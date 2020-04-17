Two-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers bypass a quarterback, Eagles move up for a top wide receiver
Surprising action at the quarterback position
The 2020 NFL Draft is now SIX days away. Unfortunately, we do not have normal weekend activities to distract you for a few of those days. Hopefully you will find all the NFL Draft content you could possibly desire at CBSSports.com. Time is winding down but we explore a few more scenarios that could take place next week. Philadelphia moves up to secure a receiver while the 49ers trade down twice to take a few more bites at the apple.
Without further adieu, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
The Bengals do not bungle. They ignore a tantalizing offer from Miami and select Burrow, who is not going to shy away from a challenge. If he truly wants to help southeast Ohio, then he is within striking range and making a direct impact.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Washington decides that the trade offers are not enough to justify passing on a talent like Young. Their defensive line is loaded with former first-round picks.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Detroit replaces Darius Slay with a younger, cheaper player. It may not better them immediately but it gives them more flexibility in the long run.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
New York adds a mobile big man that can slide into the right tackle role seamlessly with the capability of playing left tackle in the future.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Miami's smokescreens work as Tagovailoa falls to them at No. 5 overall. They can use their remaining 13 picks to move around and add some quality players to the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
The Chargers wanted Tua Tagovailoa but were not willing to move up for him. They are not sold on Justin Herbert so they address the defense with the selection of Isaiah Simmons. Their defense becomes the most versatile in the country with Desmond King, Derwin James and Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Carolina adds a stout body to their interior defensive line. Brown can disrupt action at the point of attack.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Arizona needs a right tackle and Wills has played on that side dating back to high school in Lexington, Kentucky. He is a foundational piece to that Cardinals roster.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
I'm not convinced that Jacksonville trusts Gardner Minshew as their starter. If the coaching staff and front office are comfortable in their roles, then they would be fools to pass up this opportunity.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Murmurs are growing that Thomas may not be available for the Browns to select here. There are also murmurs that Cleveland could trade down if that were to happen. Figure that out yourselves because he is on the board here and I'm taking him.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
I remain convinced that New York will address their offensive line before they swing back around to add some playmakers at wide receiver. Becton is the best option on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Mike Mayock loves players from championship-caliber programs. He can trust Jeudy. I am beating a dead horse at this point but it just adds up.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
San Francisco watched as speed beat them in the Super Bowl so they add a speedster of their own in the form of Ruggs.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Jacksonville watched as Justin Herbert fell into their laps at No. 8 overall. With their second pick, they get aggressive and move up to secure another need on their roster. The Buccaneers add No. 73 overall to move down.
Round 1 - Pick 15
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Denver recognizes the value of Henderson midway through the first round and nabs him before Dallas. John Elway adds another brick to that defensive foundation.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 16
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Reasonably speaking, one of those top three wide receivers could fall a little bit and it is clear that the Eagles need another dynamic pass catcher. The Falcons add No. 103 overall and a future fourth-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Dallas lands a valuable player in their secondary. McKinney brings versatility and a long-term plan at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Murray is going to be an A+ member of any team's locker room and his activity level will elevate everyone around him.
Round 1 - Pick 19
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are able to take one Clemson cornerback and slide them in next to another Clemson cornerback that they drafted last year.
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 20
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Tampa Bay misses out on the top four offensive tackle targets so they slide back a bit to nab the fifth best.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Atlanta may have their eyes on a cornerback but, in this scenario, they were able to move back and pick up some additional draft capital while still getting another pass rusher.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Minnesota is able to replace Stefon Diggs with the fourth-best wide receiver in this draft class. Jefferson carries a first-round grade and would be an immediate impact player for the Minnesota offense.
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Epenesa is a great value for the Patriots at this stage of the first round. He is being undervalued recently but New England will not overlook what he has been able to produce.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Queen to New Orleans should be a popular pick. It is a need for the team and it happens to coincide with the value of the player.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
It may come as a surprise to see Minnesota not take a cornerback but Gallimore is a better player than the remaining options at cornerback. He can bring a spark to that Vikings defense.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Miami lands a big addition to their offensive line. They have pieced out the unit over the past few years so Cleveland will step in and learn as a starter Day 1. Operation keep Tua upright is underway.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Seattle accounts for the potential loss of Jadeveon Clowney by drafting his replacement. Gross-Matos is a strong player with quick hands. He needs to refine his trade a bit though.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Aiyuk is another explosive option for Lamar Jackson in the passing game. The thought is that Baltimore would target a bigger wide receiver because they already have Marquise Brown but I am not sure that is actually true.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Chinn has a chance to land in Round 1. Tennessee would be a good option considering Mike Vrabel's control of the defense and his understanding of how to use Chinn effectively.
Round 1 - Pick 30
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Green Bay is starting to build up their interior defensive line with the addition of Blacklock, who is a sound, consistent producer.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
San Francisco and Indianapolis facilitate another deal this offseason as this one brings a first-round pick back to the Colts. They get a long-term replacement for Philip Rivers. Chris Ballard's job is not in jeopardy so he can afford to make a move with the future in mind. The 49ers receive No. 122 and No. 34.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Adding a cornerback here would surprise no one. It is a big need for Kansas City. Offensive line would be a possibility here as well.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Cincinnati is finally investing in their offensive line after allowing Eric Steinbach, Kevin Zeitler and Andrew Whitworth to walk in free agency over the years. It started a year ago with Jonah Williams and continues with Wilson.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The 49ers move down again. This time, they acquire No. 42, No. 107 and No. 165 overall. Jacksonville selects Johnson to replace A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Detroit snags a first-round caliber player at the top of the second round. Their new look secondary now features Okudah and Delpit.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
The pick is Josh Uche right now. Depending on which one of my editors gets to the first could be interesting. One of my editors is a Giants fan and I know he's not a big fan of this pick.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Los Angeles added Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner this offseason. Both were welcomed additions but now they add their left tackle of the future in the form of Jackson.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Miami is loading up this year. Their offense will look much different, which is a good thing.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Houston continues to add early round picks to their cornerback room.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
In all honesty, the board did not fall in a way that benefits the Browns. They get a really good player to man the right guard position as well as provide insurance at center.
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Fulton needs to improve upon his tackling and is known to get too handsy downfield. However, his talent tests off-the-charts and San Francisco will have no problem finding a role for him.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Hunt has Pro Bowl potential as an interior offensive line prospect. He played right tackle for the Ragin' Cajuns last season.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Indianapolis lands a bit of length and insurance to their receiver room. They are too one-dimensional when T.Y. Hilton is off the field.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Edwards-Helaire is the perfect compliment for Tom Brady from an athletic and work ethic standpoint.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Denver did not land one of the promising pass catchers in the first round but they stay in-state to land one of the best with the ball in his hands.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Atlanta lands a really athletic cornerback to their secondary. Igbinoghene will give them some physicality on the back end.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
New York gets a wide receiver in the second round to pair with Sam Darnold. I would imagine they are not done at this position...
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
The Steelers replace Javon Hargrave with a former 5-star recruit. Elliott has really matured, which was evident on the football field. He has active hands and can apply pressure up the middle.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Davis is a smart player that can organize the defense on the back end in Chicago. He has track traits that translate.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
The Rams replace Todd Gurley with Wisconsin's Taylor. He needs to minimize the fumbles but he offers the explosive presence that Los Angeles had come to expect from Gurley.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Lewis has tremendous upside and can grow in that Philadelphia defense with Jim Schwartz.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Another week's mock, another pick of Weaver to the Bills.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Dobbins is explosive and should provide a spark to that Baltimore offense. They get a long-term replacement for Mark Ingram.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Pittman will be another valuable contributer to the locker room and a reliable presence for Tua Tagovailoa.
From Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
The Rams add some edge rush ability after losing Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency. Some believe that Davidson has first-round level ability.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Hall was supposedly given a clean bill of health so clear the runway for his liftoff. Minnesota desperately needs corners after losing Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Niang shores up the right side of Seattle's offensive line. They begin investing more in the unit.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Netane Muti OL
Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Muti will be the steal of the draft if he is able to stay healthy. He is an aggressive lineman with tremendous power.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Peart has really progressed as a tackle. He can replace Jack Conklin on the right side of that Titans offensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs
Bowden is the ultimate weapon because he ran run, catch, throw and return kicks, punts. He loves the Randall Cobb comparison and Packers fans should too.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Cam Akers RB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
Kansas City is able to address a few other needs before landing a really dynamic player at a position of need.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
The Seahawks pick up No. 67 and No. 166 overall as part of the deal. Detroit gets a quarterback of the future.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five Eagles trade ideas to get a WR
If Howie Roseman is serious about getting a top-tier pass catcher, he's got options
-
Seven-round mock: 18 trades, 255 picks
Projecting the entire 2020 draft, including four first-round trades and plenty of other action
-
Mock Draft: Pats move up for Herbert
Will Brinson's Mock Draft Version 4.0 indulges all kinds of rumors
-
When is the 2020 NFL Draft: Full info
Everything you need to know to tune in for this year's virtual event
-
Two-round mock: Giants pick Simmons
Most of us think the Giants will pick an offensive tackle in the first round, but what if they...
-
Draft rankings: Top 250 big board
With the NFL Draft a week away, it is time to wash my hands of the 2020 class