Tillery, Jerry, DL, Notre Dame

NFL Draft analysis for Tillery, Jerry, DL, Notre Dame

Draft Scouting Report:

Tillery has an explosive first step and his raw strength coupled with effective hand usage makes it incredibly difficult for offensive linemen to sustain blocks. He's a constant disruptive presence in the backfield on both run and pass plays and displays good awareness. Has unique size (6-foot-6) and is impossible to move off spot with the power to regularly collapse pocket. -- RW

