Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 70.17 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Terrance West
Summary:
Tiyon Evans is a thicker built running back who has average top-end speed, but good burst. He drives his feet and fights through contact. Despite a lack of production, he looks solid as a pass-catcher, but offers little in the way of pass protection. He averaged a fumble per 27.33 carries.
Strengths:
- Thick lower body that allows him to fight through contact
- Light usage in college could lead to longer career
- Quicker than fast
- Solid pass-catcher despite lack of production
Weaknesses:
- Average top-end speed
- Credited with three fumbles in 2022
- Speed bump as a blocker