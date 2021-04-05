Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Two words: It's happening.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd If Trevor Lawrence is 100 percent going to Jacksonville, Wilson feels like a 75-80 percent done deal for the Jets.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Could the 49ers be targeting Trey Lance or Justin Fields here? Absolutely. But Mac Jones also fits what Kyle Shanahan looks for in a QB. And while Jones has a higher floor than the other available QBs, he's also just started 17 career games, which means he has plenty of room for improvement.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons could target offensive tackle or QB here, but we keep coming back to Kyle Pitts, who feels like a draft-day layup in much the same way Chase Young was a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals could be tempted to take Ja'Marr Chase, but protecting Joe Burrow is priority No. 1.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Chase's pro day somehow exceeded expectations, which means our WR1 ... remains our WR1. It also means the Dolphins were right to move around the draft board, accumulate picks, and still be in position to get Tua a game-changing talent.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd We haven't had the Lions taking a QB since they traded for Jared Goff, but if Fields is staring them in the face here they have to make it happen. Goff is a system quarterback who struggled at times with Sean McVay dialing up the plays. There's no reason to think he'll magically rediscover his game in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th There you have it: All five QBs are gone in the first eight picks. Owner David Tepper hasn't hidden the fact that he wants to upgrade the position and Lance has the most upside of anyone in this class. Ideally, he'd begin his career on the bench, which means Teddy Bridgewater should head into the '21 season as the starter.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Same as last week, and unless the Broncos trade up for a QB, this feels like a no-brainer selection. Denver addressed the secondary in free agency so they target the best LB in the class here. Parsons is coming off an impressive pro day and Denver has very little depth at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys could go offensive line here, but instead they address a bigger need: the secondary. Surtain is as close to a sure thing as you're going to get from this cornerbacks class. And with our CB1 Caleb Farley undergoing a back procedure recently, Surtain is the first cornerback off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants signed Kenny Golladay and have Sterling Sheppard and Darius Slayton on the roster, but Waddle is a four-down player who can consistently stretch the defense.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd DeVonta Smith makes sense here, but with the WR class being deeper than the O-line group, the Eagles go with Slater, who can step into a starting role -- either at tackle or inside -- on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers signed Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler, but there are still needs along the offensive line. Alijah Vera-Tucker was impressive at left tackle for USC last season, but is an even better guard.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings have needs along the offensive line and Darrisaw, who is an athletic tackle who plays to the whistle, is only scratching the surface on his potential.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, the Pats signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne (not to mention Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith) but DeVonta Smith is a special talent. It's also reasonable to expect that Smith is off the board by this point, and that the Pats make a move up for a QB since they filled just about every other need in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th This has been a popular pairing for us. Patrick Peterson is gone and Dre Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph remain free agents, and Horn is a physical, athletic playmaking cornerback who can play right away.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders' defense was a mess and they have to get better at getting after the quarterback. They did sign Yannick Ngakoue, but there's no harm in doubling down on an edge rusher here too. Ojulari had a standout season for the Bulldogs and while he hasn't drawn the national attention of Kwity Paye or Jaelan Phillips, he's a legit terror off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Get Tua a playmaker with the first first-rounder and then protect him with the next one. Jenkins, who can line up at right or left tackle, plays with an edge and would mean the Dolphins' O-line includes three players selected inside the top 40 the last two years.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Washington doesn't have many needs on the defensive side of the ball, but bolstering the linebacker corps makes sense here, especially if Collins is available.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 12th The Bears appear set on moving forward with Andy Dalton so we'll take that as a sign that they won't move up for a QB here. If so, fixing the offensive line is imperative and Cosmi is an athletic left tackle who had a solid career for the Longhorns.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Yes, Xavier Rhodes re-upped for another season, but there isn't a ton of experienced depth after him, Rock Ya-Sin and Kenny Moore. Newsome is coming off a spectacular '20 season and pro day and won't get out out of Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Paye is long on physical tools but could fall to the bottom third of Round 1 because he's growing into the position. That said, he still upgrades the Titans pass rush, even after signing Bud Dupree.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st Etienne is a special talent who would serve as a security blanket for Zach Wilson, both as a runner and as a receiver coming out of the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers need a QB, offensive tackle, RB and CB. But given the way the board fell they opt for a pass rusher. Oweh is raw but has the physical tools the Steelers covet, and in a few years we could be talking about him the way we were talking about Bud Dupree once he grew into his role.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st The Jags signed Rayshawn Jenkins, but there's not much depth behind him. And Moehrig is the best safety in this class -- he can patrol centerfield or play in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd Basham sometimes gets lost in the mix among this edge-rush class, but he had a standout campaign for Wake Forest. And playing opposite Myles Garrett will be a nice way to begin his NFL career.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th We love this pick. Ideally, the Ravens would land a taller wideout to complement Hollywood Brown, but Toney plays much, much bigger than this 5-foot-11 frame. He's a playmaker from anywhere on the field and would give Baltimore a legit weapon at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd We love the idea of Phillips being part of an edge-rush rotation that includes Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport, making an already formidable defense even more so.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers have Kenny Clark but they could use some depth in middle of the defense; Onwuzurike opted out in '20 but didn't show any rust at the Senior Bowl or his pro day, and his blend of speed and strength make him an attractive late-first-round option for teams looking to bolster their D-lines.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Tre White is one of the best CBs in the NFL, but there's not much depth behind him. Taron Johnson is coming off a good season but has just one year left on his current deal and Campbell would add a long, physical playmaker to a secondary that improved over the course of the 2020 season.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chiefs added Jarran Reed in free agency, but they need more edge rushers. Rousseau had 15.5 sacks in '19 before opting out, but was impressive in his recent pro day and the former wide receiver is only going to get better as a pass rusher.