Two-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys trade with Patriots, Packers plan for life after Aaron Rodgers
The 2020 NFL Draft finally ends all speculation on Thursday
The day has arrived for my final mock draft. After 39 attempts, I have finally gotten it right. Here is the cheat sheet for Thursday night's NFL Draft. In the final attempt, I facilitated a trade between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys in the first round. Green Bay also finds a long-term heir for Aaron Rodgers.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
If the Bengals take more than five minutes to announce their pick, they should have to forfeit the rights to Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Washington ignores trade offers and selects the draft's best player regardless of position.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Thursday, we find out if the smokescreens are legitimate. If teams are truly calling Washington to potentially move up, then there is interest in the quarterbacks. I still believe Tagovailoa is the better prospect. Detroit trades No. 3 and No. 85 for No. 5, No. 39 and No. 185.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
I think Dave Gettleman will take a tackle here. They invested in the linebacker room this offseason and they don't want to be in a position to replace both tackles next year. Tristan Wirfs and Wills jump out as the most likely picks, and I believe Wills is safer.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Detroit is able to slide down a few spots and still select the player that they coveted.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Los Angeles will have a hard time convincing anyone that they are not interested in a quarterback. Herbert is the best available when Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Matt Rhule values athleticism and believes everything else will fall into place. Simmons is a unicorn athletically. The coach will be confident that his coaching staff will develop Simmons into the type of player that everyone knows he can become.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Arizona needs to protect Kyler Murray in order to open up its offense. The selection of Wirfs is a solid investment because he can play offensive guard if it does not work out on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Jacksonville has a need at defensive tackle. It just so happens that the best player on the board plays the position.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Cleveland is faced with a decision between Mekhi Becton and Thomas. I do not think they can go wrong either way.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Joe Douglas is going to fix the offensive line before he turns his attention to the wide receiver and edge rusher positions. Wide receiver is deep this year so the Jets know they can get quality players at the position beyond Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Las Vegas loves the Alabama development. I could see them targeting either Henry Ruggs III or Jeudy. It would also not be a surprise if they took C.J. Henderson here and then looked to move up for one of these three receivers.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
San Francisco could easily slide down a bit but they traded away a really good player to receive this pick. I think they should stand pat and select the speedster from Alabama. It will open up their offense even more.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Atlanta gives up No. 16 and No. 119 in exchange for No. 14. Tampa Bay was willing to move back with all four offensive tackles off the board. The Falcons end Henderson's fall.
Round 1 - Pick 15
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Denver does not get an offensive tackle or its wide receiver of choice. The Broncos could look at Javon Kinlaw as well, but Lamb is the answer.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 16
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Jefferson is closer to the top group than he is towards the other receivers projected in the bottom half of the first round. Philadelphia moves up to nab a difference maker at the position. The Eagles give up No. 21, No. 53 and No. 168 for No. 16 and No. 76.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
The Patriots are looking over their shoulders at the Saints and decide to move up for the right to select Love. Jarrett Stidham could be their answer but Love offers so much more upside. The Cowboys give up No. 17 in exchange for No. 23, No. 87 and a 2021 fifth-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
It might be a little rich for Jones here but Miami needs to solve the offensive tackle position now that they have Tagovailoa under center.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
The Raiders land two top-10 caliber players with Jerry Jeudy and Kinlaw.
Round 1 - Pick 20
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Jacksonville is filling some needs on the defensive side of the ball. When do they plan to address offensive tackle, wide receiver and running back positions?
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Buccaneers get an offensive tackle to protect Tom Brady. Cleveland is a really solid player and can help solidify that unit.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Minnesota replaces Everson Griffen with Gross-Matos. He is a really solid, strong player on the edge. They still have another first-round pick to potentially address the wide receiver or cornerback positions.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Dallas is able to slide down, recoup some picks and still nab the top safety prospect in this draft class. McKinney has the versatility to play some nickel as well.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Murray gives the Saints a rangy linebacker option alongside Demario Davis. They will be an active, aggressive defense as they look to pull out a Super Bowl win in potentially Drew Brees' final season.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Minnesota lands a cornerback to replace Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. There is more work to be done but Johnson is a start.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Miami opts to go best player available. It would not be a surprise to see them select interior offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz either.
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Delpit, to me, is still a first-round talent even if it is a bit of a gamble. Seattle can slide him into the secondary alongside Quandre Diggs.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Loaded with speed on offense, Baltimore now adds some more speed to the defense. Queen is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker that should provide a spark on that side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 29
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
No one knows where Jadeveon Clowney will sign this offseason but Tennessee needs some additional pass rush if they do not sign him. With that being said, they will probably sign him one minute after this article is published.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Green Bay lands a dynamic wide receiver to support Aaron Rodgers in his later years. Aiyuk provides some return ability as well.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
New York moves up to select an interior offensive lineman. They intend to protect Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The selections of Jedrick Wills and Ruiz validates that strategy.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
The Super Bowl champion Chiefs select Gladney to end Round 1. They bring in a physical player to compete in the secondary.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Cincinnati gets Jonah Williams back on the left side after missing last season with an injury. With their first pick in the second round, they select Wilson to man the right side.
From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Indianapolis addresses the interior offensive line with a really promising player. Hunt has a wide base and is going to grind it out in the run game.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
The Browns part with No. 41 and No. 115 to move up to No. 36 overall. They also receive No. 217 overall from the 49ers after the latter traded out of the back of the first round. Cleveland selects Blacklock to bolster their interior defensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Los Angeles already traded for Trai Turner this offseason. Now, they draft Jackson to lock up the left side. The offensive line should be much improved.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Carolina loves athletic players and Diggs has athleticism in spades. He is a long player that will go a long ways in helping them move on from James Bradberry.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
The Lions continue strengthening their defense with the addition of Gallimore. He is a high motor player going to the Motor City.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Houston adds a larger receiver to pair with Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. The Texans have been criticized for the moves that they have made this offseason so they desperately need to get these picks correct.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
San Francisco was able to drop back a bit and still get a cornerback that received first-round grades from some teams.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Leonard Fournette is almost assuredly going to be shown the door in 2020, which means that Jacksonville better start preparing a replacement.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Indianapolis gets a rather large receiver to pair with T.Y. Hilton. They need more than one option for Philip Rivers, who has been accustomed to having Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. In an ideal world, Parris Campbell would develop into a contributor as well.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Edwards-Helaire is the perfect pairing with Tom Brady. The rookie will earn respect from the veteran through his work ethic.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Denver has some serious protection issues. Peart is among the next tier of offensive tackles. He is athletic but a little raw.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Brooks is another sideline-to-sideline linebacker. He will help Atlanta combat the spread offenses.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Pittsburgh replaces Javon Hargrave with a brute of an interior defensive lineman. He should help free up those linebackers.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Bears swing back around to add a high quality cornerback. Hall is coming off an injury but is a first-round caliber talent when healthy.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Dallas continues to strengthen its secondary with the additions of Xavier McKinney and now Igbinoghene. It is a really athletic group.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Los Angeles replaces Todd Gurley with Dobbins. Jared Goff needs someone other than Darrell Henderson.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Tampa Bay adds a slot receiver that Tom Brady covets. The Buccaneers have now added Ezra Cleveland, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Reagor to that offense.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
I've been trying to will it into existence. Weaver is a perfect long-term replacement for Jerry Hughes.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Baltimore adds another weapon to that offense. They are going to be really versatile and also scary.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Miami finally swings back around to take a running back after trading away its early second round pick to move up.
From Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
The Rams fill a big need at the heart of their defense. Gay was a former five-star recruit that displays every bit of it when on the field.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Minnesota gets a precise route-runner with strong hands. He is a savvy addition next to Adam Thielen.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Seattle finally addresses their pass rush considering it sounds as though Jadeveon Clowney has all but moved on this offseason.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Tennessee lands a steal at the end of Round 2. He can step in alongside Kevin Byard and bring another versatile, physical element to Mike Vrabel's defense.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Green Bay lands its quarterback of the future with the big-armed Eason. He can sit and learn behind Aaron Rodgers similar to what Rodgers did under Brett Favre.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Kansas City adds to its interior offensive line in Round 2. Along with secondary, those are the two biggest weaknesses on the Super Bowl champions.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Davis-Gaither is a second-round caliber player to me. He is a smaller, rangy linebacker that should fit well into the culture that Seattle has fostered.
