Thorson, Clayton, QB, Northwestern

NFL Draft analysis for Thorson, Clayton, QB, Northwestern

Draft Scouting Report:

Thorson checks a lot of traditional boxes. Size. Arm strength. Experience. His best plays are franchise-quarterback like. It's just that he's not consistent moving away from pressure, resetting, and unloading a rocket to his second read. His decision-making is questionable, and he should be more patient in the pocket for how experienced he is. -- CT

