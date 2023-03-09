Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 72.83 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Brad Meester
Summary:
Trevor Downing is well liked by coaches and teammates and was Academic all-conference in 2021. He excelled as a run blocker in college and has position flexibility along the interior offensive line.
Strengths:
- Good base, anchors well, plays with low center of gravity
- Zone-scheme center, moves well laterally
- Consistently sustains down-gap blocks
- Consistently recognizes and blocks up stunts
Weaknesses:
- Can sometimes overset vs. quicker DL types and end up getting over his toes
- Can sometimes get too high in pass set and lose leverage battle