Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

NFL Draft analysis for Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 93

Strengths:

  • Rare athletic ability for someone that size
  • Can play both RT and LT
  • Wrestling background shows up on tape; can manhandle D-linemen

Weaknesses:

  • Sometimes struggles with speed rushers around the edge
  • Sometimes plays off-balance
  • Some NFL teams might prefer him at guard
Our Latest Stories