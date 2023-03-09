Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.47 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Marcus Jones

Summary:

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is a small, super-compact, ultra-springy CB. Feet look like he's playing in fast forward. He played out of position on the perimeter in college far too often. He's lacking length and size. He's feisty though. His mirroring is pretty good, strictly based on how sudden he is, but he's more of an athlete than a super-savvy coverage type. He has trouble carrying verticals down field then finding the football. He's best when he can watch the QB and deploy his explosiveness to close on the football in a hurry. His small stature helps him hide as a blitzer. As a nickel CB, he can match quick WRs and be a weapon in zone, but his lack of length will hurt him in the run game at the next level.

Strengths:

Feisty style allows him to counter some of his size deficiency

Plenty of ball production in college

Incredibly twitched up

Weaknesses: