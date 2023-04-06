Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.17 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Terrance West

Summary:

Tiyon Evans is a thicker built running back who has average top-end speed, but good burst. He drives his feet and fights through contact. Despite a lack of production, he looks solid as a pass-catcher, but offers little in the way of pass protection. He averaged a fumble per 27.33 carries.

Strengths:

Thick lower body that allows him to fight through contact

Light usage in college could lead to longer career

Quicker than fast

Solid pass-catcher despite lack of production

Weaknesses: