Tua Tagovailoa undergoes 'overwhelmingly positive' medical recheck, according to his camp

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is considered one of the top prospects in this upcoming draft, but where he will be selected remains unknown. While he's one of the most accomplished quarterbacks to play at Alabama, Tagovailoa suffered a serious hip injury against Mississippi State in November that prematurely ended his season.

It's been a long road to recovery, but Tagovailoa has made some serious strides. The coronavirus-related restrictions in place have made it impossible for every interested team to inspect him, however. But a report surfaced on Thursday that could put some teams at ease when it comes to the question of if he will be ready in 2020.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Tagovailoa participated voluntarily in a medical recheck facilitated by the NFL combine with an independent doctor that was selected by NFL team physicians. The results were reportedly "overwhelmingly positive." According to Rapoport, all 32 team doctors and trainers were able to provide input on what exams they wanted to see conducted, and a comprehensive exam was performed. The results were shared with all 32 teams, and at this point, Tagovailoa has reportedly fulfilled all medical obligations.

It's worth mentioning that Tagovailoa's camp is reporting that the results were "overwhelmingly positive." It's possible that some teams won't believe anything until they can have their own doctors inspect him. Still, this report is not the first positive checkup Tagovailoa has received this offseason.

At the NFL combine in February, Tagovailoa received positive reports on his dislocated hip from teams who examined him. The MRIs were as clean as one could hope for, the fracture was healed and there was no loss of blood flow. Last month, Tagovailoa also published a video of him throwing and running through footwork drills in preparation for his first offseason in the NFL. The brief video only shows one pass, but more importantly, it showcases a prospect with enough confidence to move around.

It will be interesting to see where Tagovailoa goes in a couple of weeks. Will there be a mad dash for quarterbacks at the beginning of the draft, will someone trade up to No. 2 overall to grab him or will he slip? Either way, there will be teams that question if he is truly healthy enough to be worth a top pick later this month.