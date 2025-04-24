Just as 40-yard-dash times are gospel when it comes to the NFL draft, high school track times carry the same mega-influence for college recruiters.

As TreVeyon Henderson, the former five-star running back and Ohio State star, readies for the 2025 NFL Draft with the hope of being selected in Thursday's first round (the odds on that are -115, according to FanDuel SportsBook, and the projected running back order of Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Henderson then teammate Quinshon Judkins is +155), a visit back to his recruitment shows his track exploits superseded his on-field accomplishments.

The 5-foot-10. 202-pound Henderson signed with Ohio State in the 2021 class. He was the No. 1 running back and No. 11 player in the class, but he was not the can't-miss kid when his recruitment exploded.

When Ohio State offered after the second game of his junior season at Hopewell (Va.) High, he had less than 600 career rushing yards.

As a sophomore, Henderson had 312 rushing yards on 30 carries. As a freshman, he carried twice for 36 yards. There was still uncertainty as to whether he was best as a receiver, a running back or a safety. But even with those modest numbers, Henderson had a hefty 16 Power Four offers before his junior season began.

Why?

Track. It is that simple.

He put up impressive track times during the spring of his sophomore year, and college head coaches drool over track times like they are Homer Simpson seeing a donut. It is a starting point, and often in recruiting, a finishing point at the college level and part of the philosophy flows up to the NFL.

"When we evaluate players, we go back to their high school track numbers," an NFC front office member involved in the draft said. "Those numbers are true. They're verified. Before the combine we are looking at those numbers because guys don't usually get slower."

The tipping point for Henderson proved to be April 17, 2019. It was late in his sophomore year during a quad meet at Matoaca (Va.) High when he ran the 100 meters in 11.04 seconds. The speed projection resonated.

Duke, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Virginia, Pitt, Florida, Vanderbilt and North Carolina offered, based largely on previous track performances, prior to that meet.

Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, Syracuse, Clemson, Penn State and Indiana offered between that meet and the start of his junior season.

Ohio State offered Henderson after the second game of his junior season. In his first two games he carried 20 times for 217 yards and five touchdowns, caught three passes for 29 yards and a score, he returned a kick for a touchdown and also had a big punt return.

"We saw enough on film to know the ability was there but we loved his speed," an Ohio State staffer told CBS Sports. "We thought he was only starting to scratch the surface. We thought there was enormous potential there and his first few games showed it."

By the time Henderson's junior season was over, it was clear he was one of the top players in his class.

There are several obnoxiously incredible aspects to that 2019 season — he scored 53 touchdowns, had 3,193 all-purpose yards, rushed for 2,424 yards and 45 touchdowns as Hopewell went 15-0 and won a state title — but Henderson's 16 minute, 34-second highlight tape is at the top.

He does not get tackled until the 8:08 mark, which is when he catches a pass and tries to hurdle a defender down the field. There is a defensive clip of Henderson playing safety and leveling a ball carrier. The first 35 offensive plays are touchdowns, and nearly all of them begin on Hopewell's side of the field.

He entered his junior season in the back end of 247Sports' Top247. His football exploits were enhanced when he started running well during indoor track, which included a regional-best 6.45 in the 55 meters. That was before the covid pandemic shut down his spring track season, and cost him his senior season at Hopewell.

Henderson built on that success at Ohio State, which culminated in January's national title. He ran for 3,761 yards (fifth in school history) and 42 touchdowns, and he caught 77 passes for 853 yards and six touchdowns.

At the combine, he stamped himself as one of the top running backs in the draft when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds.