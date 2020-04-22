Two-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa slips to Chargers, Falcons trade up for C.J Henderson
We see a ridiculous amount of offensive tackles and receivers in Round 1
Without a gossip-filled pro day circuit during the pre-draft cycle, we didn't get nearly as many juicy rumors leading into the 2020 NFL Draft, so mock drafts are probably going to be, yes, way worse than usual.
But it's all good. I still think a boatload of receivers and offensive tackles are going in Round 1, and Tua Tagovailoa will fall out of the top 5.
(There's a distinct possibility the Dolphins have orchestrated the purposeful smear job of the century with Tagovailoa so they don't have to trade up for him, I just think there's too much smoke for all the rumors about him falling out of the top 5 to be completely fabricated.)
This is my final 2020 NFL mock draft.
Before we get to the picks, these are the terms of the three trades I have in Round 1:
- Falcons get No. 8 overall; Cardinals get No. 16, No. 47
- Dolphins get No. 13 overall; 49ers get No. 18, No. 70, No. 141
- Eagles get No. 19 overall, Raiders get No. 21, No. 127, No. 145
And the three trades I have in Round 2:
- Colts get No. 41 overall; Browns get No. 44, No. 122
- Buccaneers get No. 40 overall; Texans get No. 45, No. 117
- Seahawks get No. 54 overall; Bills get No. 59, No. 101
- OK, let's get to it.
Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Soon, the only guarantee in this first round will be locked in. Burrow to Bengals.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
As they should, the Redskins are making a final effort to drum up interest in this pick for a trade back. But ultimately, I doubt they get blown away with an offer.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
I've officially flipped. I don't see Tua Tagovailoa going inside the top 5 anymore. The Lions would love to move down. Instead, they aren't blown away by an offer and pick Okudah to become their No. 1 cornerback right away.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
How about a non-surprise from Dave Gettleman. Wirfs to the G-Men.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
It wouldn't shock me if this was an offensive tackle, but I guess the real shock would be no Tagovailoa to the Dolphins.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
The Chargers simply cannot pass on Tagovailoa here. And with Tyrod Taylor on the roster, there won't be a major need to rush Tagovailoa onto the field in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
This is a Matt Rhule type of prospect. Simmons is a lab-created player who will help usher in the new era of the positionless second-level defender.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 8
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
This is where the Falcons strike to get the talented cornerback they desperately need.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
After trading Calais Campbell this offseason, the Jaguars could use more beef on the interior of their defensive line. They'd get that with the ultra-powerful Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Browns could move out of this pick, but with Thomas -- a true left tackle -- on the board and the Jets picking right after them, the Browns don't get too cute, and just pick him.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
With a loaded receiver group and a top-heavy offensive tackle class, the Jets go with Becton here.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Ruggs gives the Raiders the big-play element they want at the receiver spot.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
The Dolphins need all the offensive line help they can get, and instead of waiting and hoping a top prospect at that position falls to them at No. 18 overall, they get aggressive and trade up for Wills.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
The Buccaneers pick the well-rounded Jones to man the right tackle spot for Tom Brady's club.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Elation in John Elway's mansion in Denver. He types this pick in instantly when the Broncos go on the clock.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 16
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Would the Cardinals have liked an offensive tackle here? Sure. But Lamb is too sensational of a prospect to pass up, as is the ability to pair him with Kyler Murray. Giddy up.
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Cowboys need to add more juice to the pass rush, and Chaisson gives them that in a big way.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The 49ers add some wiggle and slot production to their offense in Jefferson after trading back. Nice navigating.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 19
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
The Eagles can't see a run on receivers go right in front of them, so Howie Roseman ascends up the board and drafts a receiver prospect with size and game-breaking speed.
Round 1 - Pick 20
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Terrell is a long, superb athlete who finds the football routinely and can mirror down the field. Prudent -- non-flashy -- pick for the Jaguars here.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
While his long speed and awareness when the football is arriving are in question, Diggs is a physically dominant press man cornerback that'd bring a real edge to the Raiders secondary at the corner spot.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Finding a replacement for Stefon Diggs is a must, and Reagor has super-slippery tendencies on the field and freaky downfield explosion.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
The Patriots go with an ascending outside pass rusher to boost that group in a big way.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
New Orleans stops Kinlaw's fall and lands the premier inside pass rusher in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 25
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
With Jackson, he could go into 2020 in a competition with Riley Reiff at left tackle but doesn't have to be rushed onto the field. He needs time to get stronger but the physical tools are there.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
The Dolphins want a leader on the back end of their defense, and that's precisely what they'd get with McKinney, who's capable of doing it all.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Can't get away from this pairing because it's too perfect. Offensive tackle is a major need for Seattle, and Cleveland is a fine athlete.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Uche sneaks into the first round because of his legitimate linebacker/edge versatility and the well-rounded skill sets he has at both positions. Plus, the Ravens are really in need of linebacker and edge-rusher help.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
The Titans let Jack Conklin walk in free agency and pick his immediate replacement in Wilson, a gargantuan road-grader with impressive feet.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Even after signing Christian Kirksey in free agency, the Packers address the linebacker spot with a missile of a player in Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Ruiz is the perfect type of center to be inserted into Kyle Shanahan's zone-blocking scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Igbinoghene has all the athletic gifts to be a star outside corner in the NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
The Bengals have to get springier at linebacker, and Queen is as bouncy as they come at the position.
From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
This is a stellar selection for the Colts because of Aiyuk's size/explosive combination.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
I could see Matt Patricia being into what the versatile Davidson will bring as a college defensive end who's bulked up to play inside.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Baun is a dynamic, bendy edge rusher who can play linebacker at times if needed.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Even with Austin Ekeler extended, the Chargers want to add more talent to the running back room. Swift would give Los Angeles two stellar receiving backs.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Panthers get a long, versatile, ultra-aggressive cornerback to bring a feisty nature to their cornerback room.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Too good of a talent for the Dolphins to pass up here, and Epenesa will help Miami's edge and inside spots on the defensive line.
Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
The Buccaneers are going all-in, so Licht makes a move to get a true bell-cow back in Taylor early in Round 2.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
In this mock, the Colts nearly picked Love with their first pick in the second round, but as he slipped, Chris Ballard decided to make the call to trade up to get him.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Pittman's NFL-veteran like approach to playing wide receiver piques the interest of head coach Doug Marrone.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Bears are more than happy to halt Fulton's fall here. He's a super-versatile cornerback prospect with clean film.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Tackling woes be damned. The Browns would like size and play-making ability at safety, and Delpit gives them both.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
The Texans have to add size and talent to the interior of their defensive line and do so with the lightning quick Blacklock.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
With Chinn and Justin Simmons, the Broncos would have two ridiculous athletes at the safety spot.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
It wouldn't hurt if the Cardinals had a true No. 2 edge rusher to Chandler Jones, and Okwara has crazy, high-end flashes.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Glorious fit for the Steelers, getting a YAC specialist in Shenault to round out the receiver room.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Higgins plummet lands him in Chicago, and he's a great fit for the aggressive Nick Foles.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
The Cowboys take Cushenberry to immediately replace Travis Frederick, who leaves some giant shoes to fill at the center spot.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Weaver gives the Rams the polished skill set they need on the outside of their defensive front.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
The Eagles need as much infusion of talent as they can get in their secondary, and Dugger can make plays all over the back portion of the defense as well as strike downhill.
Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Good luck defending Claypool and DK Metcalf down the field in contested-catch situations on rainbows from Russell Wilson.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Hunt has tackle upside -- he played there in college -- but instantly slots in as a road-grading guard for Baltimore.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
With Dobbins, the Dolphins draft their No. 1 runner who has good vision, power, and solid cutting skills.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Brooks is a lightning bolt across the field, and linebacker is a clear need for the Rams.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Arnette has a chippy, in-your-face style and seemingly always knows when the ball is arriving.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
While not a superb athlete, Anae is a master with his hands and his motor never stops humming.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs
What better team to pick Bowden -- a receiver turned quarterback with running back skills -- than the Ravens?
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
The Titans get an interior disruptor which became a need right after moving on from Jurrell Casey.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Eason has immense talent. He needs time to learn how to deal with pressure.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Andy Reid will love the receiving capabilities of Edwards-Helaire, an unfair addition to this Kansas City offense.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
James Lynch DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Lynch is a big, long, and athletic defensive tackle who could play anywhere up front in Seattle.
