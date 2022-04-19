Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83.92 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Martez Wilson

Strengths:

Long-limbed linebacker with an athletic build. Displays great closing speed and top end speed. Super athletic linebacker that tested very well at the NFL Combine. High motor player.

Weaknesses:

Looks a little tentative towards contact. Average to below average key and react. Eyes are all over the place so he is still learning how to fit run gaps. Gets stuck on blocks a lot. Can get depth in coverage but struggles to stay in-phase when picking up route out of the backfield.

Accolades: