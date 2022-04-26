Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.27 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jordan Todman

Strengths:

Straightline runner who hits the hole hard and with purpose. Asset in the pass game and can return punts and kicks.

Weaknesses:

Not a conventional between-the-tackles runner. Won't break a lot of arm tackles. Not particularly twitchy, but does a lot of little things well.

Accolades: