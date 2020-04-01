Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 94

Strengths:

  • Legit dual-threat QB than can beat you with arm or legs
  • The best deep-ball passer in this draft class
  • Great anticipation on short/intermediate routes, can fit ball in tight windows

Weaknesses:

  • Only has average arm strength
  • Below-average height
  • Injury history is a real concern
