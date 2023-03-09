Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 84.98 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Malik Jefferson
Summary:
Trenton Simpson has great top-end speed as well as sudden, smooth change of direction. He needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space and finishing tackles. Simpson shows an ability to drop into coverage and rush the passer.
Strengths:
- Quick key and trigger
- Great top-end speed
- Showed some blitz potential
- Sudden, smooth change of direction
Weaknesses:
- 12.9% missed tackle rate
- Needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space
- Below-average grip strength