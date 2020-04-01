Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa

NFL Draft analysis for Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69

Strengths:

  • Quick out of his stance
  • Long player that plays with maximum effort
  • Fairly quick for his size

Weaknesses:

  • Can learn to use his hands better
  • Too unbalanced, on the ground too often
  • Gets washed out of gaps too easily
