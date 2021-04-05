As the actual draft approaches, expect mock drafts to have the top five quarterbacks finding their way into the top 8. Also expect the second tier of QBs to sneak into Round 2, which is exactly what happens this week in our two-round mock draft.
No surprise at No. 1 and No. 2, but we still think Mac Jones has a real shot to go third overall to the 49ers. That said, we wouldn't be surprised if it's Justin Fields or Trey Lance, but even if they get past San Francisco, we don't expect them to last beyond the Panthers, who select eighth overall.
Then in Round 2, we have the Bears and Steelers targeting high-upside, strong-armed quarterbacks because, realistically, neither Andy Dalton nor Ben Roethlisberger are long-term solutions for their respective teams. To see how the rest of the two rounds unfolds, keep reading.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Two words: It's happening.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
If Trevor Lawrence is 100 percent going to Jacksonville, Wilson feels like a 75-80 percent done deal for the Jets.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Could the 49ers be targeting Trey Lance or Justin Fields here? Absolutely. But Mac Jones also fits what Kyle Shanahan looks for in a QB. And while Jones has a higher floor than the other available QBs, he's also just started 17 career games, which means he has plenty of room for improvement.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Falcons could target offensive tackle or QB here, but we keep coming back to Kyle Pitts, who feels like a draft-day layup in much the same way Chase Young was a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Bengals could be tempted to take Ja'Marr Chase, but protecting Joe Burrow is priority No. 1.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Chase's pro day somehow exceeded expectations, which means our WR1 ... remains our WR1. It also means the Dolphins were right to move around the draft board, accumulate picks, and still be in position to get Tua a game-changing talent.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
We haven't had the Lions taking a QB since they traded for Jared Goff, but if Fields is staring them in the face here they have to make it happen. Goff is a system quarterback who struggled at times with Sean McVay dialing up the plays. There's no reason to think he'll magically rediscover his game in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
There you have it: All five QBs are gone in the first eight picks. Owner David Tepper hasn't hidden the fact that he wants to upgrade the position and Lance has the most upside of anyone in this class. Ideally, he'd begin his career on the bench, which means Teddy Bridgewater should head into the '21 season as the starter.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Same as last week, and unless the Broncos trade up for a QB, this feels like a no-brainer selection. Denver addressed the secondary in free agency so they target the best LB in the class here. Parsons is coming off an impressive pro day and Denver has very little depth at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Cowboys could go offensive line here, but instead they address a bigger need: the secondary. Surtain is as close to a sure thing as you're going to get from this cornerbacks class. And with our CB1 Caleb Farley undergoing a back procedure recently, Surtain is the first cornerback off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Giants signed Kenny Golladay and have Sterling Sheppard and Darius Slayton on the roster, but Waddle is a four-down player who can consistently stretch the defense.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
DeVonta Smith makes sense here, but with the WR class being deeper than the O-line group, the Eagles go with Slater, who can step into a starting role -- either at tackle or inside -- on Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 13
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Chargers signed Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler, but there are still needs along the offensive line. Alijah Vera-Tucker was impressive at left tackle for USC last season, but is an even better guard.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Vikings have needs along the offensive line and Darrisaw, who is an athletic tackle who plays to the whistle, is only scratching the surface on his potential.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Yes, the Pats signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne (not to mention Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith) but DeVonta Smith is a special talent. It's also reasonable to expect that Smith is off the board by this point, and that the Pats make a move up for a QB since they filled just about every other need in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
This has been a popular pairing for us. Patrick Peterson is gone and Dre Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph remain free agents, and Horn is a physical, athletic playmaking cornerback who can play right away.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Raiders' defense was a mess and they have to get better at getting after the quarterback. They did sign Yannick Ngakoue, but there's no harm in doubling down on an edge rusher here too. Ojulari had a standout season for the Bulldogs and while he hasn't drawn the national attention of Kwity Paye or Jaelan Phillips, he's a legit terror off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Get Tua a playmaker with the first first-rounder and then protect him with the next one. Jenkins, who can line up at right or left tackle, plays with an edge and would mean the Dolphins' O-line includes three players selected inside the top 40 the last two years.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Washington doesn't have many needs on the defensive side of the ball, but bolstering the linebacker corps makes sense here, especially if Collins is available.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
The Bears appear set on moving forward with Andy Dalton so we'll take that as a sign that they won't move up for a QB here. If so, fixing the offensive line is imperative and Cosmi is an athletic left tackle who had a solid career for the Longhorns.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Yes, Xavier Rhodes re-upped for another season, but there isn't a ton of experienced depth after him, Rock Ya-Sin and Kenny Moore. Newsome is coming off a spectacular '20 season and pro day and won't get out out of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Paye is long on physical tools but could fall to the bottom third of Round 1 because he's growing into the position. That said, he still upgrades the Titans pass rush, even after signing Bud Dupree.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
Etienne is a special talent who would serve as a security blanket for Zach Wilson, both as a runner and as a receiver coming out of the backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
The Steelers need a QB, offensive tackle, RB and CB. But given the way the board fell they opt for a pass rusher. Oweh is raw but has the physical tools the Steelers covet, and in a few years we could be talking about him the way we were talking about Bud Dupree once he grew into his role.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
The Jags signed Rayshawn Jenkins, but there's not much depth behind him. And Moehrig is the best safety in this class -- he can patrol centerfield or play in the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham sometimes gets lost in the mix among this edge-rush class, but he had a standout campaign for Wake Forest. And playing opposite Myles Garrett will be a nice way to begin his NFL career.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
We love this pick. Ideally, the Ravens would land a taller wideout to complement Hollywood Brown, but Toney plays much, much bigger than this 5-foot-11 frame. He's a playmaker from anywhere on the field and would give Baltimore a legit weapon at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
We love the idea of Phillips being part of an edge-rush rotation that includes Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport, making an already formidable defense even more so.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
The Packers have Kenny Clark but they could use some depth in middle of the defense; Onwuzurike opted out in '20 but didn't show any rust at the Senior Bowl or his pro day, and his blend of speed and strength make him an attractive late-first-round option for teams looking to bolster their D-lines.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Tre White is one of the best CBs in the NFL, but there's not much depth behind him. Taron Johnson is coming off a good season but has just one year left on his current deal and Campbell would add a long, physical playmaker to a secondary that improved over the course of the 2020 season.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Chiefs added Jarran Reed in free agency, but they need more edge rushers. Rousseau had 15.5 sacks in '19 before opting out, but was impressive in his recent pro day and the former wide receiver is only going to get better as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Same as last week because the Bucs don't have many needs. They kept the Super Bowl band together -- but if the plan is to run it back with Tom Brady, they might as well do their best to make sure he's well protected. Mayfield is an unfinished product, but he's flashed first-round traits.
Round 2
33. Jaguars: Javonte Williams, RB, UNC
34. Jets: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
35. Falcons: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
36. Dolphins (via HOU): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
37. Eagles: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
38. Bengals: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
39. Panthers: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
40. Broncos: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama
41. Lions: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
42. Giants: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
43. 49ers: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
44. Cowboys: Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
45. Jaguars (via MIN): Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
46. Patriots: Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
47. Chargers: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
48. Raiders: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
49. Cardinals: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
50. Dolphins: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
51. WFT: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
52. Bears: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
53. Titans: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
54. Colts: Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston
55. Steelers: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
56. Seahawks: Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa
57. Rams: Aaron Banks, OL, Notre Dame
58. Ravens: Richie Grant, S, UCF
59. Browns: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
60. Saints: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
61. Bills: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
62. Packers: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
63. Chiefs: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
64. Buccaneers: Michael Carter, RB, UNC