Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 62.70 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: B.J. Daniels
Summary:
Todd Centeio is a good decision-maker who throws with touch and anticipation. He gets happy feet in the pocket but does a good job of focusing downfield. Centeio has below-average arm strength and displays good mobility when the play breaks down.
Strengths:
- Throws with touch and anticipation
- Eyes remain downfield when the play breaks down
- Solid mobility
- Good decision-maker
Weaknesses:
- Below-average arm strength
- Shorter stature
- Footwork in the pocket is jittery