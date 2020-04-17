Two-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers bypass a quarterback, Eagles move up for a top wide receiver

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals do not bungle. They ignore a tantalizing offer from Miami and select Burrow, who is not going to shy away from a challenge. If he truly wants to help southeast Ohio, then he is within striking range and making a direct impact.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Washington decides that the trade offers are not enough to justify passing on a talent like Young. Their defensive line is loaded with former first-round picks.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit replaces Darius Slay with a younger, cheaper player. It may not better them immediately but it gives them more flexibility in the long run.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st New York adds a mobile big man that can slide into the right tackle role seamlessly with the capability of playing left tackle in the future.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami's smokescreens work as Tagovailoa falls to them at No. 5 overall. They can use their remaining 13 picks to move around and add some quality players to the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers wanted Tua Tagovailoa but were not willing to move up for him. They are not sold on Justin Herbert so they address the defense with the selection of Isaiah Simmons. Their defense becomes the most versatile in the country with Desmond King, Derwin James and Simmons.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina adds a stout body to their interior defensive line. Brown can disrupt action at the point of attack.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona needs a right tackle and Wills has played on that side dating back to high school in Lexington, Kentucky. He is a foundational piece to that Cardinals roster.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd I'm not convinced that Jacksonville trusts Gardner Minshew as their starter. If the coaching staff and front office are comfortable in their roles, then they would be fools to pass up this opportunity.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Murmurs are growing that Thomas may not be available for the Browns to select here. There are also murmurs that Cleveland could trade down if that were to happen. Figure that out yourselves because he is on the board here and I'm taking him.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th I remain convinced that New York will address their offensive line before they swing back around to add some playmakers at wide receiver. Becton is the best option on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Mike Mayock loves players from championship-caliber programs. He can trust Jeudy. I am beating a dead horse at this point but it just adds up.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd San Francisco watched as speed beat them in the Super Bowl so they add a speedster of their own in the form of Ruggs.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville watched as Justin Herbert fell into their laps at No. 8 overall. With their second pick, they get aggressive and move up to secure another need on their roster. The Buccaneers add No. 73 overall to move down.

Round 1 - Pick 15 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver recognizes the value of Henderson midway through the first round and nabs him before Dallas. John Elway adds another brick to that defensive foundation.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 16 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Reasonably speaking, one of those top three wide receivers could fall a little bit and it is clear that the Eagles need another dynamic pass catcher. The Falcons add No. 103 overall and a future fourth-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Dallas lands a valuable player in their secondary. McKinney brings versatility and a long-term plan at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Murray is going to be an A+ member of any team's locker room and his activity level will elevate everyone around him.

Round 1 - Pick 19 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are able to take one Clemson cornerback and slide them in next to another Clemson cornerback that they drafted last year.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 20 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th Tampa Bay misses out on the top four offensive tackle targets so they slide back a bit to nab the fifth best.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 21 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta may have their eyes on a cornerback but, in this scenario, they were able to move back and pick up some additional draft capital while still getting another pass rusher.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Minnesota is able to replace Stefon Diggs with the fourth-best wide receiver in this draft class. Jefferson carries a first-round grade and would be an immediate impact player for the Minnesota offense.

Round 1 - Pick 23 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Epenesa is a great value for the Patriots at this stage of the first round. He is being undervalued recently but New England will not overlook what he has been able to produce.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Queen to New Orleans should be a popular pick. It is a need for the team and it happens to coincide with the value of the player.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th It may come as a surprise to see Minnesota not take a cornerback but Gallimore is a better player than the remaining options at cornerback. He can bring a spark to that Vikings defense.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 9th Miami lands a big addition to their offensive line. They have pieced out the unit over the past few years so Cleveland will step in and learn as a starter Day 1. Operation keep Tua upright is underway.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Seattle accounts for the potential loss of Jadeveon Clowney by drafting his replacement. Gross-Matos is a strong player with quick hands. He needs to refine his trade a bit though.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Aiyuk is another explosive option for Lamar Jackson in the passing game. The thought is that Baltimore would target a bigger wide receiver because they already have Marquise Brown but I am not sure that is actually true.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jeremy Chinn S Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 5th Chinn has a chance to land in Round 1. Tennessee would be a good option considering Mike Vrabel's control of the defense and his understanding of how to use Chinn effectively.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Green Bay is starting to build up their interior defensive line with the addition of Blacklock, who is a sound, consistent producer.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th San Francisco and Indianapolis facilitate another deal this offseason as this one brings a first-round pick back to the Colts. They get a long-term replacement for Philip Rivers. Chris Ballard's job is not in jeopardy so he can afford to make a move with the future in mind. The 49ers receive No. 122 and No. 34.