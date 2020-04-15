Two-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Giants take Isaiah Simmons, Patriots land a QB in Round 1

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Will the Dolphins call? Maybe. And, heck, maybe the Bengals pick up. But they're picking Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There's a chance the Dolphins get a little worried someone leapfrogs them for a quarterback, so they'll likely call Washington, but Ron Rivera's club will ultimately pick Young.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Could this be a move for Justin Herbert? That's the speculation now. I don't buy it. #TankForTua comes to fruition.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Dave Gettleman stays the course and throws a nasty curveball inside the top 5 with Simmons, a freaky playmaker at the second level.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st This is the ideal scenario for the Detroit, so after getting two second-rounders and a veteran receiver, the Lions land the top corner in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th There very well could be a mystery team that makes a play for Herbert here. A little more than a week out, I go with "chalk" here for a club that needs a long-term answer at quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st With Simmons and Okudah gone, the Panthers go with a player in Brown who'll instantly boost their run defense that was pretty bad in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Could the Cardinals trade down? Yes. But with Wirfs available, it's a no-brainer here.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars have to get a defensive disruptor up front and Kinlaw provides serious pass-rush ability in the post-Calais Campbell era for Jacksonville.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 10 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden get too antsy as they see the receivers drop, and swing a deal with Cleveland to get the best separator in the class in Jeudy.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets are ecstatic to add Ruggs to the receiver group for Sam Darnold, although offensive tackle would be considered here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 12 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Move down two spots, get an extra pick, then land Becton at No. 12 overall. Nice development for first-time GM Andrew Berry.

Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st With Lamb, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, the 49ers would be absolutely ridiculous after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Buccaneers avoid the temptation to move up to pick a tackle and get a stud here to protect the right side for Tom Brady.

Round 1 - Pick 15 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd With the top three receivers gone, the Broncos are more than happy to pick Henderson here to fill the void at cornerback after moving on from Chris Harris.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons could use a multi-dimensional safety in Dan Quinn's scheme. McKinney did it all for Nick Saban at Alabama.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 17 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd As Chaisson falls, the Vikings use their extra ammunition to grab another edge rusher to pair with Danielle Hunter.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Perfect scenario for Miami, getting Tagovailoa's right tackle at this juncture of Round 1.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th The Raiders need to get more talented and feisty at cornerback. Gladney is one of the nastiest, ball-hawking corners in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd The safety position is a weak spot in Jacksonville, and Delpit and Ronnie Harrison formulate a fun, towering safety tandem after this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Time for a celebratory drink for Carson Wentz with the selection of Jefferson in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd After sliding back a few spots, the Cowboys get a super-clean corner prospect in Fulton to immediately step in for Byron Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots may have to trade up for Love, but with him falling into their lap here, they can't pass on him.

Round 1 - Pick 24 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Another outside rusher in New Orleans? With Epenesa, the Saints plan to use him inside quite a bit, and he's good long-term insurance at a valuable position.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Igbinoghene is a freaky specimen with his best football in front of him.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Antoine Winfield Jr. S Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 4th Winfield is a surprise first-round pick, but the Dolphins love his leadership, ball-skills, instincts, and play against the run.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th Have to go back to the well for the Seahawks with Cleveland, one of the top three most athletic tackles in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Hello! Taylor with Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson would be downright unfair to opposing run defenses.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th Gallimore is an instant replacement for Jurrell Casey as an interior disruptor for the Titans.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 9th Reagor, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard make for one heck of a receiver trio in Green Bay for Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th The 49ers get a big, athletic road-grader for their highly efficient run game.