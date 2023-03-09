Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.23 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Malik Hooker

Summary:

Trey Dean III consistently shines in 1-vs-1 vs. physical WR/TE types, as he stays in phase, is physical at the top of the route, and is in position for the pass breakup. He just needs to get better as a tackler in the open field and when coming downhill.

Strengths:

Can be physical throughout route vs. bigger WR/TEs

Shows good change of direction in coverage when playing centerfield

Ability to blitz from heavens; does good job timing up snap to get into backfield quickly and affect throw

Consistently does good job reading WR screen, explodes from heavens to beat blocker; just needs to be better wrap-up tackler in space.

Weaknesses: