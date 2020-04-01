Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

NFL Draft analysis for Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81

Strengths:

  • Vast experience sinking in coverage
  • Will read QB eyes and route concepts and find the football
  • Large tackling radius
  • Flashes of block-slipping skills

Weaknesses:

  • Not a premier athlete for the linebacker spot
  • Too often he lets blockers into his frame
  • Range is good, not great
Our Latest Stories