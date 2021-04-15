Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect ever, so yeah, the Jaguars are picking him here.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Wilson to the Jets has been obvious for a few months now, and last week's trade of Sam Darnold cemented it. From Provo, Utah to the New York City media market for Wilson.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Sure, Mac Jones checks the boxes Kyle Shanahan likes in a quarterback. Do you know who else does? Justin Fields. And he's the most accurate passer of all the top quarterbacks in this draft class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 4 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th The Broncos don't sit on their hands at the quarterback spot. They make an aggressive move to put serious pressure on Drew Lock in 2021. In an ideal world for the Broncos, Lock plays really well this season then they could trade him for big-time draft capital and insert Lance into the starting lineup next season. In this trade, the Falcons send No. 4 overall and No. 142 (Round 5) to Denver and get No. 40 (Round 2) and No. 192 (Round 6) from the Broncos, along with pick No. 9 and a 2022 first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals are doing their best to get the 2019 LSU band back together. You know, the season when Joe Burrow threw 60 touchdowns. Chase represents correct value here.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins need to give Tua Tagovailoa all the weapons to see if he's the guy after Year 2. Smith to Miami seems decently likely.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st After their trade back, the Falcons jump at an opportunity to pick Kyle Pitts, and strike a deal with rebuilding Detroit. In this trade, the Lions receive No. 68 (Round 3) and a 2022 fourth-round pick from Atlanta along with the Falcons' No. 9 overall pick.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers are ecstatic with the developments in front of them. They know they need to protect Sam Darnold well to have any chance to tap into his potential.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 9 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions get more early picks and still land Waddle, someone new GM Brad Holmes could view similarly to Brandin Cooks who excelled with the Rams when Holmes was there.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Given the explosiveness of his workout, it wouldn't surprise me at all if Horn goes ahead of Surtain -- who had a fine workout too but isn't as twitchy on film.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Zaven Collins EDGE Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Another surprise in the top half of Round 1. Collins has the size, athleticism, and three-down ability to make GM Dave Gettleman fall in love with his potential on the field.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd If Surtain is here at No. 12, you can lock this one in. Surtain to the home of Paddy's Pub.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Slater to the Chargers could really unlock Justin Herbert's full potential ... and the young quarterback just won Offensive Rookie of the Year. Although it almost doesn't compute for the Chargers to have a good offensive line, because it's been so long since that was the case.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Is this the easiest prospect-team pairing in Round 1 (after Lawrence and the Jags of course)? I think so. Phillips meets all the physical requirements the Vikings typically have for their top selections and fills a major need.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th On draft night, I think we'll all laugh at the No. 3 overall hype for Jones. Belichick waits patiently and gets his guy who comes with a nice little vote of confidence from his buddy Nick Saban.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th This may be the highest you'll see Vera-Tucker, yet he's an immediate starter on an offensive line that hasn't exactly been sturdy in front of Kyler Murray in his first two seasons in the desert. Yes, it's fun watching Murray run around. But the less of it he's forced into, the better for Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st I could totally see Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock loving the upside Parsons provides at the linebacker spot.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins need more pass-rushing juice on the outside, and Ojulari brings plenty of that along with surprising edge-setting strength.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Leatherwood is the offensive tackle prospect I think goes higher than everyone's expecting. He's big, long, experienced in the SEC and tested through the roof at his pro day. All that sounds like a etched-in-stone first-round prospect, doesn't it?

Round 1 - Pick 20 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Given the uncertainty with Allen Robinson's future, the Bears pick a wideout with similar characteristics to him for new starter Andy Dalton.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Somewhat quietly, the Colts have a big need on the edge. Paye is a rocked-up specimen with an ascending skill set. The Colts can prioritize the offensive line and receiver group on Day 2.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th The Titans have budding star A.J. Brown at receiver, then a whole lot of nothing given the loss of Corey Davis in free agency. Moore is a nifty, explosive slot wideout who can produce immediately.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th The Jets go with a high-floor right tackle to bookend Mekhi Becton for new quarterback Zach Wilson, a quarterback who wasn't pressured much at BYU in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Newsome is a lengthy, loose-hipped outside corner who'd instantly boost Pittsburgh's secondary.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Would Urban Meyer be able to pass on Rondale here? No way.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd JOK to the Browns' suddenly scary defense would be awesome for one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st The blitz-happy Ravens need quality defensive backs to cover and get after the quarterback on occasion, Moehrig can be a star in Wink Martindale's system.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th Watching Jamin Davis and Demario Davis play next to each other would be a blast and would make it pretty likely you'd be getting tackled by someone with the last name "Davis" when playing the Saints.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Packers can't pass on such a talent player falling into their lap at No. 29, especially given David Bakhtiari's age and the fact he's returning from a serious injury.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Ifeatu Melifonwu CB Syracuse • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Melifonwu gives the Bills the lengthy, highly athletic cornerback it could use opposite Tre'Davious White. Serious competition for Levi Wallace.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Barmore slips a bit but the Chiefs are happy to pick him here.