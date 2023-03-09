Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.83 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Brad Meester

Summary:

Trevor Downing is well liked by coaches and teammates and was Academic all-conference in 2021. He excelled as a run blocker in college and has position flexibility along the interior offensive line.

Strengths:

Good base, anchors well, plays with low center of gravity

Zone-scheme center, moves well laterally

Consistently sustains down-gap blocks

Consistently recognizes and blocks up stunts

Weaknesses: