Trey Pipkins, OL, Sioux Falls

NFL Draft analysis for Trey Pipkins, OL, Sioux Falls

Draft Scouting Report:

Developmental tackle with NFL height, length, and excellent athletic traits. Needs to work on the efficiency of his kick slide and hand placement. Likely will take time for him to acclimate to dealing with edge rushers who can match him physically. Starting upside a few years down the road. -- CT

