Three-round NFL Mock Draft: Chargers pass on QB; Jordan Love, Justin Herbert drop to bottom of 1st round
With the run on QBs and OTs as well as the early trades, several top-flight players fall to the middle of Round 1
It's finally here, NFL Draft week. After 32 mock drafts dating back to the start of the college football season, the actual draft is just one day away. It's our last three-round mock but don't worry, we'll have our final one-round mock draft ready to go on Thursday morning.
In this version, the Chargers pass on a quarterback at No. 6, Justin Herbert -- along with Jordan Love -- falls to the bottom half of Round 1, and Jacob Eason and Jalen Hurts don't hear their names called until Day 2. Meanwhile, the Jets pass on a wideout at No. 11, and with four offensive tackles off the board, the Buccaneers have some decisions to make at No. 14.
Keep reading to see how all 106 picks play out.
Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
This isn't going to change. The biggest question now regarding the Bengals' QB situation is where Andy Dalton will end up.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Chase Young is the best player in this draft class and the Redskins have needs up and down the roster. It's certainly reasonable to entertain trade-down scenarios, but just to be clear: DO NOT DRAFT A QB HERE.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The team traded Darius Slay and signed Desmond Trufant. Trading out of this pick would be ideal, but it'll be hard to pass on Okudah here if they stay put.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Wills was dominant last season for Alabama and he'll solidify the right side of the Giants' O-line, which is great news for Daniel Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Here's the deal: If QBs taken in Round 1 work out about 50 percent of the time, and Miami thinks Tua's chance of success is even 33 percent, they should take him; they have three first-rounders and an obvious need under center.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Anthony Lynn says he's all in on Tyrod Taylor. If he is, maybe L.A. goes in a different direction here. Imagine L.A.'s defense with the addition of Simmons. Put another way: It just got a little bit harder for K.C. to win the division.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Carolina's defense was decimated by retirement and free-agent defections. Brown has the chance to be a foundational player in the middle of the Panthers' D.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Arizona gave D.J. Humphries a three-year extension and Wirfs would solidify the right tackle position on an offense that now includes DeAndre Hopkins.
Round 1 - Pick 9
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
The second-best CB in this class, Henderson makes his way into the top 10. The Jags have needs along the offense and defensive lines and at quarterback, but Henderson is too good to pass up here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
At 6-7, 360 pounds, Becton is a mountain of a man, but he moves like someone who weighs more like 260, which pairs nicely with his footwork, balance and strength. The Browns have myriad problems and fixing the offensive line is as good a place as any to start. Ultimately, this team's success comes down to Baker Mayfield, but protecting him might make that a lot easier.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Yes, the Jets signed George Fant in free agency, and yes, they'd love to take the No. 1 WR on their board here, but protecting Sam Darnold is a bigger need. Andrew Thomas can play both right and left tackle and some teams consider him the top tackle in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The team heads to Las Vegas with plenty of questions, but CeeDee Lamb would give Jon Gruden an immediate playmaker to pair with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Lamb is the toughest WR in this class and he's coming off a remarkable season for Oklahoma, where he averaged more than 20 yards per reception. The biggest question he must answer: Can he consistently beat press coverage, something he rarely saw in the Big 12?
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
San Francisco lost Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and Jeudy, who is the best route runner in this class, would join a WR corps that includes Deebo Samuel, the 2019 second-round pick coming off a fantastic rookie campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
The Bucs don't move up for a OT but they take the best available at No. 14. Jones had a fantastic 2019 season and an even better Senior Bowl, and in Tampa he'll be tasked with protecting 43-year-old Tom Brady.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Courtland Sutton is an emerging star who is a bona fide deep threat. Noah Fant is the dynamic tight end entering Year 2. Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon are the backfield playmakers, and Drew Lock is the quarterback who appears ready for the full-time job. Why not add one more weapon to this offense in Ruggs, who was the fastest player on Alabama's roster last season? He can score from anywhere on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
The Falcons would love to land C.J. Henderson but he went off the board at No. 9. They also need edge-rush help, but with Kinlaw, the best pass-rushing interior lineman in this class, still on the board, they get Grady Jarrett a running mate inside.
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Chaisson is a raw, explosive pass rusher who is only going to get better the more he plays. The Cowboys have needs at cornerback and even at center, with Travis Frederick's retirement, but Chaisson is the second-best edge-player in this class.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
The Dolphins released Reshad Jones and the plan seems to be to stockpile defensive backs; they signed Byron Jones, and McKinney's versatility means he can line up all over the field.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Eli Apple didn't work out for the Raiders in free agency so cornerback remains a need. Terrell joins Trayvon Mullen, his former Clemson teammate in the Las Vegas secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Jags passed on Herbert at No. 9, but with needs at QB -- the team says its all in on Gardner Minshew but he was benched last season for Nick Foles -- it's hard to let him go here. He'll need a season or two of seasoning, but has the best chance of success in a low-pressure atmosphere.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Aiyuk didn't take part in the Senior Bowl because of injuries, but he's a YAC monster who also excels as a returner. Philly would be best-case-scenario as a landing spot that would best utilize his skill set.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Stefon Diggs is gone and Kirk Cousins needs weapons; Jefferson was dominant in the slot last season for LSU and the hope is that he can replicate that production in Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts are all gone (they landed in Detroit, Miami and Miami -- all home of former Pats assistant coaches) and Baun, who can play on the edge or at the linebacker position, has the type of versatility and smarts that makes it easy to connect him to New England.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Love is one of the most polarizing players in this draft. In New Orleans, he'll have an opportunity to sit for a year and possibly earn the starting job in Year 2, should Drew Brees retire.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
The Vikings have a ton of needs, most of them on defense. After parting ways with three cornerbacks this offseason, Gladney, who plays much bigger than his size, will have a chance for playing time on Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Dolphins have to get better along the O-line. Cleveland flew under the radar for much of the pre-draft process, but he's coming off a strong season for Boise State.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Davidson was overshadowed by Derrick Brown, but he can line up inside or out, though he's much better coming off the edge at this point in his career.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Queen feels like a Baltimore player. Josh Bynes left for Cincy, and one of the few holes on this defense is at linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 29
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Logan Ryan and Tramaine Brock were two of the Titans' top three cornerbacks in '19, both are free agents. Fulton is coming off a strong season, and would've been a likely first-rounder had he come out a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Mims had a strong season for Baylor, balled out at the Senior Bowl, and then set the combine on fire with his performance there. He's still raw but he's the type of playmaker that could quickly grow into an Aaron Rodgers-led offense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Stefon Diggs' brother is a big cornerback with -- not surprisingly -- great ball skills. He'll be insurance for Richard Sherman, who has one more year left on his deal.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
The Chiefs don't have many needs, but Ruiz is the best center in the country and Austin Reiter is entering the final year of his deal in Kansas City.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The Bengals need to bolster the LB position. Should Murray fall out of the first round, this would be an easy selection.
From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Pittman is 6-4, ran a 4.5 40 at the combine and excels on special teams too. He'll have a chance to thrive in an offense led by Philip Rivers.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn have to win now and shoring up the defense is the plan. After taking Okudah in Round 1, the Lions get a spark plug along the defensive line in Blacklock.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Some fans will want Isaiah Simmons at No. 4, but the Giants go offensive tackle and get their athletic playmaking safety at the top of Round 2. Davis is a former track athlete who can patrol centerfield or play in the slot.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Whether the Chargers take a QB in the first round or not, the O-line has to improve. Wilson was the bookend to Andrew Thomas at Georgia, where he played right tackle.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Johnson is another playmaking cornerback in a deep class. The Panthers have to get better on defense and they do that with their first two picks.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Gross-Matos has yet to reach his full potential, but he has the frame and athleticism to be a top-flight edge rusher.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Epenesa says he patterns his game after J.J. Watt, so the Texans make some sense here. He'll need to play with more consistency, but he can also kick inside if needed.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Chinn is one of the most athletic players in this class and he can play safety or linebacker.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
The Jags got their cornerback and quarterback in Round 1, and now they solidify the middle of that D with Gallimore here.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Delpit came into the season as the top safety, but struggles with tackling and questions about his deep speed see him slip to Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
The Colts have to protect Philip Rivers. Hunt, who played tackle in college, is a Day 1 starter on the interior in the NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
The Bucs need three things: an offensive tackle, a running back and a slot receiver. Tom Brady gets the No. 1 RB in this class here.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Providing some much-needed depth along the O-line, Jackson could eventually replace Garett Bolles.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
The Falcons missed out on C.J. Henderson in Round 1 but Noah Igbinoghene might be one of the most underrated CBs in this class.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
This is why the Jets addressed O-line first; it's such a deep WR class that a player of Reagor's caliber is still on the board here.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
It's hard to imagine these top-flight RBs lasting this long but if they do, the Steelers have an easy choice; get Big Ben some help in the backfield in case James Conner can't stay healthy.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Same as last week for the same reasons: Is Mitchell Trubisky the answer? How about Nick Foles? No? Then why not take a chance on the strong-armed QB from Washington who would've likely been a first-rounder had he returned to school in 2021.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Dugger looks the part, and he was the best player on the field every week for Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. The question is how long will it take him to acclimate to competing against NFL players.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Lewis is an athletic edge rusher who flashes several times a game. He needs to play with more consistency, but that could come with time.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
If injuries aren't a concern, Winfield could go much higher; he's a playmaking centerfield who can also play in the slot.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Dobbins and Singletary in the backfield would be a welcome duo for Josh Allen, who is looking to take another step forward in Year 3.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Edwards-Helaire runs hard, and he also caught 50 passes last season. He'll be another much-needed addition to an offense looking to improve in '20.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
The Rams need help along the offensive line and Cushenberry is the No. 2 center in this class.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Rebuilding the defense continues, this time with Madubuike, who has a relentless motor.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
No player is more important to their team than Russell Wilson is to Seattle, and the team has to improve up front.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
The Titans traded Jurell Casey, who was No. 2 on the team in tackles last season, and replace him with Jordan Elliott.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Arnette is NFL ready, and at 24, he'll be ready to step into a prominent role on Day 1.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Freakishly athletic, Gay is one of the best coverage linebackers in this draft.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
A year ago, DK Metcalf fell out of Round 1, and this year it's Shenault, who needs to prove he can stay healthy. If he does, he's a game-changer.
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Weaver's production was off the charts, but questions about his athleticism and competition see him fall to the third round.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
If the Redskins are building around Dwayne Haskins, they'll need to get him more weapons, and Hamler is the definition of that.
From New York Giants
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Okwara suffered a leg injury that cut short his 2019 season, but he's only going to get better.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Brooks put on a show at the combine and his physical skills showed up on tape too. He's a thumper who can run, and can help replace the loss of Luke Kuechly.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
It's clear what Miami is doing: protecting their new franchise QB, and it's a sound strategy. Simpson quietly had a strong season for Clemson.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Damien Lewis OL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs
The OL overhaul continues; this time the Chargers bolster the guard position with Lewis.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Cardinals signed Jordan Phillips and there's still need for depth at interior defensive line.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Hall was our CB1 coming into the 2019 season, but an ankle injury saw him miss the final two months. If he's healthy, he has a chance to be a special talent.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Davis-Gaither shows up all over the field. He's undersized for an NFL linebacker, but he's a hybrid-type player who can do a lot of different things.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Trautman is from FCS Dayton and he'll join an Indy offense that now includes Philip Rivers.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Jefferson is such a precise route runner with great hands that he seems like a natural to get 50-60 targets from Tom Brady as a rookie.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Harrison is a thumper who put up impressive numbers at the combine.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Greenard is coming off a strong showing for the Gators in '19, and the Falcons need edge-rush help.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Netane Muti OL
Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Muti has a history of injuries, but if he can stay healthy he'll be a steal.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Burgess can play safety or in the slot, and that versatility will appeal to Las Vegas.
From Chicago Bears
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Hamilton played alongside Chase Young in college, and he more than held his own; he's stout against the run and can generate a pass rush too.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Dantzler had a strong season but ran a poor time at the combine. He certainly plays faster than he timed and the Cowboys need help at CB.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Jackson needs to play with more consistency in the run game, but he improves Atlanta's O-line, especially as a pass blocker.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Hard to believe Higgins falls this far, but he didn't test well at his pro day. Either way, he'll be in Sean McVay's system and will give Goff another weapon after the team traded Cooks.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Zuniga fought through injuries last season, but when he's 100 percent he can bring it off the edge.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Taylor is quietly one of the best pass rushers in this draft and Buffalo is all about restocking its defense this offseason.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
The TE class isn't particularly deep, and Kmet won't replace Rob Gronkowski, but he'll contribute immediately for whomever the Pats settle on at QB.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Claypool is a huge target on the outside, and some NFL teams even like him as a TE. Either way, Sean Payton will get the most out of his talents.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Khalid Kareem EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
Kareem isn't flashy but he's strong at the point of attack and has enough pass-rush moves to regularly find himself in the backfield.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Edwards won't replace Nuk Hopkins, but he is a contested-catch machine.
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Ben Bredeson OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Richie Incognito is still playing at a high level, but he's 36 years old and his contract expires after the 2021 season.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Hennessy is an athletic center who moves well in space and Matt Skura has just one year left on his deal.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Niang battled injuries last season, but when he's 100 percent, he moves well in space and can dominate in the run game.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Logan Wilson LB
Wyoming • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Wilson excels in coverage, which makes him a three-down player in the NFL.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
Robertson is 5-foot-8, but he plays much much bigger than that. He'll find a home immediately in the slot and he'll likely have success early too.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Tulsa • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
A big, physical cornerback who had 4 interceptions and 17 passes defended last season.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
Hurts helped himself at the combine and he could serve in a Taysom Hill role while learning New England's offense.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Anae isn't as athletic as the best pass rushers in this class, but he consistently finds himself in the backfield.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs
Bowden can line up anywhere -- including QB -- and he feels like exactly the type of player Bill Belichick would target here.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Nick Harris OL
Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 302 lbs
Justin Britt in final year of 3-year deal, and Harris is a solid player coming off a strong 2019 campaign for the Huskies.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Trevis Gipson EDGE
Tulsa • Sr • 6'3" / 261 lbs
Gipson has a ton of upside; right now he's extremely raw, but in the right hands he could turn into something special.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Colorado • Sr • 6'1" / 228 lbs
Taylor is insanely athletic, but he hasn't played a lot of football. He'll need time to grow into a role, but he could be really good.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Ojemudia is a big, physical corner who flashed at Iowa and at the Senior Bowl.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Don't let the small-school pedigree fool you; Bartch more than held his own against some of the best players in the country at the Senior Bowl.
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Duvernay has a track background and runs like a running back. He'll fit right in with the Ravens.
