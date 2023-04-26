Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.05 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Aiavion Edwards
Summary:
Troy Brown, a Central Michigan transfer, has good eyes identifying pass or run. He is a free-flowing linebacker who lacks ideal mass and top-end speed for the position. Brown dips his head too often when arriving at the point of contact, but had just a 7.6% missed tackle rate last season.
Strengths:
- Good eyes
- Significant playing experience
- 7.6% missed tackle rate
Weaknesses:
- Tackling technique needs to improve
- Lacks ideal mass for the role
- Average-to-below-average top-end speed