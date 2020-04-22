Two-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots trade with Cowboys, Packers plan for life after Aaron Rodgers

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st If the Bengals take more than five minutes to announce their pick, they should have to forfeit the rights to Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Washington ignores trade offers and selects the draft's best player regardless of position.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Thursday, we find out if the smokescreens are legitimate. If teams are truly calling Washington to potentially move up, then there is interest in the quarterbacks. I still believe Tagovailoa is the better prospect. Detroit trades No. 3 and No. 85 for No. 5, No. 39 and No. 185.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd I think Dave Gettleman will take a tackle here. They invested in the linebacker room this offseason and they don't want to be in a position to replace both tackles next year. Tristan Wirfs and Wills jump out as the most likely picks, and I believe Wills is safer.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit is able to slide down a few spots and still select the player that they coveted.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles will have a hard time convincing anyone that they are not interested in a quarterback. Herbert is the best available when Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Matt Rhule values athleticism and believes everything else will fall into place. Simmons is a unicorn athletically. The coach will be confident that his coaching staff will develop Simmons into the type of player that everyone knows he can become.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona needs to protect Kyler Murray in order to open up its offense. The selection of Wirfs is a solid investment because he can play offensive guard if it does not work out on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville has a need at defensive tackle. It just so happens that the best player on the board plays the position.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Cleveland is faced with a decision between Mekhi Becton and Thomas. I do not think they can go wrong either way.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Joe Douglas is going to fix the offensive line before he turns his attention to the wide receiver and edge rusher positions. Wide receiver is deep this year so the Jets know they can get quality players at the position beyond Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas loves the Alabama development. I could see them targeting either Henry Ruggs III or Jeudy. It would also not be a surprise if they took C.J. Henderson here and then looked to move up for one of these three receivers.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd San Francisco could easily slide down a bit but they traded away a really good player to receive this pick. I think they should stand pat and select the speedster from Alabama. It will open up their offense even more.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta gives up No. 16 and No. 119 in exchange for No. 14. Tampa Bay was willing to move back with all four offensive tackles off the board. The Falcons end Henderson's fall.

Round 1 - Pick 15 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Denver does not get an offensive tackle or its wide receiver of choice. The Broncos could look at Javon Kinlaw as well, but Lamb is the answer.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 16 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Jefferson is closer to the top group than he is towards the other receivers projected in the bottom half of the first round. Philadelphia moves up to nab a difference maker at the position. The Eagles give up No. 21, No. 53 and No. 168 for No. 16 and No. 76.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 17 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots are looking over their shoulders at the Saints and decide to move up for the right to select Love. Jarrett Stidham could be their answer but Love offers so much more upside. The Cowboys give up No. 17 in exchange for No. 23, No. 87 and a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th It might be a little rich for Jones here but Miami needs to solve the offensive tackle position now that they have Tagovailoa under center.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders land two top-10 caliber players with Jerry Jeudy and Kinlaw.

Round 1 - Pick 20 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Jacksonville is filling some needs on the defensive side of the ball. When do they plan to address offensive tackle, wide receiver and running back positions?

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 21 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 7th The Buccaneers get an offensive tackle to protect Tom Brady. Cleveland is a really solid player and can help solidify that unit.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota replaces Everson Griffen with Gross-Matos. He is a really solid, strong player on the edge. They still have another first-round pick to potentially address the wide receiver or cornerback positions.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Dallas is able to slide down, recoup some picks and still nab the top safety prospect in this draft class. McKinney has the versatility to play some nickel as well.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Murray gives the Saints a rangy linebacker option alongside Demario Davis. They will be an active, aggressive defense as they look to pull out a Super Bowl win in potentially Drew Brees' final season.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th Minnesota lands a cornerback to replace Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. There is more work to be done but Johnson is a start.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Miami opts to go best player available. It would not be a surprise to see them select interior offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz either.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd Delpit, to me, is still a first-round talent even if it is a bit of a gamble. Seattle can slide him into the secondary alongside Quandre Diggs.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Loaded with speed on offense, Baltimore now adds some more speed to the defense. Queen is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker that should provide a spark on that side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 29 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd No one knows where Jadeveon Clowney will sign this offseason but Tennessee needs some additional pass rush if they do not sign him. With that being said, they will probably sign him one minute after this article is published.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Green Bay lands a dynamic wide receiver to support Aaron Rodgers in his later years. Aiyuk provides some return ability as well.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th New York moves up to select an interior offensive lineman. They intend to protect Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The selections of Jedrick Wills and Ruiz validates that strategy.