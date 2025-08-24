The college football season is officially underway with Week 0 serving as an appetizer, but the entrée is served this coming week with every team set to join the festivities. 2026 NFL Draft preparation began in earnest following the conclusion of this year's three-day event, but prospects will ultimately be evaluated by respective performances this season.

One perk to being on this platform is that a selfish opportunity to write about personal favorites rears its head from time to time. The piece below is not an effort to project the five best prospects in each conference, but rather a swath of names that have a good feel for the game and are enjoyable for the casual fan to watch each week during the college football season.

There is a lot of draft content coming at CBSSports.com, including a look at ten transfers whose stock should rise in new environments, so -- to continue with the food theme -- allow this to serve as the first course.

ACC

DT Peter Woods, Clemson

There was brief consideration for linebacker Wade Woodaz because Woods is a chalky pick. Woodaz is an instinctual player that should capitalize on the mayhem created by the talented Clemson front, but he had a 17.3% missed tackle rate in 2024, per TruMedia.

The Tigers broke transfer portal tendency and brought in Purdue edge rusher Will Heldt to start opposite T.J. Parker. Improved depth on the edges should allow Woods to move inside full-time and exploit one-on-one opportunities. Woods had a 9.7% pressure rate last season, according to TruMedia. He has power and quickness to move the opposing quarterback off his spot.

CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

The only blemish to Rivers' resume is a lack of ideal size (5-foot-10-inches, 185 pounds) and the physicality that goes with it. He is great playing in space and has excellent awareness as evidenced by three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack in 2024. He is aggressive at the catch point relative to his size and sticky in coverage.

WR Duce Robinson, Florida State

Robinson was a 5-star recruit out of high school drawing comparisons to Dolphins tight end Darren Waller, according to 247Sports. He had modest production before transferring from USC, but the potential is intoxicating. At 6-foot-6-inches, 222 pounds, he is uniquely built and provides a comparable challenge.

In order to maximize his production, Robinson will be tasked with forming a rapid relationship with Boston College quarterback transfer Tommy Castellanos.

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

As a true freshman in 2023, Bain instilled fear in opposing quarterbacks much in the way of the Batman villain (although a different spelling) when he registered 45 pressures. He is a sawed off, but powerful rusher. His low center of gravity makes it difficult for the opposition to recover when he gets on their hip. Bain does a good job setting up his pass rush moves, but needs to take his game to another level this season.

OT Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest

Wake Forest is not flush with talent in the first year of the Jake Dickert era, but Fa'amoe was a rose in the transfer portal. The American Samoan born right tackle was credited with two sacks allowed last season, according to TruMedia. His professional path may ultimately take him to offensive guard, but he has a good feel for the game.

Fa'amoe is saddled with the responsibility of protecting the winner of a quarterback competition featuring one-time South Carolina and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and one-time Charlotte transfer Deshawn Purdie.

Big Ten

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

When it comes to having control of the offense and reading out a play, few had a stronger claim last season than Mendoza. He has been discussed as one of the top quarterback prospects entering the upcoming season and rightfully so. Having said that, his play was a bit volatile and finding consistency will be important to maximizing his potential in a favorable environment.

Mendoza should be playing behind an improved offensive line with quarterback aid Curt Cignetti. Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt should be a beneficiary of Mendoza's arrival.

EDGE Max Llewellyn, Iowa

At 6-foot-5-inches, 263 pounds, Llewellyn is one of the more intriguing sleeper pass rushers in this class. He has been around the program since 2021, but Iowa makes its underclassmen pay their dues, so his exposure to this point has primarily been in a reserve role. Llewellyn has good waist bend at the high side of his rush and good foot mobility to create opportunities for himself. He can continue to develop pass rush moves, but is a high floor player that has yet to reach his potential.

Llewellyn had a 17.9% pressure rate last season, according to TruMedia, which was 18th-best among players with at least 150 pass rush snaps.

CB Zeke Berry, Michigan

Berry played roughly half of last season's snaps over the slot. Most of his issues playing on the boundary are due to a lack of mass and length, so a move inside would solve some of those concerns. He has a high football IQ and and is sticky in coverage like eventual second-round pick Mike Sainristil had been before him.

Berry had two interceptions and one forced fumble last season.

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Downs is a well-balanced combination of athleticism and high football IQ as evidenced by four interceptions over the course of two seasons. He has a good feel for the game and should have ample opportunities to make plays for a loaded Ohio State defense.

Downs is the son of former Giants running back Gary Downs, the nephew of former NFL cornerback Dre Bly and brother of Colts wide receiver Josh Downs.

Where Downs is ultimately drafted next April will be a fascinating storyline, because NFL teams do not often value the safety position in the top-10 overall. Jamal Adams (No. 6 overall in 2017) was the last safety to be taken in that range.

EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

The younger brother of Chargers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had a 10.7% pressure rate last season, according to TruMedia. At 6-foot-5-inches, 272 pounds, Uiagalelei is the prototypical pass rusher. He no longer has the comfort of being a part of an Oregon pass rush featuring Derrick Harmon, Jamaree Caldwell and Jordan Burch. The burden of performance now rests on his shoulders. 10.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles was the sum of his efforts in 2024.

Big 12

QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Leavitt is among a really talented group of Big 12 quarterbacks. After leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoffs last year, Leavitt steps into a position vacated by running back Cam Skattebo where team success is placed more at his feet. Leavitt is a point guard distributing the football in the short to intermediate portions of the field. He will give his leading receiver, Jordyn Tyson, chances to create yards after the catch.

Leavitt completed over 60% of his passes last season for nearly 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns.

QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

At 6-foot-4-inches, 220 pounds, Robertson reminded a bit of second-round pick Tyler Shough. He is effective in the short to intermediate portion of the field, but downfield accuracy is spotty. The Texas native is a leader that knows how to orchestrate the offense and can hopefully reclaim the momentum that Baylor had achieved winning six of its final seven games.

The Mississippi State transfer completed over 60% of his pass attempts for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns.

QB Josh Hoover, TCU

The theme continues with quality quarterback play in the Big 12. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Hoover is a gamer. He is very efficient working from the pocket targeting all three levels of the field. He has the arm strength to push the ball downfield and drive it into tight windows from a clean pocket. Accuracy becomes more dicey when forced out of the pocket.

His sack rate was just 3.1% last season, which ranked 15th best among quarterbacks with at least 250 pass attempts. Hoover completed 66.5% of his pass attempts last season for nearly 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns. Two of his favorite targets, Savion Williams and Jack Bech, have moved on to the NFL.

EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Bailey's film was a slow burn because that type of prospect is always personally difficult. There is a basement play strength threshold that must be met before that player is viewed as anything other than a designated pass rusher. Initially, it appeared as though he struggled with the physical element of the game, but that improved through more exposure. In that regard, watching him has been a similar journey as Donovan Ezeiruaku in the 2025 draft class.

Bailey is very quick and knows how to set up his pass rush moves. His play strength is good enough to contribute on early downs in run defense. He managed a 21.9% pressure rate last season, according to TruMedia.

OTs Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, Utah

Yes, these are two players and the five per conference target was exceeded. I couldn't pick whether to talk about Fano or Lomu, so both are represented. Sue me, I'm only human.

These are two personal favorite offensive tackle prospects. Each has some growth to accomplish this season, particularly of the physical nature. However, there is not a more technically sound pair of offensive tackles in the nation. Fano has started all but one game in his collegiate career and four of his uncles played in the NFL. Lomu entered the starting lineup last season and allowed two sacks, according to TruMedia.

SEC

EDGE LT Overton, Alabama

Overton is a massive edge rusher at 6-foot-5-inches, 278 pounds, but does not sacrifice athleticism and mobility. The Texas A&M transfer had a 15.9% pressure rate last season, but that has not translated to sack production. Overton is willing to do the dirty work, which brings value on early downs. He has the power element, size and speed to reach a high ceiling, but must continue to develop his pass rush moves to formulate an effective plan. Playing time should be on the rise following the departure of Que Robinson, Jihaad Campbell.

EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Thomas is a Tasmanian devil. He is a ball of chaos in constant motion. Although shorter in stature, Thomas managed 9 sacks and a forced fumble last season. He is able to use his quickness to set up pass rush moves and shoot gaps. The edge rusher room added some depth this offseason with the inclusion of Florida State's Marvin Jones Jr. and the return of Adepoju Adebawore, whose older brother is Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore.

WR Nyck Harbor, South Carolina

Harbor is the freakiest of freaks. As a college sophomore, he ran the 100 meter dash in 10.11 seconds at 6-foot-5-inches, 235 pounds. The DC native is very much a vision rather than a finished product, but NFL teams will be monitoring him closely to see if he can build upon a season that saw him catch 26 passes for 376 yards and 3 touchdowns from desirable quarterback prospect LaNorris Sellers.

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

McCoy has been a personal favorite to study among the 2026 draft eligible class. At 6-foot, 193 pounds, the Oregon State transfer has good size and man coverage skills. He is physical through the route and has the ball production -- six total interceptions -- that translates to the NFL. The biggest concern is a torn ACL the player suffered in January. He may not be available to start the season but should be healthy in time for conference play.

Edge rusher Joshua Josephs is a bit undersized, but very quick and productive. Although he has just 5.5 career sacks, Josephs contributed three forced fumbles last year alone.

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Hill has been a personal favorite to study. He is more highly rated on my personal rankings than most, if not all, other places. The discrepancy in perception is his feel for the game and ability to read out the flow of the play. I tend to think he is strong in both aspects whereas others are less convinced. The Texas native has good size and was effective rushing the passer last season. Hill capitalized on the talent of the Longhorns' pass rush by contributing eight tacks and four forced fumbles of his own.

Power Six

OT Kage Casey, Boise State

Casey could ultimately follow a path paved by former Bronco Ezra Cleveland going from college left tackle to NFL offensive guard. He gets a bit heavy-footed at times, but is patient and displays good overall foot mobility. He was integral in setting the tone for a run game showcasing eventual No. 6 overall selection Ashton Jeanty, but was also not credited with a sack last season, according to TruMedia.

WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

The younger brother of former No. 2 overall selection Trey Lance caught 75 passes for 1,053 yards and 17 touchdowns at his older brother's alma mater last season. At 6-foot-3-inches, 209 pounds, transitions across planes can be a bit elongated, but he does an excellent job tracking the ball downfield.

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Few non-Power 4 schools have developed NFL talent at a rate that challenges Toledo. They have had a top-100 overall pick each of the past two years and at least one selection in each of the past four. McNeil-Warren could potentially extend both of those accomplishments.

The Tampa native has five forced fumbles and three interceptions over the past two seasons. The Rockets open the season against an SEC foe, Kentucky.

QB Byrum Brown, USF

Brown could be a revelation of the upcoming season. The physical attributes on display in 2023 were exhilarating, but his 2024 campaign ended prematurely due to a lower body injury. In his 2023 season, he completed nearly 65% of his passes for 3,292 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, in addition to 203 carries for 809 yards and 11 touchdowns. At 6-foot-3-inches, 231 pounds, he is a big target in the pocket, but the reality is that he takes entirely too many sacks; 9.9% sack rate over the course of his career.

TE John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming

At 6-foot-5-inches, 250 pounds, Gyllenborg is a big target. There is a solid floor with room for improvement in the run game, but he does a really good job settling into the soft spots of zone coverage and presenting himself to his quarterback. Last season, he caught 30 passes for 425 yards and 3 touchdowns