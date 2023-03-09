Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.82 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Cam Sample

Summary:

Thomas Incoom is a long, advanced outside rusher with active, highly effective hands. He has smooth athleticism, but not super explosive. He understands where he needs to position his hands to counter initial rush; swim, swipe, inside crossover etc. all effective. He climbs past blockers with eyes still on the ball carrier, and his feet are often married well to his pass-rush move. His hips are loose, which helps him turn the corner. He needs to develop a legitimate bull rush as a base rush. He has bend and balance around the corner but good for his size. He may not have an incredibly high ceiling because he appears to be tapped out frame/athleticism wise, but the floor is high. He's a sleeper prospect.

Strengths:

Loose hips to effortlessly turn the corner

Developed pass-rush move collection

Reads and reacts like an NFL veteran

Quality length

Weaknesses: