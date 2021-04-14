The 2021 NFL Draft really starts at No. 4 overall with the Atlanta Falcons. While we don't know who the San Francisco 49ers will pick at No. 3 overall, we're positive it's going to be a quarterback. As for the Falcons, we have no clue what position they'll be targeting, or if they'll trade back.
In this mock, the Falcons move out of No. 4 then get aggressive and trade up a few picks later to get their guy after acquiring some extra draft capital. Because we have more clarity inside the top 10 now, let's push this mock out to two rounds.
OK, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect ever, so yeah, the Jaguars are picking him here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Wilson to the Jets has been obvious for a few months now, and last week's trade of Sam Darnold cemented it. From Provo, Utah to the New York City media market for Wilson.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Sure, Mac Jones checks the boxes Kyle Shanahan likes in a quarterback. Do you know who else does? Justin Fields. And he's the most accurate passer of all the top quarterbacks in this draft class.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 4
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
The Broncos don't sit on their hands at the quarterback spot. They make an aggressive move to put serious pressure on Drew Lock in 2021. In an ideal world for the Broncos, Lock plays really well this season then they could trade him for big-time draft capital and insert Lance into the starting lineup next season. In this trade, the Falcons send No. 4 overall and No. 142 (Round 5) to Denver and get No. 40 (Round 2) and No. 192 (Round 6) from the Broncos, along with pick No. 9 and a 2022 first-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
The Bengals are doing their best to get the 2019 LSU band back together. You know, the season when Joe Burrow threw 60 touchdowns. Chase represents correct value here.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
The Dolphins need to give Tua Tagovailoa all the weapons to see if he's the guy after Year 2. Smith to Miami seems decently likely.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 7
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
After their trade back, the Falcons jump at an opportunity to pick Kyle Pitts, and strike a deal with rebuilding Detroit. In this trade, the Lions receive No. 68 (Round 3) and a 2022 fourth-round pick from Atlanta along with the Falcons' No. 9 overall pick.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Panthers are ecstatic with the developments in front of them. They know they need to protect Sam Darnold well to have any chance to tap into his potential.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Lions get more early picks and still land Waddle, someone new GM Brad Holmes could view similarly to Brandin Cooks who excelled with the Rams when Holmes was there.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Given the explosiveness of his workout, it wouldn't surprise me at all if Horn goes ahead of Surtain -- who had a fine workout too but isn't as twitchy on film.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Zaven Collins EDGE
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Another surprise in the top half of Round 1. Collins has the size, athleticism, and three-down ability to make GM Dave Gettleman fall in love with his potential on the field.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
If Surtain is here at No. 12, you can lock this one in. Surtain to the home of Paddy's Pub.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Slater to the Chargers could really unlock Justin Herbert's full potential ... and the young quarterback just won Offensive Rookie of the Year. Although it almost doesn't compute for the Chargers to have a good offensive line, because it's been so long since that was the case.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Is this the easiest prospect-team pairing in Round 1 (after Lawrence and the Jags of course)? I think so. Phillips meets all the physical requirements the Vikings typically have for their top selections and fills a major need.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
On draft night, I think we'll all laugh at the No. 3 overall hype for Jones. Belichick waits patiently and gets his guy who comes with a nice little vote of confidence from his buddy Nick Saban.
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
This may be the highest you'll see Vera-Tucker, yet he's an immediate starter on an offensive line that hasn't exactly been sturdy in front of Kyler Murray in his first two seasons in the desert. Yes, it's fun watching Murray run around. But the less of it he's forced into, the better for Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
I could totally see Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock loving the upside Parsons provides at the linebacker spot.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Dolphins need more pass-rushing juice on the outside, and Ojulari brings plenty of that along with surprising edge-setting strength.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Leatherwood is the offensive tackle prospect I think goes higher than everyone's expecting. He's big, long, experienced in the SEC and tested through the roof at his pro day. All that sounds like a etched-in-stone first-round prospect, doesn't it?
Round 1 - Pick 20
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Given the uncertainty with Allen Robinson's future, the Bears pick a wideout with similar characteristics to him for new starter Andy Dalton.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Somewhat quietly, the Colts have a big need on the edge. Paye is a rocked-up specimen with an ascending skill set. The Colts can prioritize the offensive line and receiver group on Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
The Titans have budding star A.J. Brown at receiver, then a whole lot of nothing given the loss of Corey Davis in free agency. Moore is a nifty, explosive slot wideout who can produce immediately.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The Jets go with a high-floor right tackle to bookend Mekhi Becton for new quarterback Zach Wilson, a quarterback who wasn't pressured much at BYU in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Newsome is a lengthy, loose-hipped outside corner who'd instantly boost Pittsburgh's secondary.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Would Urban Meyer be able to pass on Rondale here? No way.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
JOK to the Browns' suddenly scary defense would be awesome for one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 27
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
The blitz-happy Ravens need quality defensive backs to cover and get after the quarterback on occasion, Moehrig can be a star in Wink Martindale's system.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
Watching Jamin Davis and Demario Davis play next to each other would be a blast and would make it pretty likely you'd be getting tackled by someone with the last name "Davis" when playing the Saints.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Packers can't pass on such a talent player falling into their lap at No. 29, especially given David Bakhtiari's age and the fact he's returning from a serious injury.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Syracuse • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Melifonwu gives the Bills the lengthy, highly athletic cornerback it could use opposite Tre'Davious White. Serious competition for Levi Wallace.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Barmore slips a bit but the Chiefs are happy to pick him here.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Buccaneers are in a position where they can roll the dice on a talented prospect who comes with an injury red flag.
ROUND 2
33. Jaguars: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
34. Jets: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
35. Falcons: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
36. Dolphins (via HOU): Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama
37. Eagles: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
38. Bengals: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
39. Panthers: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
40. Falcons (via DEN mock trade): Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington
41. Lions: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
42. Giants: Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
43. 49ers: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
44. Cowboys: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
45. Jaguars (via MIN): Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
46. Patriots: Richie Grant, S, UCF
47. Chargers: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
48. Raiders: Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama
49. Cardinals: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
50. Dolphins: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
51. WFT: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
52. Bears: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
53. Titans: Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh
54. Colts: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
55. Steelers: Carlos Basham, EDGE/DL, Wake Forest
56. Seahawks: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
57. Rams: Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma
58. Ravens: Gregory Rousseau, DL/EDGE, Miami
59. Browns: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
60. Saints: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
61. Bills: Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston
62. Packers: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
63. Chiefs: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
64. Buccaneers: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington