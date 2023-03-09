Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.22 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Preston Smith

Summary:

Tuli Tuipulotu is a third-year junior who is only going to get better. He doesn't look 6-4, 290, so he has room to add to his frame and get stronger. Lines up everywhere along the DL; versatility but growth potential means high upside. In the same conversation as Drake Jackson and Luke Van Ness in terms of rare body types: good athletes who could be better pros than college players.

Strengths:

Uses hands well early in rep, shows outside rip move vs. OG to squeeze pocket in passpro

Good instincts/reads keys; bounces outside quickly to run down wide run

Can stand up to double-teams, quickly disengages, and makes play vs. run

High-motor, will chase ball down sideline-to-sideline

Small-area twitch plus hand usage means a big problem for interior OL when he gets a head of steam

Weaknesses: