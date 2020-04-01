Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

NFL Draft analysis for Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81

Strengths:

  • Quick, choppy footwork
  • Patient at the line in press because of his feet and loose hips
  • Twitch is close to that of a slot corner
  • NFL starter-calibeer athleticism and long speed

Weaknesses:

  • Aware when the ball is arriving but doesn't always turn his head
  • Needs more willingness & fight to beat blocks on run plays
  • Above-average mirroring but not a lockdown man-to-man CB
Our Latest Stories