NFL Draft analysis for Trystan Colon-Castillo, OL, Missouri

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Experienced in the SEC
  • Rumbling mover to the second level
  • Powerful hitting linebackers

Weaknesses:

  • Does not have NFL center physical or athletic profile
  • Struggles against power
  • Average lateral movement skills
