Football is a global game, and professional scouts are constantly scouring the planet for the best players who can help their respective teams. Currently there are 774 colleges in the country that sponsor football, the highest it has ever been, with six more programs adding the sport in 2023. What that means is that there are a ton of players who have the physical ability to play pro ball -- so much so that there are going to be a lot of players who slip through the cracks.

What The Hunt Report will do is to help seal up a few of those cracks, giving you the names of the underrated and lesser known prospects you'll want to keep an eye on throughout the college football season and into the draft process.

We over here at CBSSports.com and The Hunt Report want to create the ideal place and platform for the underdog, the training camp surprise player, the preseason darling, the who-in-the-heck-is-that-guy and the where-did-this-dude-come from who will end up starring on your favorite NFL, USFL, XFL and/or CFL team.

I'll do the work so you don't have to! And you can trust that I won't leave any stone unturned in uncovering some hidden gems from around the globe throughout the college football season.



So, without further ado, here is the initial Hunt Report for Week Zero.

Because it is the debut of The Hunt Report, I thought it would be cool to share with you some of the potential prospects currently playing in the European League of Football who I've been keeping tabs on all spring and summer.

Quick background on the ELF: the league is in its second season and has 12 franchises across Europe. The ELF will grow to 16 in 2022 and eventually to 24 teams in the future. You will recognize some of the team names from the old NFL Europa days, as the league has an agreement with the NFL to utilize the team names. What's unique about the ELF is its focus on developing homegrown talent, so you won't see more than four "non-European" players each roster, making it comprised of 90% national players who make it a true European league.

The rules and game are very similar to the NFL, with the kickoff situation being similar to that of the XFL in 2020. Having watched games all season long, the quality of play is impressive and on par with what you'd see in the NFL preseason. Current Dallas Cowboys return specialist and 2022 USFL MVP Kavontae Turpin played in the ELF back in 2021 for the Wroclaw Panthers, just to give you an idea of the type of talent in the league.

Here are a few players you want to get familiar with as we approach the back end of the season, which ends Sept. 25 in Klagenfurt, Austria with the ELF Championship Game.

WR/RET Jean Constant (Hamburg Sea Devils)

Age: 26

26 Height: 5-9

5-9 Weight: 180

180 College: Stony Brook

Constant would be my pick to be "this year's Kavontae Turpin," as the former Stony Brook standout has been instant offense this season for the Sea Devils. So far he has more than 800 yards receiving with seven touchdowns and averages a very healthy 21.1 yards per punt return while leading the league in punt return yardage. Constant also starred last season with the Barcelona Dragons in a similar capacity. Next game: Aug. 28 vs. Wroclaw

QB Jackson Erdmann (Vienna Vikings)

Age: 25

25 Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 215

215 College: Saint John's (MN)

I remember scouting Erdmann at the 2020 College Gridiron Showcase, coming away impressed with how he didn't look out of place against top-tier talent despite coming from the Division III level. Needless to say he has continued to elevate his game with the Vikings. It's the deep ball accuracy and placement that has caught my attention, as well as how he shows competency in navigating the intermediate area of the field. Next game: Aug. 28 vs. Barcelona

RB Glen Toonga (Hamburg Sea Devils)

Age: 27

27 Height: 5-11

5-11 Weight: 226

226 College: University of Southampton



Toonga is a 27-year old back, but he has tremendous ability with the football in his hands. His age suggests he's a plug-and-play guy and can help a football team right away. He's the leading rusher in the league with 1,251 yards (300 yards more than the second-place rusher), averaging 5.9 yards per carry with 17 rushing scores. It's his ability to be a chunk-play maker that makes him special. Think Alexander Mattison. Next game: Aug. 28 vs. Wroclaw

LB Flamur Simon (Cologne Centurions)

Age: 23

23 Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 253

253 College: N/A

Simon might be the best defensive prospect in the league and has the most upside as well. He participated in the NFL's International Player Pathway program back in 2021 and was supposed to sign with UMass before the pandemic ended that opportunity. He's an athletic SAM backer-type who has the ability to play with his hand in the dirt and rush the QB or as a drop player in coverage. He shows excellent hands and instincts as well, with two interceptions and a pick-six on his resume. Next game: Aug. 27 vs. Rhein

10. RB Josh Ewanchyna

College: University of Saskatchewan

University of Saskatchewan Height: 5-10

5-10 Weight: 200

Ewanchyna watched his teammate Adam Machart garner a ton of well-deserved praise and accolades, but quietly, Ewanchyna might end up being the better prospect and subsequent pro. It's the first-step explosiveness that leaps out at you, as well as his ability to quickly square up his shoulders, get downhill and fly past defenders. Even in a complementary role last season he was able to string together enough splash plays to warrant an invite to the 2022 USports East-West Bowl this past May, which is their version of the Senior Bowl that is played before the college football season. It wouldn't surprise me to see him garner attention stateside in addition to being an early-round pick in the CFL. Next game: Sept. 1 vs University of Calgary

College: Lane College

Lane College Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 245

One of the more underrated pressure players in college football and in the HBCU ranks, Farmer can function well as an off-ball backer or SAM/EDGE. His acceleration and closing speed to the QB is what jumps out at you on tape consistently. Good news for Farmer is that he has a chance to really jump on the radar in his first game of the season against OL Mark Evans of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Next game: Sept. 3 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

8. RB Josh Cummings

College: Western Colorado

Western Colorado Height: 5-11

5-11 Weight: 220

Cummings is a good, natural runner who has above-average contact balance. You don't knock him over; you tend to just bump him to the side. He's able to combine the vision, footwork and body lean to be a highly productive chain mover at the pro level. He has the capability of being successful with or without volume and has a nose for the end zone. Next game: Sept. 3 vs. West Texas A&M



7. OT Quinton Barrow

College: Grand Valley State

Grand Valley State Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 330

For such a big guy, Barrow has excellent footwork and athleticism. He's consistent on both ends of the offense, in the run game and in pass protection. I am not concerned about the level of competition he's playing because the GLIAC is arguably the best conference in D2. Barrow's skills, size, strength and athleticism will definitely translate to any level. Next game: Sept. 3 vs. Colorado School of Mines

6. WR Keilahn Harris

College: Oklahoma Baptist

Oklahoma Baptist Height: 5-10

5-10 Weight: 180

The term "fluidity" aptly describes Harris. OBU loves to get the football in his hands -- in any way possible. In addition to his excellent receiving skills, he's also a really strong kickoff returner. I am a big fan of his in-game confidence, and you can see this with every route run, every reception, and with the ball in his hands. Harris has a chance to be this season's Montrell Washington. Next game: Sept. 1 vs. Ouachita Baptist

5. DE Malik Hamm

College: Lafayette

Lafayette Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 255

I was the color analyst for his game vs. Georgetown, and he didn't take long to make his presence felt. He's got terrific pass rushing ability and a relentlessness to be a constant nuisance throughout the game. He entered the transfer portal after the season, but found his way back to the Leopards, much to the chagrin of the rest of the Patriot League. Next game: Sept. 3 vs. Sacred Heart

4. WR Jaxon Janke

College: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 210

Jaxon has a twin brother (Jadon) on the team, who is solid in his own right. However it was Jaxon who broke out last year, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. He's tough, competitive within the route and at the catch point, and also shows above-average YAC skills as well. He's the next in a long line of talented Jackrabbit pass catchers. Next game: Sept. 3 vs. Iowa

3. OL Mark Evans

College: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 300

Evans won the Willie Roaf Award last season, which is given to the top OL in Arkansas, and also made Denny's All-Pancaker Team. Explosive off the ball, Evans is really able to dig into a defender's chest and get them up out of the paint quickly. He's a LT for the Golden Lions and may have a home at G at the next level. Because of his talents, Evans is on the East-West Shrine Bowl watch list. Next game: Sept. 3 vs. Lane College

2. DE Brevin Allen

College: Campbell

Campbell Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight: 270

Quietly, coach Mike Minter has built a bully in Buies Creek with his Camels program, and Allen is one of the bigger bullies up front. He has the versatility to play as a 5-technique, but could find a home as a LDE as a pro. Allen has good ball get off and a long arm stab that helps him create disruption up front. Next game: Sept. 1 vs. Citadel



1. TE Thomas Greaney

College: University at Albany

University at Albany Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 254

Greaney is just scratching the surface on what he could potentially become as a player. He's got good blocking technique, whether that's inline, detached or on the move. And he is solid in the underneath-to-intermediate passing game. What I'll be watching for this season is to see if he's added more strength to his game. Next game: Sept. 3 vs. Baylor