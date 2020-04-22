Three-round NFL Mock Draft: Chargers pass on QB; Jordan Love, Justin Herbert drop to bottom of 1st round

Round 3 - Pick 1 (65) Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 7th Weaver's production was off the charts, but questions about his athleticism and competition see him fall to the third round.

Round 3 - Pick 2 (66) KJ Hamler WR Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 11th If the Redskins are building around Dwayne Haskins, they'll need to get him more weapons, and Hamler is the definition of that.

Round 3 - Pick 3 (67) Zack Moss RB Utah • Sr • 5'9" / 223 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 88th POSITION RNK 6th If Moss is healthy, he's arguably the best back in this class. In Detroit, he'll provide Matthew Stafford some much needed relief.

From From New York Giants Round 3 - Pick 4 (68) Julian Okwara EDGE Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 8th Okwara suffered a leg injury that cut short his 2019 season, but he's only going to get better.

Round 3 - Pick 5 (69) Jordyn Brooks LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 128th POSITION RNK 10th Brooks put on a show at the combine and his physical skills showed up on tape too. He's a thumper who can run, and can help replace the loss of Luke Kuechly.

Round 3 - Pick 6 (70) John Simpson OL Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 159th POSITION RNK 34th It's clear what Miami is doing: protecting their new franchise QB, and it's a sound strategy. Simpson quietly had a strong season for Clemson.

Round 3 - Pick 7 (71) Damien Lewis OL LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 120th POSITION RNK 24th The OL overhaul continues; this time the Chargers bolster the guard position with Lewis.

Round 3 - Pick 8 (72) Raekwon Davis DL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 94th POSITION RNK 8th The Cardinals signed Jordan Phillips and there's still need for depth at interior defensive line.

Round 3 - Pick 9 (73) Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 9th Hall was our CB1 coming into the 2019 season, but an ankle injury saw him miss the final two months. If he's healthy, he has a chance to be a special talent.

Round 3 - Pick 10 (74) Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 5th Davis-Gaither shows up all over the field. He's undersized for an NFL linebacker, but he's a hybrid-type player who can do a lot of different things.

Round 3 - Pick 11 (75) Adam Trautman TE Dayton • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 2nd Trautman is from FCS Dayton and he'll join an Indy offense that now includes Philip Rivers.

Round 3 - Pick 12 (76) Van Jefferson WR Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 98th POSITION RNK 18th Jefferson is such a precise route runner with great hands that he seems like a natural to get 50-60 targets from Tom Brady as a rookie.

Round 3 - Pick 13 (77) Malik Harrison LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 8th Harrison is a thumper who put up impressive numbers at the combine.

Round 3 - Pick 14 (78) Jonathan Greenard EDGE Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 74th POSITION RNK 9th Greenard is coming off a strong showing for the Gators in '19, and the Falcons need edge-rush help.

Round 3 - Pick 15 (79) Netane Muti OL Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 102nd POSITION RNK 19th Muti has a history of injuries, but if he can stay healthy he'll be a steal.

Round 3 - Pick 16 (80) Terrell Burgess S Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 7th Burgess can play safety or in the slot, and that versatility will appeal to Las Vegas.

From From Chicago Bears Round 3 - Pick 17 (81) Davon Hamilton DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 106th POSITION RNK 9th Hamilton played alongside Chase Young in college, and he more than held his own; he's stout against the run and can generate a pass rush too.

Round 3 - Pick 18 (82) Cameron Dantzler CB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 11th Dantzler had a strong season but ran a poor time at the combine. He certainly plays faster than he timed and the Cowboys need help at CB.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 3 - Pick 19 (83) Jonah Jackson OL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 84th POSITION RNK 16th Jackson needs to play with more consistency in the run game, but he improves Atlanta's O-line, especially as a pass blocker.

Round 3 - Pick 20 (84) Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Hard to believe Higgins falls this far, but he didn't test well at his pro day. Either way, he'll be in Sean McVay's system and will give Goff another weapon after the team traded Cooks.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 3 - Pick 21 (85) Jabari Zuniga EDGE Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 101st POSITION RNK 13th Zuniga fought through injuries last season, but when he's 100 percent he can bring it off the edge.

Round 3 - Pick 22 (86) Darrell Taylor EDGE Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 89th POSITION RNK 10th Taylor is quietly one of the best pass rushers in this draft and Buffalo is all about restocking its defense this offseason.

Round 3 - Pick 23 (87) Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 104th POSITION RNK 14th The TE class isn't particularly deep, and Kmet won't replace Rob Gronkowski, but he'll contribute immediately for whomever the Pats settle on at QB.

Round 3 - Pick 24 (88) Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 138th POSITION RNK 24th Claypool is a huge target on the outside, and some NFL teams even like him as a TE. Either way, Sean Payton will get the most out of his talents.

Round 3 - Pick 25 (89) Khalid Kareem EDGE Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 12th Kareem isn't flashy but he's strong at the point of attack and has enough pass-rush moves to regularly find himself in the backfield.

Round 3 - Pick 26 (90) Bryan Edwards WR South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 11th Edwards won't replace Nuk Hopkins, but he is a contested-catch machine.

From From Houston Texans Round 3 - Pick 27 (91) Ben Bredeson OL Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 115th POSITION RNK 23rd Richie Incognito is still playing at a high level, but he's 36 years old and his contract expires after the 2021 season.

Round 3 - Pick 28 (92) Matt Hennessy OL Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 15th Hennessy is an athletic center who moves well in space and Matt Skura has just one year left on his deal.

Round 3 - Pick 29 (93) Lucas Niang OL TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 12th Niang battled injuries last season, but when he's 100 percent, he moves well in space and can dominate in the run game.

Round 3 - Pick 30 (94) Logan Wilson LB Wyoming • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 127th POSITION RNK 9th Wilson excels in coverage, which makes him a three-down player in the NFL.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 3 - Pick 31 (95) Amik Robertson CB Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 12th Robertson is 5-foot-8, but he plays much much bigger than that. He'll find a home immediately in the slot and he'll likely have success early too.

Round 3 - Pick 32 (96) Reggie Robinson II CB Tulsa • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 216th POSITION RNK 27th A big, physical cornerback who had 4 interceptions and 17 passes defended last season.

Round 3 - Pick 33 (97) Leki Fotu DL Utah • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 158th POSITION RNK 13th The Browns have few needs on defense, but adding depth at interior D-line is one of them.

Round 3 - Pick 34 (98) Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 6th Hurts helped himself at the combine and he could serve in a Taysom Hill role while learning New England's offense.

Round 3 - Pick 35 (99) Bradlee Anae EDGE Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 91st POSITION RNK 11th Anae isn't as athletic as the best pass rushers in this class, but he consistently finds himself in the backfield.

Round 3 - Pick 36 (100) Lynn Bowden Jr. WR Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 130th POSITION RNK 22nd Bowden can line up anywhere -- including QB -- and he feels like exactly the type of player Bill Belichick would target here.

Round 3 - Pick 37 (101) Nick Harris OL Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 302 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 13th Justin Britt in final year of 3-year deal, and Harris is a solid player coming off a strong 2019 campaign for the Huskies.

Round 3 - Pick 38 (102) Trevis Gipson EDGE Tulsa • Sr • 6'3" / 261 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 218th POSITION RNK 21st Gipson has a ton of upside; right now he's extremely raw, but in the right hands he could turn into something special.

Round 3 - Pick 39 (103) Davion Taylor LB Colorado • Sr • 6'1" / 228 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 178th POSITION RNK 11th Taylor is insanely athletic, but he hasn't played a lot of football. He'll need time to grow into a role, but he could be really good.

Round 3 - Pick 40 (104) Michael Ojemudia CB Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 95th POSITION RNK 14th Ojemudia is a big, physical corner who flashed at Iowa and at the Senior Bowl.

Round 3 - Pick 41 (105) Ben Bartch OL NFL Draft • 6'6" / 309 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 22nd Don't let the small-school pedigree fool you; Bartch more than held his own against some of the best players in the country at the Senior Bowl.