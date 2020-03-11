Titans seven-round mock draft 2020: A quarterback in first round and two offensive linemen headline this class

The Tennessee Titans are fresh off of an AFC Championship appearance thanks to the heroics of Derrick Henry's legs and the rebirth of Ryan Tannehill's arm. While much attention will be given to the new contracts both are set to sign this offseason, the Titans also have to consider which prospects they will want to draft this April.

Even if the Titans re-sign Tannehill, will they want to address the quarterback position in this draft? If so, how early should they take a quarterback? Additionally, will they want to beef up the offensive line? And do they see the secondary as a weak spot on this team?

On Wednesday, NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso released his seven-round 2020 NFL mock draft, and he has the Titans taking some interesting players with their six picks. Let's take a look at what Trapasso envisions Tennessee doing next month.

Round 1

No. 29 overall: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

"Even if Ryan Tannehill is retained or Tennessee lands a big-name free-agent quarterback, stashing Love seems like a good idea at this juncture."

Love could end up being a high-riser in this class, so getting him at No. 29 overall might be a steal for the Titans. Again, even if the Titans re-sign Tannehill, he turns 32 this offseason. It seems unlikely that he will pull a Tom Brady and play for another decade. Love has good size and intriguing athleticism. He showed off his arm strength several times during his time at Utah State and is unafraid to take chances downfield. That aggression could be considered both a positive and a negative, however. Love's biggest question mark will probably be his awareness and decision-making in general. Still, this is a player many teams are intrigued by, and selecting him at No. 29 would not be a bad pick.

Day 2 picks

Round 2, No. 61: Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia

Round 3, No. 93: Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

The Titans love taking offensive linemen high in the draft, so if they don't take one with the No. 29 overall pick, expect one to be selected in round two or three. Wilson is an absolute monster -- coming in at 6-foot-6, 350 pounds at the NFL combine. While he played just two years of college football, he has plenty of qualities that scream longtime NFL starter. If Jack Conklin heads for greener pastures this offseason, Wilson could be his replacement.

The pass-rusher position is definitely something the Titans want to address this offseason, and Greenard could be someone who ends up starting opposite of Harold Landry. He's athletic and looks like a natural when attacking the quarterback in the pocket. He also knows how to keep his eyes up and get his hands in the passing lanes.

Day 3 picks

Round 5, No. 174: Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri

Round 7, No. 224: Nick Coe, DL, Auburn

Round 7, No. 243: Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford

Here, we see the Titans take another offensive lineman in the fifth round. Durant is an interesting prospect because he can play on both the outside and inside of the offensive line. He could be an all-star guard or a swing tackle -- Durant has the athleticism to do both.

At 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Coe is somewhat in between positions, as he's too big to be a fast edge rusher but also couldn't dominate larger players inside the trenches. Having a "tweener" on roster isn't a bad thing, however, especially considering the natural talent Coe possesses.

Toohill is another player who could be a talented pass-rusher. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors last year by leading Stanford with 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.