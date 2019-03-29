Tillery, Jerry, DL, Notre Dame
NFL Draft analysis for Tillery, Jerry, DL, Notre Dame
Draft Scouting Report:
Tillery has an explosive first step and his raw strength coupled with effective hand usage makes it incredibly difficult for offensive linemen to sustain blocks. He's a constant disruptive presence in the backfield on both run and pass plays and displays good awareness. Has unique size (6-foot-6) and is impossible to move off spot with the power to regularly collapse pocket. -- RW
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mock: Bengals move up for Dwayne Haskins
Arizona takes Kyler Murray at No. 1 while Cincinnati trades up for Dwayne Haskins
-
What to know about Brian Burns
Brian Burns is hoping his college success translates to the NFL
-
Three-round mock: QB moves, 20 trades
The Eagles hop up for a linebacker, the Seahawks move down four times and more mock madnes...
-
What to know about Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary was considered one of the two best players in college football heading into the...
-
What to know about Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell is hoping his college success translates to the NFL
-
What to know about Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat had an outstanding Senior Bowl and even better combine