Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 85.22 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Preston Smith
Summary:
Tuli Tuipulotu is a third-year junior who is only going to get better. He doesn't look 6-4, 290, so he has room to add to his frame and get stronger. Lines up everywhere along the DL; versatility but growth potential means high upside. In the same conversation as Drake Jackson and Luke Van Ness in terms of rare body types: good athletes who could be better pros than college players.
Strengths:
- Uses hands well early in rep, shows outside rip move vs. OG to squeeze pocket in passpro
- Good instincts/reads keys; bounces outside quickly to run down wide run
- Can stand up to double-teams, quickly disengages, and makes play vs. run
- High-motor, will chase ball down sideline-to-sideline
- Small-area twitch plus hand usage means a big problem for interior OL when he gets a head of steam
Weaknesses:
- Can sometimes struggle to disengage in passpro but remains active with hands/leg drive to push pocket/get hands up
- Needs to expand pass-rush arsenal; can get stuck if initial move doesn't work
- Shows ability to stand up DTs but can also get taken for a ride if he gets too high