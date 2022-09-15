At the Division II level you're starting to see an uptick in pro prospects emerge. Guys are truly making the most of their opportunities on the field, which goes to show you that no matter where you go, if you're putting in the right work and production, the scouts will find you. For some kids, it may take a few stops for them to truly find their footing and make an impact.

Also, as we enter week three of the college football season, we welcome the Ivy League to the party. The Ancient Eight always begin their season two weeks after everyone else, and just like at the Division II level, the uptick in pro prospects has been growing exponentially over the past decade for Ivy programs. You will find great coaching and development across the league, which ultimately yields itself to players who have potential to play the game professionally.

In this week's Hunt Report, I wanted to take time to spotlight some D2 standouts as well as a few players to watch this weekend in the Ivy League.

College Football

RB Darius Hagans

College: Virginia State

Virginia State Year: Senior

Senior Height: 6-0

6-0 Weight: 210

Hagans ran wild against Bluefield State last weekend, racking up 261 yards on 21 carries. I came away impressed with the physical nature of his game. He's a well-put together back who does a great job of running through arm tackles. With a natural body lean when he runs, he's able to both maximize his speed and finish runs with authority. This year is going to be big for him as he finally has a chance to be the guy in the Trojans backfield. Next game: Sept. 17 vs. St. Augustine's University

TE Dagan Rienks

College: Colorado Mesa

Colorado Mesa Year: Redshirt Senior

Redshirt Senior Height: 6-6

6-6 Weight: 260

Rienks is a very good extension of the Mavericks offensive line, as he does an excellent job in the run game. You see good athleticism on the move in the blocking department, able to consistently execute arc blocks, kick-out blocks and stalk blocks rather well. As a point-of-attack blocker, he has really good technique and is able to get movement. While he's not the flex-TE type to be an explosive threat in the passing game, he is solid underneath and vs. zone, showcasing dependable hands to help move the sticks. Next game: Sept. 17 vs. Colorado Mines

OL Maurice Campbell

College: Benedict

Benedict Year: Graduate Student

Graduate Student Height: 6-7

6-7 Weight: 330

Deep sleeper here folks. First off, he's getting outstanding coaching from one of the best offensive line minds in football with head coach Chennis Berry, who is responsible for building tremendous offensive lines at every stop he's been. Current OL coach Roscoe Byrd is also doing stellar work with this Tigers unit. Campbell was with Berry when he coached at Southern, played in the FCS spring season with the Jaguars, didn't play last season and then transferred to Benedict. He's able to line up at OT and OG, plays with a very good base, has good functional strength and is strong in the run game. I also like his ability to handle power rushers as well. It wouldn't surprise me to see him in a smaller postseason all-star game, as he has the frame and work-withable skillset to be a project for a professional team. Next game: Sept. 15 vs. Savannah State

CB Alex Washington

College: Harvard

Harvard Year: Senior

Senior Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 183

Harvard head coach Tim Murphy has produced many pro prospects and has another true gem in CB Alex Washington. I was the color analyst on the Harvard/Georgetown game last season and came away highly impressed with his overall skillset. He's got tremendous patience as a press corner, doing a great job in mirroring with his feet before getting a functional and productive punch on the receiver. Washington can match up. vs any type of receiver as well as tight ends, shows an ability to blitz effectively off the short corner and has the right mentality in run support to be considered a factor. Next game: Sept. 16 vs. Merrimack

DE Osorachukwu Ifesinachukwu

College: Yale

Yale Year: Senior

Senior Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 257

Ifesinachukwu has a lot of pass rushing tools in his toolbox. You'll see a long-arm stab and a quick swim over, and he is able to win with a good old fashioned bull rush as well. Despite playing as an undersized end, he is able to win with natural leverage and pad level, proving to be a tough out for an offensive tackle because of it. I could see him as a base DE north of the border and as a rotational rusher here in the states. Next game: Sept. 17 vs. Holy Cross