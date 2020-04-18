Three-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Four teams trade up in top 10 and a top quarterback slides

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st You can knock Burrow for the small sample size, but he flashed signs of what makes him a special prospect dating back to his 2018 tape -- anticipatory throwing, advanced mental processing after the snap, and perhaps most importantly, the accuracy and willingness to fit pass attempts into tight windows (the hole shots). Is it possible that he had a perfect storm of talent around him and Brady's pro-style system? Maybe. But I would bet on the traits above before worrying about how much of a role the system played in his performance.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st If the pre-draft process was normal, it's possible the Redskins would've pulled a Cardinals and drafted Tua only to trade Haskins, but I still think it would've been unlikely. In this truncated pre-draft process, Young to the Redskins feels like almost as much of a lock as Burrow to the Bengals. The Maryland native has already expressed his desire about coming home to play for the Redskins and that's something owner Dan Snyder will love to hear. It also helps that he's probably the best player in this class and at a premium position of value.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins have used the circumstances to quiet their interest in Tua, but I'm not buying it. Not only is he and has he been their guy for longer than a calendar year, but they will make sure there's no way they miss out on him by trading up to No. 3, using No. 5 and No. 39 overall as leverage. I have my concerns about Tua (windup throwing motion, size/durability, the fact that he played with so much talent around him), but he has displayed enough of an advanced level of anticipatory throwing to get the Dolphins (or any QB-needy team) excited about his upside.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Everyone expects the Browns to draft an OT, but with a roster that's closer to contention than expected if Baker Mayfield returns to his rookie form, they instead make a bold move to trade up for my second-highest grade non-QB in the class. The Browns have an even bigger need at inside linebacker than at OT (believe it or not), but Simmons will play all over the defense (safety, slot, even off the edge at times) and provide a playmaking ability that could prove as the final piece to jolt an already talented defense over the top.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st It's do or die time for the Patricia-Quinn show in Detroit (each entering year three of a four-year contract) so that means they will want an immediate impact defender. Okudah allows Detroit to replenish a secondary they've ravaged by trading away two excellent defensive backs who "didn't fit the culture" Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are trying to create.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers stay patient and land a quarterback prospect who can benefit from one year behind Tyrod Taylor. There is untapped potential when it comes to Herbert because the Oregon offense he played in didn't fit his skill set at all (he should have been in a vertically-oriented passing attack). More importantly, Herbert's ability to throw accurately on the move, his size, arm talent, and running ability are reminiscent of Bills QB Josh Allen but with more upside as a passer. Buffalo has proven that you can win with a QB like Allen with the right roster around him. Los Angeles has the right pieces in place -- specifically on defense and with the improvements they made on the offensive line this offseason.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 7 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bucs aren't taking any chances after leaving the RT position wide open following free agency. They understand the short window they are in with Tom Brady so they trade up to draft the most NFL-ready offensive tackle on my board and my OT1. The good news is, he can slide right in at RT. No one looks smoother and smarter than Wills with his textbook pass sets and ability to seamlessly react to stunts like a seasoned veteran. None of these OTs prep for their opponents' pass rush moves better than Wills.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals offense took massive strides in the second half of 2019 despite having a rookie QB and an offensive line that graded out well below average. Upgrading the line is key to unlock both Kyler Murray's potential and the upside of Kliff Kingsbury's system -- trust me when I tell you that he wants to take more vertical shots with a QB like Murray whose deep-ball accuracy is off the charts. By drafting Wirfs, the Cardinals also grab the draft's most athletic OT and that should come in handy with all the quick-hitting perimeter throws and outside run designs that we've seen from this offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 9 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets don't chance a team trading up ahead of the Giants to draft the third of the big-four OTs (before their cross-town rival snags the last one at No. 10). The Jets lose their best Day 2 pick in the process (but grab back an early Day 3 pick), but that's a fine price to pay to lock in their choice of the final two OTs (an absolute must given the current depth chart). Thomas has played against some of the best competition in the SEC, but he is my OT4 in this class (only slightly behind the top three) due to issues I spot in pass protection. At times when you watch Thomas, it also feels like he was hidden by Georgia's play-action heavy system. A case can be made that Thomas is OT1 and for some teams who just might be -- the Jets come away thrilled with this pick.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th GM Dave Gettleman is not one for smokescreens (see: Barkley, Jones) and during a pre-draft presser he told reporters he will be making calls to teams to try and trade the No. 4 pick (he hopes to have a deal done prior to the draft). It will be easier said than done to find a trade partner considering the Giants are unlikely to want to move outside of the top 10. In this scenario, they find one. In the process, they lock in one of the big-four OTs and it's unlikely Becton is last of the four on their board. While it's true Becton isn't the most technically sound, I'm not sure it matters. He is in the 99th percentile when it comes to height, reach, hand size, and weight (despite running a 40 in the 81st percentile). It doesn't always look pretty, but more times than not defenses simply can't get around him due to his naturally quick feet. At just 20 years old, it's easy to say that an improvement in his technique could morph him into a dominant OT and he's already shown signs of progress (in training videos released) with OL guru/teacher Duke Mayweather. Becton will immediately transform an offensive front's physicality and run blocking and he has experience at RT -- he'll be a Day 1 starter.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 11 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars need to replace the massive hole left by trading Calais Campbell and they not only fill a major need but also get a player they have graded among the five best overall in the entire class -- after already trading pick and acquiring another asset in the process. Jacksonville continues to rebuild the defense with a lot of talent at solid rate considering how much talent from the 2017 AFC Championship roster they've traded away.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders have been transparent about their interest in upgrading at wide receiver this offseason, but that doesn't mean they'll draft one first -- the sheer depth at WR in this class should give any GM some first-round pause -- unless they get a chance to draft their WR1. In this mock, they do. Lamb is my WR1. He glides with the football after the catch and uses the angles to create big plays. He's also arguably the best pound for pound contested-catch WR in this class. Straight-line speed might be the only question (good, not elite), but that was the same question that led to draft slides for notable WRs A.J. Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cooper Kupp and DeAndre Hopkins.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Henderson is a top-10 player overall for me because he is one of only two CBs who will lock down on the boundary in coverage on Day 1. There are so few of those players in the NFL -- and it's so important to counter top wide receivers -- so I place a premium on drafting them. Henderson has tackling issues that are well documented, but teams will trade a missed tackle for a boundary CB who can track No. 1 WRs and has the straight-line speed (4.39) and length to soon match up against any WR.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd After acquiring more draft capital via trading back, the Panthers strike early to replace Luke Kuechly. Queen can step into his role; combined with Shaq Thompson, the duo would make up arguably the most athletic off-ball linebacker tandem in the league. There's not much to dislike about Queen's game, though some have pointed to concerns about his size. A case can be made Queen is the best one for one replacement for Kuechly in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Broncos can go in a number of directions here, but if they stay at the pick, Jeudy is their highest-rated player and at a position of need (to some degree) -- especially after the team spent major cap space upgrading the offensive line in free agency. Jeudy joins Lamb in a tier of their own at the top for me. He wins in different ways, but Jeudy is a lock to evolve into a WR1 and adds a creative addition to a Broncos offense that has a lot more talent than is being discussed. Melvin Gordon, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, and Jeudy sounds like an incredible group for Drew Lock to work with in year two.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Most expect the Falcons to draft a CB here, but they don't have any of the remaining CBs graded at this level. Instead, they upgrade the defense (arguably more) by drafting an interior defensive lineman who should combine with Grady Jarrett to provide an interior push and make life easier for the rest of the pass rushers.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st McKinney has been my pick for the Cowboys since my first mock because he is typically the best defensive back remaining here independent of position. His versatility will remind the Cowboys a little of early days Bryon Jones, but more importantly, he is one of the few impact DBs in this round. He'll be an immediate contributor and even if he's not in on early base downs, he'll be on the field whenever Dallas is in subpackage defense (75% of the time or more).

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th The Dolphins stay patient here -- banking on a cushion in the pick before them created by the top WRs and Dallas' roster construction -- and it pays off. The best thing the Dolphins could do first for Tua was to use their very next draft pick on an offensive lineman. Jones is a bit riskier than the top-four OTs because he dominated a lower level of competition, but he has the upside of starting in Week 1.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Terrell is going to be drafted higher than people expect -- here he comes off the board as the CB3. Raiders GM Mike Mayock is going to love -- and has proven his love for -- his pedigree (Clemson). He's an excellent fit on an improving Raiders defense that can use another boundary CB.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Jaguars find a replacement for the losses of A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey over the last calendar year. Fulton is more Bouye than Ramsey, but he'll add a much-needed improvement on the boundary.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The draft falls into the Eagles' laps again as their patience rewards them with Ruggs at No. 21 overall. If teams get more aggressive at WR, I imagine the Eagles will be fine grabbing Justin Jefferson in this spot. If DeSean Jackson can stay healthy, the presence of Ruggs could open up the middle of the field for Carson Wentz to get back to his MVP level of play. He adds game-altering plays on offense and potentially on special teams to an offense that looked like it needed it in 2019.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th Johnson's medicals are trending in the right direction and Mike Zimmer will love to get him as he might be the best fit in the entire class for Minnesota's defense. In a way, he replaces Xavier Rhodes on the boundary and adds physicality and man coverage skills -- something Rhodes lacked in his latter years as the injuries caught up.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots are not a team that you would expect to use consecutive first-round picks at the WR position, but they find the value too strong to pass up here on Jefferson. If you're looking for someone to fit what Josh McDaniels' passing game has been all about, then Jefferson is your guy.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th The Saints can go in a number of directions here, but they decide the best way to capitalize on Drew Brees' window is to get him another WR who can offer some of what makes Michael Thomas so special in this offense. The Saints would benefit from adding another offensive weapon outside of Thomas and Alvin Kamara, even after the addition of Emmanuel Sanders, and they can afford to given the resources they've invested in their offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 25 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings grab a player who some felt would go higher and add another element to a pass rush that can use a boost. Fans might not like both first-rounders used on the defensive side of the ball, but it's the fastest way back to the divisional round and beyond.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th I have to give credit to my colleague Ryan Wilson for nailing this 1-2-3 for Miami a couple of weeks ago, and in my mock, the board falls in a way where the Dolphins can draft Tua and two big bodies to protect him and they can develop together. If Miami can leave the first round with a top quarterback, offensive tackle, and center -- without reaching to get any of them -- then they've done an excellent job. A strong case can be made that this plan accomplished that.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 7th Cleveland has all the traits the Seahawks like in their prospects from an athletic standpoint. Cleveland was better in 2018 than 2019, but when you factor in that he played through a nasty turf toe injury in 2019, it makes sense. If Cleveland can get stronger and more technically sound he'll emerge as a definitive starter for Seattle. It's time to get Russell Wilson another big body up front.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens don't have to search any longer for C.J. Mosley's replacement. Murray looks a little out of control at times when I watch him, but you can't deny his raw athleticism and ability to impact plays when attacking downhill. You will see a lot of that right away as a rookie from Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jeremy Chinn S Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 4th The Titans make a surprising selection to some by grabbing Chinn -- out of Southern Illinois -- but it's also the most exciting pick. Chinn lined up all over in college and the Titans will have a lot of fun lining Chinn up with the goal of using him to attack downhill on the line of scrimmage. Chinn is what so many teams are now looking for and so few teams have at the linebacker position -- and that's where I feel he will ultimately settle in.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 8th The Packers are in a prime spot to draft another outside WR for Aaron Rodgers and why not try to replicate the success he's found with bigger-bodied WRs by drafting an athletic specimen like Mims. At 6-foot-3 and 207, Mims ran a 4.38 with jumps in the 84th and 94th percentiles. Mims can ball even if Baylor's QB situation didn't always make that obvious.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd Blalock will likely be too good of a value to pass up for the 49ers after trading DeForest Buckner earlier this offseason. A somewhat subpar combine isn't going to drop Blalock out of the first round with a team like the 49ers wise enough to make a play that hopefully leads to a less noticeable drop-off on defense without Buckner.