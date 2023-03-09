Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.98 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Malik Jefferson

Summary:

Trenton Simpson has great top-end speed as well as sudden, smooth change of direction. He needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space and finishing tackles. Simpson shows an ability to drop into coverage and rush the passer.

Strengths:

Quick key and trigger

Great top-end speed

Showed some blitz potential

Sudden, smooth change of direction

Weaknesses: