb in that it's one-cut downhill with no wasted movements and loads of explosiveness and speed. He's posted five straight 100-yard games so far this season and has already scored 11 touchdowns. He's on pace to crush the pace he set the past three seasons during which he averaged more than 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns per year. His game and ability is very similar to that of Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk. I'm a big fan of Reisdorfer's game. Also, don't look at the receptions numbers, rather look at how he's catching the passes that do come his way. There's enough tape of him showing that he's very competent in that regard. Next game: Oct. 15 vs. University of Mary

DE Travis Swanson

Year: Senior

Senior College: Linfield (OR)

Linfield (OR) Height: 6'2

6'2 Weight: 245

Swanson is one of the more athletic defenders in Division III, consistently setting up shop in the opposing team's backfield. His closing speed and acceleration to the QB shows up on film, and he never seems too far away from a play that's there to be made. He's cut from the same cloth as former Central Michigan and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Joe Ostman. He has a similar type of relentlessness and potential pathway to the next level. I believe he can hold his own as a SAM backer and will definitely get an opportunity to grow and blossom potentially as a core special teamer. Next game: Oct. 15 vs. Pacific (OR)