Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.22 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Sojourn Shelton

Summary:

Tiawan Mullen lacks ideal size to be a boundary cornerback but does not allow that to impact his mindset. He has a slight frame, and that sometimes leads to issues when facing bigger receivers who can wall him off. Mullen shows good footwork off the line of scrimmage and solid ball production.

Strengths:

Lack of ideal size does not impact his mindset

Good footwork on the line of scrimmage

Solid ball production

Weaknesses: