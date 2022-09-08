Speaking from an offensive perspective, there are two ways to control a football game: great quarterback play and great play from the running back position. Obviously you can't have either without the big guys up front doing their jobs well, but in Week 2 of The Hunt Report, I wanted to lean in more on that dynamic between the quarterback and running back.

Four of the six players featured this week are players who handle the ball more than most on their respective teams, and digging deep like The Hunt Report usually does, you'll see that playmakers at both positions tend to come in many different shapes and sizes.

The overarching theme here is to remember my No. 1 rule of scouting: size is not a skill.

If you're good enough, you're big enough, and these players are larger than life with how they play the game.

For last week's Hunt Report, be sure to click here.

College Football

RB Adam Williams

College: University of Toronto

University of Toronto Height: 5-11

5-11 Weight: 223

Williams is coming off of a 149-yard effort last weekend vs. Carleton -- on 19 carries. It was the best game of his career and is definitely a sign of more to come. What has been impressive to watch about his growth is how much better he's become in regards to powering through contact. The Varsity Blues runner already possessed top-tier acceleration in the open field, and he is now converting that acceleration to functional power when he approaches a defender. Next game: Sept. 10 vs. Wilfrid Laurier

WR Wayne Ruby

College: Mount Union

Mount Union Year: Senior

Senior Height: 6-0

6-0 Weight: 180

Ruby has a confident set of hands, and you can tell he's the type of wideout who can "slow the ball down with his eyes," which means his focus is A-plus. He's able to quickly find the point of the ball and get his hands in position to make any type of grab that's necessary on the given play. I'm a big fan of his fluidity, his ability to quickly stack-and-track and his acceleratory skills to the football. Ruby is able to win at all levels of the field, also showing an ability to play bigger than his listed size with regards to contested-catch situations. Next game: Sept. 17 vs. Marietta

QB Ivory Durham IV

College: Valdosta State

Valdosta State Year: Senior

Senior Height: 5-9

5-9 Weight: 210

Durham is such a fantastic athlete and football player, having played both quarterback and running back during his time at Valdosta State. I hope pro teams build around his dynamic skillset and let him continue to rock out at quarterback. Fully transitioning to the pivot position is where he really has blossomed. -- very similar to former South Florida signal-caller Quinton Flowers. Durham has a very strong arm with the top-tier velocity to match. His spatial awareness is what makes him a huge threat at the position, showing a good feel for pressure around him and knowing exactly when to get out of dodge and when to hang in there to make a throw. There's some streakiness to his game that he'll have to flatline moving forward, and that's what I'll be looking to see as the season rolls along. Next game: Sept. 10 vs. Virginia Union

RB Donte Edwards

College: Tuskegee

Tuskegee Year: Redshirt senior

Redshirt senior Height: 5-11

5-11 Weight: 220

Bullish runner who runs well behind his pads, Edwards played at Miles College last season before transferring to Tuskegee, following his head coach Reginald Ruffin to the Golden Tigers program. Edwards also shows very good effort in pass pro, both in knowing who to block and then subsequently executing the block. His game leads you to believe that he could be a solid four-minute offense type who can close out a game for your offense, and a reliable short yardage and goal-line runner. I just haven't seen enough of him being utilized in the passing game, which goes all the way back to his time at Miles. It will be interesting to see if that develops for him here at Tuskegee. Next game: Sept. 10 vs. Hampton

College: Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Year: Graduate student

Graduate student Height: 5-10

5-10 Weight: 215

Scott is an outstanding quarterback. He's the type of point-and-shoot passer who thrives in today's spread game. I feel like he's one of the best chain-movers in the game. What is impressive about Scott is that he's played really well vs. FBS opponents. Going back to his two seasons at Nicholls, he's performed well vs. the likes of Memphis and Louisiana. A true dual-threat type player, Scott is a plus one in the run game and has the arm strength, velocity and mechanics to make any throw on the field. He's coming off of a seven-touchdown performance (six passing and one rushing) last weekend vs. No. 6 Southern Illinois -- his first start at Incarnate Word. He's going to be an older prospect, similar to Georgia's Stetson Bennett in that regard, having started his playing career in 2016. Keep an eye on Scott this weekend vs Nevada, as he has a chance to pull off the upset. I would say he's a more explosive version of the great Joe Hamilton. Next game: Sept. 10 vs. Nevada

CB Ferlando Jordan

College: Southeastern Louisiana

Southeastern Louisiana Year: Redshirt senior

Redshirt senior Height: 5-11

5-11 Weight: 175

Jordan is a house call waiting to happen, as he has four pick-sixes on his resume along with 10 interceptions. It was good to see him back out there last weekend vs. Louisiana after missing a good chunk of last season with an injury. He didn't waste time in making an impact, getting an open-field tackle on his first play of the game. Overall he's a good player in run support, shows an excellent half turn-shuffle technique in zone coverage and has good patience for the position, meaning he isn't quick to jump or overly jumpy out there in coverage. I believe his home is inside as a pro, although for SLU he's played on the field side fairly often. Next game: Sept. 10 vs. Florida Atlantic