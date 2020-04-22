Two-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa slips to Chargers, Falcons trade up for C.J Henderson

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Soon, the only guarantee in this first round will be locked in. Burrow to Bengals.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st As they should, the Redskins are making a final effort to drum up interest in this pick for a trade back. But ultimately, I doubt they get blown away with an offer.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st I've officially flipped. I don't see Tua Tagovailoa going inside the top 5 anymore. The Lions would love to move down. Instead, they aren't blown away by an offer and pick Okudah to become their No. 1 cornerback right away.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st How about a non-surprise from Dave Gettleman. Wirfs to the G-Men.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd It wouldn't shock me if this was an offensive tackle, but I guess the real shock would be no Tagovailoa to the Dolphins.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers simply cannot pass on Tagovailoa here. And with Tyrod Taylor on the roster, there won't be a major need to rush Tagovailoa onto the field in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st This is a Matt Rhule type of prospect. Simmons is a lab-created player who will help usher in the new era of the positionless second-level defender.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 8 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd This is where the Falcons strike to get the talented cornerback they desperately need.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st After trading Calais Campbell this offseason, the Jaguars could use more beef on the interior of their defensive line. They'd get that with the ultra-powerful Brown.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns could move out of this pick, but with Thomas -- a true left tackle -- on the board and the Jets picking right after them, the Browns don't get too cute, and just pick him.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th With a loaded receiver group and a top-heavy offensive tackle class, the Jets go with Becton here.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs gives the Raiders the big-play element they want at the receiver spot.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 13 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins need all the offensive line help they can get, and instead of waiting and hoping a top prospect at that position falls to them at No. 18 overall, they get aggressive and trade up for Wills.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Buccaneers pick the well-rounded Jones to man the right tackle spot for Tom Brady's club.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Elation in John Elway's mansion in Denver. He types this pick in instantly when the Broncos go on the clock.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 16 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Would the Cardinals have liked an offensive tackle here? Sure. But Lamb is too sensational of a prospect to pass up, as is the ability to pair him with Kyler Murray. Giddy up.

Round 1 - Pick 17 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys need to add more juice to the pass rush, and Chaisson gives them that in a big way.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 18 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The 49ers add some wiggle and slot production to their offense in Jefferson after trading back. Nice navigating.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 19 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 8th The Eagles can't see a run on receivers go right in front of them, so Howie Roseman ascends up the board and drafts a receiver prospect with size and game-breaking speed.

Round 1 - Pick 20 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Terrell is a long, superb athlete who finds the football routinely and can mirror down the field. Prudent -- non-flashy -- pick for the Jaguars here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 21 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th While his long speed and awareness when the football is arriving are in question, Diggs is a physically dominant press man cornerback that'd bring a real edge to the Raiders secondary at the corner spot.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 9th Finding a replacement for Stefon Diggs is a must, and Reagor has super-slippery tendencies on the field and freaky downfield explosion.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Patriots go with an ascending outside pass rusher to boost that group in a big way.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd New Orleans stops Kinlaw's fall and lands the premier inside pass rusher in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 9th With Jackson, he could go into 2020 in a competition with Riley Reiff at left tackle but doesn't have to be rushed onto the field. He needs time to get stronger but the physical tools are there.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins want a leader on the back end of their defense, and that's precisely what they'd get with McKinney, who's capable of doing it all.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 7th Can't get away from this pairing because it's too perfect. Offensive tackle is a major need for Seattle, and Cleveland is a fine athlete.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Josh Uche EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 7th Uche sneaks into the first round because of his legitimate linebacker/edge versatility and the well-rounded skill sets he has at both positions. Plus, the Ravens are really in need of linebacker and edge-rusher help.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Isaiah Wilson OL Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th The Titans let Jack Conklin walk in free agency and pick his immediate replacement in Wilson, a gargantuan road-grader with impressive feet.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Even after signing Christian Kirksey in free agency, the Packers address the linebacker spot with a missile of a player in Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th Ruiz is the perfect type of center to be inserted into Kyle Shanahan's zone-blocking scheme.