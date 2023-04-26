Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.28 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Lache Seastrunk

Summary:

Travis Dye does a good job of allowing his blocks to develop before making his move. He has good vision, but ball security has been a problem. A thin frame leads to issues in pass protection as well as a lack of effectiveness in short-yardage situations. He has some value on third down as a pass-catcher.

Strengths:

Does a good job of following his blocks

Good vision

Good pass-catcher

Weaknesses: