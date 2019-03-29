Thornhill, Juan, S, Virginia

NFL Draft analysis for Thornhill, Juan, S, Virginia

Draft Scouting Report:

A former cornerback, Thornhill has insane athleticism (4.4 40, 44-inch vertical). He can cover from the slot, has the speed to run with wide receivers. Also has the strength and size to win downfield jump balls against bigger players. Thornhill needs to do better job getting off blocks but has all the tools to be a solid NFL player and make an immediate impact. -- RW

