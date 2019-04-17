Tranquill, Drue, LB, Notre Dame

NFL Draft analysis for Tranquill, Drue, LB, Notre Dame

Draft Scouting Report:

Tranquill has more build-up speed than explosiveness in his movements but is an experienced coverage linebacker who'll be useful at the pro level. He's not a reliable tackler however and maybe be a liability against the run. Coverage speciality is very intriguing. - CT

