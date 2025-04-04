Prospects like Travis Hunter don't come around these NFL Draft parts often, and his All-22 tape was equal parts invigorating and iluminating to break down. What made watching Hunter so special is that you go in expecting to watch a cornerback who can also play wide receiver, but you leave thinking you're watching the best wide receiver in the draft class. When we roll forward to the NFL comparison for Hunter (as a receiver), you'll see more of what I mean. Hunter's ability to use his length, athleticism, concentration and football IQ all show up throughout any tape you watch of the Colorado offense.

Hunter was a five-star recruit and one of the most coveted high school prospects before committing to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. Despite playing just one season there, Hunter was the top-ranked player to enter the transfer portal as a rare two-way star who excelled at both cornerback and wide receiver. When Sanders went to Colorado, Hunter followed suit.

Throughout his two years at Colorado, Hunter earned the highest accolades including the Heisman Trophy, the Walter Camp Award and unanimous All-American honors. He was the best player in college football -- arguably the best player at cornerback and wide receiver individually, too -- and he all the requisite physical tools to project as one of the best players at the NFL level. Every draft class has blue-chip prospects in it -- can't miss players. Some classes have more than others. Hunter is the blue-chip prospect who transcends that status and earns that too-often used "generational talent" moniker.

Travis Hunter NFL Draft profile

Age as of Week 1: 22

22 Height: 6-foot ⅜

6-foot ⅜ Weight: 188 pounds

188 pounds Hand size: 9 ⅛ inches

9 ⅛ inches Comparable body-type to: Justin Jefferson

Position: No. 1 ATH | Overall: No. 1 overall

Consensus big board ranking (via NFL Mock Draft Database): No. 3 (No. 1 CB and No. 1 WR)

NFL comparison (WR): Justin Jefferson

By Dan Schneier

It's a lofty NFL comparison -- one I was almost too cowardice to make -- but let me be clear in saying Hunter's ceiling is unlikely to reach Jefferson's level. However, it's not impossible. Stylistically, this is Hunter's closest comp. Like Jefferson, Hunter is fluid, concise and sudden in his movements without the ball, which allows him to create separation. He has the explosiveness both after the catch on quick hitting passes and down the field on the vertical plane. He attacks the football like Jefferson and has the elite body control to not only high point the football but contort his body to make difficult contested catches.

NFL comparison (CB): Champ Bailey

By Chris Trapasso

Both of these elite-level prospects were legitimate two-way players in college, and that certainly was factored into the comparison. But as a cornerback, like Bailey, Hunter possesses athleticism galore, plus fluidity in coverage and natural playmaking instincts. He mirrors receivers outstandingly at all three levels without getting grabby. His ability to play both man and zone at a high level, combined with his knack for baiting quarterbacks and erupting to the football, is reminiscent of Bailey's methodical yet explosive style. Both players also share the rare versatility to play on either side of the field or in the slot, making them invaluable in any coverage scheme.

NFL landing spots

By Jordan Dajani

Cleveland Browns: Shades of Jabrill Peppers? I doubt it. Hunter appears to be a better player with a more understood fit. The Browns need help everywhere, and Hunter is the kind of player who would immediately help any team.

Shades of Jabrill Peppers? I doubt it. Hunter appears to be a better player with a more understood fit. The Browns need help everywhere, and Hunter is the kind of player who would immediately help any team. New York Giants: The Giants should be improved with their new quarterback room after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to pair with Tommy DeVito, and adding who CBS Sports believes is the best player in this draft would help New York get back on track as well. I envision Hunter playing more cornerback with the Giants, but there will be opportunities for Brian Daboll to utilize him on offense as well.

The Giants should be improved with their new quarterback room after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to pair with Tommy DeVito, and adding who CBS Sports believes is the best player in this draft would help New York get back on track as well. I envision Hunter playing more cornerback with the Giants, but there will be opportunities for Brian Daboll to utilize him on offense as well. New England Patriots: The Patriots are better off at cornerback than other teams on this list, but the wide receiver position is still a major need. New England would probably love for Abdul Carter to fall to No. 4, but Vrabel values football players, and Hunter is one of the most unique football players we've ever seen.

Travis Hunter accolades

2024: Heisman Trophy winner

2024: Unanimous All-American

2024: Walter Camp Award (best player in FBS)



2024: Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player in FBS)

2024: Fred Biletnikoff Award (best WR in FBS)

2024: Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

2023-24: Two-time Paul Hornung Award winner (most versatile player in FBS)

2023: Consensus All-American

2022 (at Jackson State): SWAC Freshman of the Year

Travis Hunter scouting report (WR)

Strengths

Hunter has a lightning-quick release off the line of scrimmage that helps him create separation in the red zone and on the vertical plane, where he uses it to stack the cornerback. His release reminds me in some ways of Antonio Brown. As he continues to build out and refine his release package, he could evolve into a receiver who requires double coverage or shade coverage on almost every snap.

Versatility to line up everywhere on the football field despite playing most of his snaps on the boundary. He can win from the slot, too.

Fluid in his movements both with and without the football.

Explosive in his transition up field after catching the football. Hunter combines that explosiveness with nimble footwork that allows him to elude defenders.

Creative both as a route-runner and in his releases off the line of scrimmage (specifically in the red zone).

Elite body control in the air.

Hands-catcher. Plucks the ball out of the air.

Elite at high-pointing the football and using his hands to secure the ball.

Instinctual against zone coverages: Hunter works his way back to the quarterback and finds the soft spots in zone.

Projects as a YAC demon at the NFL level due to his creativity, acceleration and agility after he cathes the ball. Immediately becomes a weapon on screen passes and quick game.

Destroys press-man coverage with his release package and his ability to challenge the vertical stem before snapping back inside. Also smooth in his transitions.

Red zone weapon due to his ability to make contested catches.

Elite change of direction skills and balance.

Great understanding of how to tempo his routes.

Skilled as a route runner, but his athletic traits give him the upside to develop into one of the best route-runners in the entire league.

Strong at the catch point and tough.

Concerns

Hunter has a slighter frame and may struggle against press-man or at the contact point vs. bigger NFL cornerbacks. However, his release package, fluidity and IQ as a route runner may negate this, and he can grow into his frame.

Not ideal for a run game that is predicated on wide receivers blocking -- may be a liability as a blocker in a Shanahan-style scheme.

Bottom line

Travis Hunter is a rare athlete who can be one of the elite playmakers on either side of the ball at the NFL level. His combination of traits allows him to be a winner at all three levels of the field as a receiver. He is explosive to win on short-area targets, he stacks and accelerates as a vertical threat and he can throttle down to win in intermediate areas of the field. His body control and hands allow him to be an immediate red zone weapon, too -- in addition to his smooth releases off the line of scrimmage. Hunter is the best WR prospect in this class because he is the most complete -- and because his skill set is one that typically translates well to the NFL level.

Travis Hunter scouting report (CB)

By Chris Trapasso

Strengths

Super smooth athlete with fluid movement skills.

Can align on the boundary or against slot receivers.

Calm and composed in press coverage, rarely shaken at the line.

Has the speed to recover if beaten early in the route.

Strong instincts for tracking the football and timing pass breakups.

Excels in both man and zone coverage.

Has a knack for baiting quarterbacks and reacting explosively to the ball.

Can match up with most speedsters without being overly grabby.

Mirrors receivers effectively at all three levels.

Makes his presence felt as a hitter despite not being a high-volume run defender.

Premier athletic specimen with refined cornerback skills.

Weaknesses

Somewhat spindly frame that can be out-physicaled by blockers or bigger receivers.

Some missed tackles appear on film.

Doesn't have particularly long arms.

Not a consistently high-volume run defender.

Doesn't have elite-level size for the position, a little underweight

Bottom line

Travis Hunter is a highly skilled and ultra-fluid cornerback prospect with the versatility to play outside or in the slot. His combination of elite movement skills, football instincts and coverage ability makes him a natural playmaker in both man and zone schemes. He's patient and composed in press, rarely panics when tested and has the speed to recover if necessary. While not the most physical corner, and with some tackling inconsistencies, his ability to mirror receivers, time breakups and bait quarterbacks is special. If he can add strength and refine his tackling, he has the potential to be a premier NFL corner with legitimate ball-hawking ability.

What other draft experts say about Hunter

Ryan Wilson: Travis Hunter is the best athlete in this draft class. We've had otherworldly cornerbacks and wide receivers in previous classes but he's a two-fer, able to dominate on both sides of the ball and take over games. The big question is where will the team that drafts him want him to play? And if it's, say, at cornerback, how big is the package of offensive plays? Because lining up for 120 snaps a game, like he did for the Buffs, isn't sustainable in the NFL.

Mike Renner: The most dynamic athlete in the draft class has the highest grade at both wide receiver and cornerback for me in the draft class. Travis Hunter is a truly special prospect who can legitimately still play some of both positions in the NFL.

Josh Edwards: Some teams are viewing Hunter as a wide receiver and others see him as a cornerback. Hunter, himself, seems set on attempting to play both sides of the ball full-time in the NFL. I just do not know if any NFL team would be willing to allow that idea. Yes, he could theoretically fill two spots on the roster at a high level, but if he is injured, then those roles have to be filled by two players. At the end of the day, I think he can be a very good WR2 or a low-to-mid WR1. On defense, he is a top-tier cornerback.

Travis Hunter college stats

Offensive stats (WR)

Year G REC YDS YDS/REC TD YDS/G 2024 (Colorado) 12 92 1,152 12.5 14 96.0 2023 (Colorado) 9 57 721 12.6 5 80.1 2022 (Jackson State) 8 18 190 10.6 4 23.8

Defensive stats (CB)

Year G TOT SOLO AST PD INT FF TD 2024 (Colorado) 12 31 20 11 11 4 1 1 2023 (Colorado) 9 31 23 8 5 3 0.0 0 2022 (Jackson State) 8 19 4 4 8 2 0 1

Travis Hunter 247Sports profile

High school: Collins Hill (Suwanee, Georgia)

Class: 2022

Composite rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (100)

National: 1 | CB: 1 | Georgia: 1

High school accolades

2022: Nation's No. 1 recruit

2021: MaxPreps first-team All-American (all-purpose)

2021: Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Georgia Player of the Year

2021: Led Collins Hill to first state championship (85 receptions, 1,284 yards, 12 touchdowns on offense; 25 tackles (2.0 tackles for loss ), five pass breakups, four interceptions two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble on defense)

2020-21: Two-time MaxPreps Georgia Player of the Year

2020: MaxPreps first-team All-American (all-purpose) -- only junior to make team

2020: MaxPreps National Junior of the Year

2020: MaxPreps first-team junior All-American (all-purpose)

2020: Set school records with 137 receptions, 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns on offense; added 51 tackles, eight interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry and 1.0 tackles for loss on defense

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.