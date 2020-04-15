Two-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Giants take Isaiah Simmons, Patriots land a QB in Round 1

Most of us think the Giants will pick an offensive tackle in the first round, but what if they go in a different direction.

Shouldn't we expect the unexpected when it comes to Dave Gettleman and the New York Giants? It seems as though an offensive tackle at No. 4 overall would make the most sense -- to help Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley -- but Isaiah Simmons isn't out of the question, right? In this mock, the Giants go linebacker in the top 5 and really shake things up. Later in Round 1, the Vikings get aggressive when a top defender falls. Oh, and the Patriots pick a quarterback. Figured I should mention that. 

Before we get to the picks, these are the terms of the three trades I have in Round 1: 

  • Dolphins get No. 3; Lions get No. 5, No. 39, a 2021 second-round pick and Albert Wilson
  • Vikings get No. 17 overall; Cowboys get No. 22 overall, No. 58 
  • Raiders get No. 10 overall; Browns get No. 12 overall, No. 80

OK, let's get to it.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Will the Dolphins call? Maybe. And, heck, maybe the Bengals pick up. But they're picking Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
There's a chance the Dolphins get a little worried someone leapfrogs them for a quarterback, so they'll likely call Washington, but Ron Rivera's club will ultimately pick Young.
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Could this be a move for Justin Herbert? That's the speculation now. I don't buy it. #TankForTua comes to fruition.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Dave Gettleman stays the course and throws a nasty curveball inside the top 5 with Simmons, a freaky playmaker at the second level.
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
This is the ideal scenario for the Detroit, so after getting two second-rounders and a veteran receiver, the Lions land the top corner in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
There very well could be a mystery team that makes a play for Herbert here. A little more than a week out, I go with "chalk" here for a club that needs a long-term answer at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
With Simmons and Okudah gone, the Panthers go with a player in Brown who'll instantly boost their run defense that was pretty bad in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Could the Cardinals trade down? Yes. But with Wirfs available, it's a no-brainer here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jaguars have to get a defensive disruptor up front and Kinlaw provides serious pass-rush ability in the post-Calais Campbell era for Jacksonville.
  Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden get too antsy as they see the receivers drop, and swing a deal with Cleveland to get the best separator in the class in Jeudy.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jets are ecstatic to add Ruggs to the receiver group for Sam Darnold, although offensive tackle would be considered here.
  Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 12
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Move down two spots, get an extra pick, then land Becton at No. 12 overall. Nice development for first-time GM Andrew Berry.
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
With Lamb, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, the 49ers would be absolutely ridiculous after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Buccaneers avoid the temptation to move up to pick a tackle and get a stud here to protect the right side for Tom Brady.
Round 1 - Pick 15
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With the top three receivers gone, the Broncos are more than happy to pick Henderson here to fill the void at cornerback after moving on from Chris Harris.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Xavier McKinney S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons could use a multi-dimensional safety in Dan Quinn's scheme. McKinney did it all for Nick Saban at Alabama.
  Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
As Chaisson falls, the Vikings use their extra ammunition to grab another edge rusher to pair with Danielle Hunter.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Perfect scenario for Miami, getting Tagovailoa's right tackle at this juncture of Round 1.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Raiders need to get more talented and feisty at cornerback. Gladney is one of the nastiest, ball-hawking corners in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The safety position is a weak spot in Jacksonville, and Delpit and Ronnie Harrison formulate a fun, towering safety tandem after this pick.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
Time for a celebratory drink for Carson Wentz with the selection of Jefferson in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
After sliding back a few spots, the Cowboys get a super-clean corner prospect in Fulton to immediately step in for Byron Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Patriots may have to trade up for Love, but with him falling into their lap here, they can't pass on him.
Round 1 - Pick 24
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
Another outside rusher in New Orleans? With Epenesa, the Saints plan to use him inside quite a bit, and he's good long-term insurance at a valuable position.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Noah Igbinoghene CB
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
Igbinoghene is a freaky specimen with his best football in front of him.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Antoine Winfield Jr. S
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
4th
Winfield is a surprise first-round pick, but the Dolphins love his leadership, ball-skills, instincts, and play against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Ezra Cleveland OL
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
7th
Have to go back to the well for the Seahawks with Cleveland, one of the top three most athletic tackles in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Hello! Taylor with Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson would be downright unfair to opposing run defenses.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
4th
Gallimore is an instant replacement for Jurrell Casey as an interior disruptor for the Titans.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
9th
Reagor, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard make for one heck of a receiver trio in Green Bay for Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The 49ers get a big, athletic road-grader for their highly efficient run game.
Round 1 - Pick 32
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Swift would give the Chiefs an absolutely terrifying offense because of his receiving chops.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 2
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Queen gives the Bengals an ultra-active, pass-coverage specialist at the linebacker spot.
  From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Colts need more secondary receiving threats, and they get one with the explosive Aiyuk.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Ross Blacklock DL
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Blacklock has a freaky first step, and the Lions love building the trenches.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Giants get an electric, bendy edge, a much-needed type of player on their defense.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
If Murray landed here, the Chargers would have a plethora of speed on defense.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
8th
Johnson has first-round flashes and the size to play on the outside. Easy choice here for Carolina.
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
8th
After trading back in Round 1, the Lions get a complement to Kenny Golladay in the athletic Mims.
  From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Marlon Davidson DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
5th
Davidson is going to play inside in the NFL and has a quick first step, low-center-of-gravity power, and nice hand work.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Jeremy Chinn S
Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Browns take one of the most fun defensive prospects in this class with ridiculous versatility and explosiveness.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
8th
This pick is made with the future in mind at left tackle after Cam Robinson has disappointed there.
  From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
5th
Jones can play inside or outside but projects best at tackle due to his combination of length, athleticism, balance, and power.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Corner might be a bigger need for Indianapolis, but Gross-Matos is too tremendous of a value to pass on here.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Brady gets a bellcow back in Tampa.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Isaiah Wilson OL
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
10th
The Broncos decide to wait on receiver and bolster their offensive tackle position.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Lewis is a long, powerful edge rusher who can play like a first-rounder if he stays healthy.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
100th
POSITION RNK
21st
The Jets give Darnold a crazy-long, athletic right tackle to strengthen the offensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
70th
POSITION RNK
11th
Hamler is a game-breaker with flashes of outstanding YAC abilities.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
Terrell has all the tools and experience to be a shutdown outside cornerback in the NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
7th
This is a nice development for the Cowboys. Cornerback in Round 1. Edge rusher in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Uche looks like a rangy off-ball linebacker on one play, then he converts to the edge and is an explosive rusher the next.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Jordyn Brooks LB
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
128th
POSITION RNK
10th
It will take time for Brooks to learn the nuances of covering, yet his explosiveness could get him drafted in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
With many of the top corners and edge rushers unavailable, the Bills ironically land Higgins in Round 2 after the two were paired often in Round 1.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Willie Gay Jr. LB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
12th
Gay is incredibly fast to the football and flashed in coverage at Mississippi State.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Jonah Jackson OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
84th
POSITION RNK
16th
The Dolphins absolutely need to address the offensive line, so they take another blocker early.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Tyler Biadasz OL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
14th
Biadasz has phenomenal movement skills at the center spot which are needed in Sean McVay's scheme.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Matt Hennessy OL
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
15th
The Cowboys get a replacement for Travis Frederick with the bouncy, balanced center from Temple.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Michael Ojemudia CB
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
104th
POSITION RNK
14th
Ojemudia would star in Seattle's Cover 3 based system thanks to his instincts, length, and ball skills.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
9th
Greenard needs to work on his consistency, yet starting as the No. 2 rusher behind Matthew Judon will mean he doesn't have immense pressure instantly.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
12th
Niang is the instant starter at right tackle in the Titans run-based offense. He has awesome athleticism despite his large frame.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Justin Madubuike DL
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Madubuike is a strong, sturdy interior rusher with a good first step.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Damon Arnette CB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
10th
Arnette is an in-your-face, versatile outside corner who routinely finds the football in the air.
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Chase Claypool WR
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
82nd
POSITION RNK
13th
Good luck covering Claypool and DK Metcalf in Seattle. Size and speed galore.
