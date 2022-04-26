Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 62.27 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Jordan Todman
Strengths:
Straightline runner who hits the hole hard and with purpose. Asset in the pass game and can return punts and kicks.
Weaknesses:
Not a conventional between-the-tackles runner. Won't break a lot of arm tackles. Not particularly twitchy, but does a lot of little things well.
Accolades:
- Two-time Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year (2020, 2021)
- At least 20 receptions and 267 receiving yards in each of past five seasons