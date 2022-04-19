Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.19 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Hunter Henry

Strengths:

Smooth, fluid TE prospect with a nice blend of receiving ability and blocking chops. Twitch isn't really there but hips are loose and he has a big catch radius with large hands. Will get his hands to the football anywhere in his vicinity and is typically not fazed by contact around him at the catch point. Speed is a above-average. He'll stretch the seam a bit in the NFL. Sure-handed because of his large mitts and volume. Definitely a three-down type.

Weaknesses:

Somewhat inconsistent as a blocker -- gets out of over his feet. Not a YAC specialist but has the physical talent to be useful in that area.

Accolades: