Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.83 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Brad Meester

Summary:

Trevor Downing is well liked by coaches and teammates and was Academic all-conference in 2021. He excelled as a run blocker in college and has position flexibility along the interior offensive line.

Strengths:

  • Good base, anchors well, plays with low center of gravity
  • Zone-scheme center, moves well laterally
  • Consistently sustains down-gap blocks
  • Consistently recognizes and blocks up stunts

Weaknesses:

  • Can sometimes overset vs. quicker DL types and end up getting over his toes
  • Can sometimes get too high in pass set and lose leverage battle