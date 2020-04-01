Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame
NFL Draft analysis for Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame
Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 81
Strengths:
- Quick, choppy footwork
- Patient at the line in press because of his feet and loose hips
- Twitch is close to that of a slot corner
- NFL starter-calibeer athleticism and long speed
Weaknesses:
- Aware when the ball is arriving but doesn't always turn his head
- Needs more willingness & fight to beat blocks on run plays
- Above-average mirroring but not a lockdown man-to-man CB
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cards have interest in RB prospect Moss
Moss is CBS Sports' sixth-ranked running back in the draft
-
2020 NFL Draft pick value chart
What does it cost to move around the draft? Let's find out
-
Top draft prospect compares Tua, Burrow
It's truly a toss-up between the top rated quarterbacks in the draft
-
Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up for Tua
Miami has had their eye on the Alabama quarterback for quite some time
-
Draft: Defensive line prospects by type
The defensive line position has different types of prospects, so we break them down into five...
-
Mock: Chase Young falls to Giants
The Redskins shake things up at the top