Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.98 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Malik Jefferson

Summary:

Trenton Simpson has great top-end speed as well as sudden, smooth change of direction. He needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space and finishing tackles. Simpson shows an ability to drop into coverage and rush the passer.

Strengths:

  • Quick key and trigger
  • Great top-end speed
  • Showed some blitz potential
  • Sudden, smooth change of direction

Weaknesses:

  • 12.9% missed tackle rate
  • Needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space
  • Below-average grip strength