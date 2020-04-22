Two-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa slips to Chargers, Falcons trade up for C.J Henderson

We see a ridiculous amount of offensive tackles and receivers in Round 1

Without a gossip-filled pro day circuit during the pre-draft cycle, we didn't get nearly as many juicy rumors leading into the 2020 NFL Draft, so mock drafts are probably going to be, yes, way worse than usual. 

But it's all good. I still think a boatload of receivers and offensive tackles are going in Round 1, and Tua Tagovailoa will fall out of the top 5.

(There's a distinct possibility the Dolphins have orchestrated the purposeful smear job of the century with Tagovailoa so they don't have to trade up for him, I just think there's too much smoke for all the rumors about him falling out of the top 5 to be completely fabricated.)

This is my final 2020 NFL mock draft. 

Before we get to the picks, these are the terms of the three trades I have in Round 1: 

  • Falcons get No. 8 overall; Cardinals get No. 16, No. 47
  • Dolphins get No. 13 overall; 49ers get No. 18, No. 70, No. 141
  • Eagles get No. 19 overall, Raiders get No. 21, No. 127, No. 145

And the three trades I have in Round 2:

  • Colts get No. 41 overall; Browns get No. 44, No. 122
  • Buccaneers get No. 40 overall; Texans get No. 45, No. 117
  • Seahawks get No. 54 overall; Bills get No. 59, No. 101
  • OK, let's get to it.
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Soon, the only guarantee in this first round will be locked in. Burrow to Bengals.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
As they should, the Redskins are making a final effort to drum up interest in this pick for a trade back. But ultimately, I doubt they get blown away with an offer.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
I've officially flipped. I don't see Tua Tagovailoa going inside the top 5 anymore. The Lions would love to move down. Instead, they aren't blown away by an offer and pick Okudah to become their No. 1 cornerback right away.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
How about a non-surprise from Dave Gettleman. Wirfs to the G-Men.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
It wouldn't shock me if this was an offensive tackle, but I guess the real shock would be no Tagovailoa to the Dolphins.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Chargers simply cannot pass on Tagovailoa here. And with Tyrod Taylor on the roster, there won't be a major need to rush Tagovailoa onto the field in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
This is a Matt Rhule type of prospect. Simmons is a lab-created player who will help usher in the new era of the positionless second-level defender.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 8
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
This is where the Falcons strike to get the talented cornerback they desperately need.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
After trading Calais Campbell this offseason, the Jaguars could use more beef on the interior of their defensive line. They'd get that with the ultra-powerful Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Browns could move out of this pick, but with Thomas -- a true left tackle -- on the board and the Jets picking right after them, the Browns don't get too cute, and just pick him.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
With a loaded receiver group and a top-heavy offensive tackle class, the Jets go with Becton here.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Ruggs gives the Raiders the big-play element they want at the receiver spot.
  Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins need all the offensive line help they can get, and instead of waiting and hoping a top prospect at that position falls to them at No. 18 overall, they get aggressive and trade up for Wills.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Buccaneers pick the well-rounded Jones to man the right tackle spot for Tom Brady's club.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Elation in John Elway's mansion in Denver. He types this pick in instantly when the Broncos go on the clock.
  Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 16
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Would the Cardinals have liked an offensive tackle here? Sure. But Lamb is too sensational of a prospect to pass up, as is the ability to pair him with Kyler Murray. Giddy up.
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cowboys need to add more juice to the pass rush, and Chaisson gives them that in a big way.
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 18
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
The 49ers add some wiggle and slot production to their offense in Jefferson after trading back. Nice navigating.
  Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 19
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Eagles can't see a run on receivers go right in front of them, so Howie Roseman ascends up the board and drafts a receiver prospect with size and game-breaking speed.
Round 1 - Pick 20
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
Terrell is a long, superb athlete who finds the football routinely and can mirror down the field. Prudent -- non-flashy -- pick for the Jaguars here.
  Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
While his long speed and awareness when the football is arriving are in question, Diggs is a physically dominant press man cornerback that'd bring a real edge to the Raiders secondary at the corner spot.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
9th
Finding a replacement for Stefon Diggs is a must, and Reagor has super-slippery tendencies on the field and freaky downfield explosion.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Patriots go with an ascending outside pass rusher to boost that group in a big way.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
New Orleans stops Kinlaw's fall and lands the premier inside pass rusher in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
9th
With Jackson, he could go into 2020 in a competition with Riley Reiff at left tackle but doesn't have to be rushed onto the field. He needs time to get stronger but the physical tools are there.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Xavier McKinney S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins want a leader on the back end of their defense, and that's precisely what they'd get with McKinney, who's capable of doing it all.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Ezra Cleveland OL
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
7th
Can't get away from this pairing because it's too perfect. Offensive tackle is a major need for Seattle, and Cleveland is a fine athlete.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Uche sneaks into the first round because of his legitimate linebacker/edge versatility and the well-rounded skill sets he has at both positions. Plus, the Ravens are really in need of linebacker and edge-rusher help.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Isaiah Wilson OL
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Titans let Jack Conklin walk in free agency and pick his immediate replacement in Wilson, a gargantuan road-grader with impressive feet.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Even after signing Christian Kirksey in free agency, the Packers address the linebacker spot with a missile of a player in Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Ruiz is the perfect type of center to be inserted into Kyle Shanahan's zone-blocking scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Noah Igbinoghene CB
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Igbinoghene has all the athletic gifts to be a star outside corner in the NFL.
Round 2
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bengals have to get springier at linebacker, and Queen is as bouncy as they come at the position.
  From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
This is a stellar selection for the Colts because of Aiyuk's size/explosive combination.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Marlon Davidson DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
5th
I could see Matt Patricia being into what the versatile Davidson will bring as a college defensive end who's bulked up to play inside.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Baun is a dynamic, bendy edge rusher who can play linebacker at times if needed.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Even with Austin Ekeler extended, the Chargers want to add more talent to the running back room. Swift would give Los Angeles two stellar receiving backs.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Panthers get a long, versatile, ultra-aggressive cornerback to bring a feisty nature to their cornerback room.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
Too good of a talent for the Dolphins to pass up here, and Epenesa will help Miami's edge and inside spots on the defensive line.
  Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Buccaneers are going all-in, so Licht makes a move to get a true bell-cow back in Taylor early in Round 2.
  Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
In this mock, the Colts nearly picked Love with their first pick in the second round, but as he slipped, Chris Ballard decided to make the call to trade up to get him.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Michael Pittman Jr. WR
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
10th
Pittman's NFL-veteran like approach to playing wide receiver piques the interest of head coach Doug Marrone.
  From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bears are more than happy to halt Fulton's fall here. He's a super-versatile cornerback prospect with clean film.
  Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Tackling woes be damned. The Browns would like size and play-making ability at safety, and Delpit gives them both.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Ross Blacklock DL
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Texans have to add size and talent to the interior of their defensive line and do so with the lightning quick Blacklock.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Jeremy Chinn S
Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
4th
With Chinn and Justin Simmons, the Broncos would have two ridiculous athletes at the safety spot.
  Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
8th
It wouldn't hurt if the Cardinals had a true No. 2 edge rusher to Chandler Jones, and Okwara has crazy, high-end flashes.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
11th
After going offensive tackle in Round 1, the Jets get a rocket in Hamler.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Glorious fit for the Steelers, getting a YAC specialist in Shenault to round out the receiver room.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Higgins plummet lands him in Chicago, and he's a great fit for the aggressive Nick Foles.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Lloyd Cushenberry III OL
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
15th
The Cowboys take Cushenberry to immediately replace Travis Frederick, who leaves some giant shoes to fill at the center spot.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Weaver gives the Rams the polished skill set they need on the outside of their defensive front.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Kyle Dugger S
Lenoir-Rhyne • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Eagles need as much infusion of talent as they can get in their secondary, and Dugger can make plays all over the back portion of the defense as well as strike downhill.
  Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Chase Claypool WR
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
12th
Good luck defending Claypool and DK Metcalf down the field in contested-catch situations on rainbows from Russell Wilson.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
86th
POSITION RNK
17th
Hunt has tackle upside -- he played there in college -- but instantly slots in as a road-grading guard for Baltimore.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With Dobbins, the Dolphins draft their No. 1 runner who has good vision, power, and solid cutting skills.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Jordyn Brooks LB
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
139th
POSITION RNK
11th
Brooks is a lightning bolt across the field, and linebacker is a clear need for the Rams.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Damon Arnette CB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
64th
POSITION RNK
10th
Arnette has a chippy, in-your-face style and seemingly always knows when the ball is arriving.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
93rd
POSITION RNK
11th
While not a superb athlete, Anae is a master with his hands and his motor never stops humming.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Lynn Bowden Jr. WR
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
144th
POSITION RNK
25th
What better team to pick Bowden -- a receiver turned quarterback with running back skills -- than the Ravens?
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Titans get an interior disruptor which became a need right after moving on from Jurrell Casey.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
Eason has immense talent. He needs time to learn how to deal with pressure.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
5th
Andy Reid will love the receiving capabilities of Edwards-Helaire, an unfair addition to this Kansas City offense.
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
James Lynch DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
184th
POSITION RNK
15th
Lynch is a big, long, and athletic defensive tackle who could play anywhere up front in Seattle.
