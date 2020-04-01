Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 89

Strengths:

  • Has size/speed to match up with big NFL WRs
  • Downfield playmaker (brother of WR Stefon Diggs)
  • Athleticism and quickness to excel in coverage

Weaknesses:

  • Aggressiveness can sometimes work against him
  • Can get handsy on downfield routes
  • Deep speed could be called into question
Our Latest Stories