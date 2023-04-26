Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.70 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: B.J. Daniels

Summary:

Todd Centeio is a good decision-maker who throws with touch and anticipation. He gets happy feet in the pocket but does a good job of focusing downfield. Centeio has below-average arm strength and displays good mobility when the play breaks down.

Strengths:

Throws with touch and anticipation

Eyes remain downfield when the play breaks down

Solid mobility

Good decision-maker

Weaknesses: